MLB report: Nationals lose center fielder Adam Eaton for season

Washington Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton, who was carried off the field Friday after injuring his left knee while running out an infield hit in the ninth inning against the New York Mets, has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will not play again this season, multiple outlets reported.

The team had placed Eaton on the 10-day disabled list earlier Saturday with what was initially diagnosed as a knee strain. Fox Sports was first to report Eaton had an ACL tear, revealed by an MRI test.

The 28-year-old stepped awkwardly on the bag when he beat out a throw to first in the ninth inning to load the bases in Friday night's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.

The center fielder is hitting .297 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Eaton has reached base safely in 20 of 23 games since being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Shortstop Trea Turner will leadoff for the Nationals, while Michael A. Taylor will replace Eaton in the field. The Nationals also recalled outfielder Rafael Bautista from triple-A Syracuse.

Etc.

Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller said he will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery to repair a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He had been evaluating his options, which included non-surgical rehab. . . . Pittsburgh put third baseman David Freese on the DL with a strained right hamstring. . . . Boston left-hander David Price, sidelined by an elbow strain since early March, threw a two-inning simulated game at Fenway Park. There is no timetable for his return.