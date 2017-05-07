MLB: Mets suspend Matt Harvey three games for violating team rules

New York Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended three days without pay by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the latest hiccup for a club beset by problems on and off the field this season.

General manager Sandy Alderson announced the suspension in a brief statement before the game, shortly before Harvey was scheduled to start against Miami. Alderson said the right-hander had been sent home, but declined further comment.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from triple-A Las Vegas to face the Marlins. In his first big league game since 2015, the lefty was hit hard, giving up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. New York managed only one hit in a 7-0 loss and was shut out for the first time this season.

The Mets said Harvey's suspension took effect Saturday. Manager Terry Collins held a closed-door meeting with his team before Sunday's game to talk about the penalty.

“We are going to keep it in house, the way it's supposed to be,” Collins said. “We hope to put it behind us and move forward.”

The suspension removed Harvey from the 25-man roster. The Mets transferred injured ace Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wilk. New York also claimed lefty Tommy Milone off waivers from Milwaukee — he was 1-0 with one save and a 6.43 ERA.

Mike Trout is out of the Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup for the second straight day to rest his tight left hamstring. Trout sat out for the third time in four games, but the AL MVP says he expects to play Monday at Oakland. Cameron Maybin took Trout's place in center field when the Angels wrapped up a series with Houston on Sunday. Trout also missed Saturday's game against the Astros and Thursday's game at Seattle to rest his leg. He extended his hitting streak to 17 games Friday.