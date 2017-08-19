MLB notes: Aroldis Chapman loses role as closer for the Yankees

Aroldis Chapman is out as the New York Yankees closer.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before Saturday night's game with the Boston Red Sox that the hard throwing lefty, who gave up two runs in a non-save appearance in Friday's 9-6 loss to Boston, is being taken out of that role to work through some location issues.

Chapman will be used “at any point” for now, Girardi said, though he stopped short of naming his replacement. Instead, Dellin Betances and David Robertson will be used based on the situation, to allow flexibility.

Chapman has given up at least two runs in each of his last three outings.

Girardi said an injury has been ruled out as a culprit for Chapman's recent issues, and that told him he was willing to do “whatever it takes” for the team to win.

Etc.

The New York Mets have recalled catcher Kevin Plawecki from triple-A Las Vegas and activated left-hander Tommy Milone from the disabled list. Plawecki replaces catcher Rene Rivera, who was awarded to the Chicago Cubs on a waiver claim. Milone takes the roster spot of outfielder Curtis Granderson, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 26-year-old Plawecki is 3 for 24 in 10 games with New York this season. He hit .328 with nine homers and 45 RBIs in 64 games for Las Vegas. Milone had been sidelined by a sprained left knee. He is 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA in nine games, six starts, with the Mets and Brewers this year. …

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Brooks was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs after they claimed Rivera off waivers from the Mets. The 34-year-old Rivera is known for his defensive skills. He has thrown out 10 of 31 runners attempting to steal this season. He is batting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 54 games. … Atlanta Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is the lineup batting cleanup after getting reinstated from the disabled list. Kemp missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain and was sidelined for nine games with the same injury in April. He was cleared to play Saturday against Cincinnati after passing a series of tests over the last few days. Kemp is hitting .290 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 88 games. The slugger has been on the disabled list with hamstring injuries five times in his 11-year career.