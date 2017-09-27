Sale of Marlins to Derek Jeter group is said win approval of baseball owners

Two people familiar with the vote say major league owners have approved the sale of the Miami Marlins by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

The people confirmed the vote to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the approval had not been announced. One of the people said the vote was unanimous, with 75% approval needed.

A signed $1.2-billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees, plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

The closing is expected to be within a few days. Loria has owned the team since 2002.

CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii