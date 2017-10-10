MLB: Indians' Edwin Encarnacion might play in Game 5

Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion might be back in the lineup Wednesday for Game 5 of an American League division series against the New York Yankees.

Encarnacion sprained his right ankle in Game 2 and sat out the last two games of the best-of-five series, which is tied two games apiece after the Yankees won the last two games in New York.

Manager Terry Francona said “I think so” when asked whether Encarnacion would be available for the game.

Encarnacion hit 38 home runs and drove in 107 runs during the regular season. His presence and pop transform the Indians.

“We know how dangerous he is,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s probably been one of the best RBI guys in our league for the last three or four years. He changes the lineup.”

Francona is considering four lineups contingent on the health of Encarncacion and third baseman Giovanny Urshela, who took a line drive off a shin in Game 4 and committed two errors in the Indians’ 7-3 loss.

Texas Rangers infielders Phil Gosselin and Will Middlebrooks have become free agents after declining outright assignments to triple-A Round Rock. ... Gary Denbo was hired by the Miami Marlins as vice president of scouting and player development. He spent the last eight seasons with the Yankees, the last three as vice president of player development.