MLB notes: Nationals put closer Koda Glover on disabled list

The Washington Nationals placed closer Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list because of stiffness in his lower back before Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Glover blew his second save in Saturday's 6-3, 11-inning loss and afterward told manager Dusty Baker he had been dealing with “nagging” back pain all day.

The 24-year-old right-hander had converted eight of nine previous save opportunities, but is 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA in his second year in the majors. Earlier this season, he missed 14 games with a left hip impingement.

Washington also activated reliever Joe Blanton from the DL. Blanton went on the DL on May 17 with shoulder inflammation. He's 0-2 with a 9.49 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

Mets manager Terry Collins said slugger Yoenis Cespedes was available to pinch-hit Sunday and would return to the lineup for the following two games when New York hosts the Chicago Cubs. Cespedes, who hit a grand slam in his return Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks, popped out with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning Sunday in a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Collins has said several times over the past few days that Cespedes will be eased back into regular playing time. Cespedes, signed last November to a $110 million, four-year contract, has suffered multiple injuries the past two years. He said after Saturday's 6-1 win over Atlanta that he's comfortable with the team's approach to rest him periodically during the next week.