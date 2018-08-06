MLB: Oakland acquires pitcher Mike Fiers from Tigers

The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-hander Mike Fiers from the Detroit Tigers for two players to be named or cash.
The Tigers announced the move Monday.
The 33-year-old Fiers is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA this season. The rebuilding Tigers picked him up before the season on a $6 million, one-year contract , and he pitched well enough that he became a candidate to be traded to a contender.
Detroit wasn't able to work out a deal before the non-waiver trade deadline last week, but the Tigers have now sent him to an Oakland team that, if the season ended now, would be the American League's second wild card.
Fiers was with the World Series champion Astros last year, but he was not included on any of Houston's postseason rosters.
Robinson Cano to start rehab assignment for Mariners
Robinson Cano is beginning a rehab assignment with the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate as he prepares for his return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball's joint drug agreement.
The Mariners said Cano is expected to play two games with Tacoma against Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday. He may play in some games for Single-A Everett later in the week.
Cano is eligible to rejoin the Mariners on Aug. 14 while the team is in Oakland.
Cano has not played since fracturing the fifth metacarpal on his right hand after being hit by a pitch on May 13. He was suspended on May 15.
Cano worked out on his own in the Dominican Republic to get ready for his return. He was hitting .287 with 23 RBIs in 39 games prior to his injury.
Happ set to return for Yankees after illness
New York Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ is on track to start Thursday against Texas after being sidelined by hand, foot and mouth disease.
Manager Aaron Boone says Happ is no longer contagious. Assuming everything goes well over the next couple of days, Boone says Happ will be in line to start against the Rangers in the opener of an 11-game homestand.
Happ came over in a July 26 trade with Toronto for infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Billy McKinney. He pitched six crisp innings in a win against Kansas City in his New York debut, but the illness took him out of a critical four-game series in Boston and the Yankees were swept by the major league-leading Red Sox.
Happ, who turns 36 in October, is 11-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts this year.
White Sox put outfielder Leury Garcia on DL
The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
The White Sox also optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Triple-A Charlotte before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees. Catcher Kevan Smith was activated from the paternity list, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre was brought up from Charlotte.
Garcia got hurt during Sunday's 8-7 victory at Tampa Bay. Garcia, who has made at least one start at six different positions this season, is batting .280 with four homers, 31 RBIs and 11 steals.
The White Sox could have promoted Eloy Jimenez to replace Garcia on the roster but decided to keep the young outfielder in Charlotte for now. Jimenez has been tearing up minor league pitching this season and is regarded as one of baseball's top prospects.