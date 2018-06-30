MLB: Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo out with sore quad amid 41-game streak

Shin-Soo Choo is out of the Texas Rangers lineup a night after reaching base in his 41st consecutive game.
Choo said before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox that he has been dealing with a sore right quad for at least 10 days. He said it has really bothered him the last couple of days.
Manager Jeff Banister said it was a chance to get Choo off his legs with a day off. But the manager didn't rule out him being a pinch-hitter.
Choo's on-base streak is the longest for the Rangers since Otis Nixon's 44-gamer in 1995, and five short of Julio Franco's team record set in 1993. Choo matched Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera for the longest in the majors this season.
Orioles reliever O'Day to have season-ending surgery
Orioles reliever Darren O'Day has opted for season-ending surgery to repair a left hamstring injury.
Manager Buck Showalter said the recovery time from the operation would be six months, compared to a 10- to 12-week absence if the right-hander attempted to rehabilitate the injury.
Showalter said surgery gives O'Day “a lot better chance of it not being an issue again. And that's important.”
The 35-year-old O'Day has struggled with injuries this season, missing a month with a hyperextended elbow before being sidelined for good after hurting his hamstring on June 26.
The side-armer is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 games. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Friday.
Showalter says O'Day has not finalized the time and place of the procedure.
Twins' Rosario out with heat illness on scorcher at Wrigley
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario has left a game because of heat illness on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Chicago Cubs said it was 96 degrees at the time Rosario exited during the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday. He hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, then left shortly after fielding a hit by Anthony Rizzo.
The Cubs said the heat index was 107 — that's a calculation of how hot it actually feels, with the humidity factored in.
There was a short break in the sixth after Twins catcher Bobby Wilson drew a walk. A couple of cups of water were brought out for him to sip and douse himself to cool off. Wilson wound up scoring and was replaced with the score tied at 9.
Rockies send struggling pitcher Jon Gray down to Triple-A
The Colorado Rockies have sent opening-day starter Jon Gray down to the minors, optioning the right-hander to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Gray was 7-7 with a 5.77 ERA over 17 starts this season, but has particularly struggled since May 13 while posting a 7.25 ERA in his last nine outings. The Rockies replaced him on the roster Saturday with outfielder Raimel Tapia, who was batting .308 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs at Albuquerque.
Gray appeared to turn things around June 22, when he gave up one run over seven innings in a victory over the Miami Marlins, but followed that by giving up five runs and seven hits over four innings in a loss at San Francisco on Thursday.
At the start of play Saturday, Gray was fourth in the National League with 119 strikeouts.