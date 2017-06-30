MLB: Umpire Joe West hit in head by ball apparently thrown from stands

A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit.

West was positioned behind the bag with one out and Milwaukee's Travis Shaw on first base in the fourth inning Friday. West remained on his feet after the ball struck him and remained at his post when play resumed.

Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler, who is on the disabled list because of a back strain, tweeted: “I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous.”

The 64-year-old West, nicknamed “Cowboy” Joe, worked his 5,000th career regular-season game last week. He's the third umpire to work at least 5,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Bill Klem (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163).

West made his major league debut as a 23-year-old on Sept. 14, 1976. He joined the National League staff full time in 1978. His 40 seasons umpiring in the majors are the most by any umpire.

West also has also worked two All-Star Games, 123 postseason games and six World Series.

Touted prospect Nick Williams made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night against the New York Mets. Williams was called up earlier in the day from triple-A Lehigh Valley, where the 23-year-old outfielder was batting .280 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles and 44 RBIs in 78 games. Williams singled off Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the seventh inning for his first major league hit. …

Ian Penny is replacing David Prouty as general counsel of the Major League Baseball Players Association in a transition following a new labor contract. The 53-year-old Penny joined the union in 2010 after 10 years with the National Hockey League Players Association and most recently served as senior labor counsel. Matt Nussbaum, 39, hired by the union in 2011 as a staff counsel, is being promoted from assistant general counsel to the new position of deputy general counsel. Former All-Star Tony Clark became the union's executive director following the death of Michael Weiner in November 2013 and led players in bargaining. The sides agreed to a five-year deal in November and are just about done drafting the agreement.