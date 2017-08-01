Baseball notes: Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left knee.

Boston made the move before Tuesday night's home game against Cleveland. The team also added reliever Addison Reed to the roster, one day after obtaining him in a trade with the New York Mets for three minor league pitchers.

Pedroia, who leads the Red Sox with a .307 batting average, is on the DL for the second time this season. He missed nine games in early June with a sprained left wrist.

Boston began the night a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

Gray to start Thursday

Sonny Gray is slated to make his New York Yankees debut Thursday at Cleveland, and Jaime Garcia will start against the Indians the following night.

Both pitchers joined the team Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Manager Joe Girardi said he will use a six-man rotation this week but plans to go back to five starters next week. Rookie Jordan Montgomery is likely to be dropped.

Etc.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said right-hander Edinson Volquez (left knee) and shortstop J.T. Riddle (left shoulder) will miss the rest of the season because of injuries that may require surgery. ... The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during a frightening collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada on Monday. ... The Oakland Athletics released reliever John Axford, less than a week after he was designated for assignment.