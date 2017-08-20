MLB notes: Umpires end their protest, will meet with commissioner

Major League Baseball umpires have ended their protest of what they called “abusive player behavior” after Commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their union's governing board.

Most umpires wore white wristbands during Saturday's games after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez. Kinsler said Tuesday that Hernandez was a bad umpire and “just needs to go away.”

The World Umpires Association announced Sunday in a series of tweets that Manfred had proposed a meeting to discuss its concerns, and said umps had decided to remove the wristbands to demonstrate their good faith pending the meeting.

A message was left seeking comment from Major League Baseball.

Etc.

Rene Rivera got right down to business on his first day with the Chicago Cubs. The veteran catcher, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Saturday, got the start for Chicago’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rookie Victor Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the 25-man roster. The Cubs also activated reliever Koji Uehara from the 10-day disabled list and optioned left-hander Rob Zastryzny to its top farm club. Uehara had been sidelined by a neck injury. …

The Boston Red Sox honored former second baseman Jerry Remy for his 30 years in the broadcast booth. Remy was recently diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time and is scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week. Remy was presented Sunday with an oversized glove by current second baseman Dustin Pedroia and received other gifts from the team. Remy played 10 seasons in the majors, the last seven in Boston. He was an All-Star in 1978, his first year with the Red Sox.