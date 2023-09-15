Shohei Ohtani’s locker all but cleared out; Angels offer no explanation

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walks on the field during a game against the New York Yankees in July.

Most of Shohei Ohtani’s personal belongings were missing from his locker inside the Angels clubhouse following the team’s 11-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

All of his shoes were gone as were small personal items he received from friends and teammates. What remained was a singular bottle of cologne, a couple of Angels shirts, an Angels toiletries bag, his Seattle All-Star Game duffle bag and the dust marks left behind by objects that had held their place for so long.

Even Ohtani’s water jug was in the garbage.

Looking for answers, reporters lingered in the clubhouse for 30 minutes. The Angels declined to comment on Ohtani’s locker other than saying they would provide an update Saturday.

Ohtani had been in the stadium and in the clubhouse prior to the Angels’ loss.

Ohtani missed his 11th straight game Friday as he continues to nurse a right oblique injury. Ohtani’s season on the mound ended Aug. 23 when he tore his ulnar collateral ligament. His agent, Nez Balelo, told reporters earlier this month that they were still considering which procedure Ohtani might pursue to repair his UCL.