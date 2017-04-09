MLB report: Padres put right-hander Trevor Cahill on 10-day disabled list

The Padres have placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, a move retroactive to Thursday.

San Diego recalled right-hander Zach Lee from triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Cahill, who left the Chicago Cubs as a free agent, lost 3-1 at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Etc.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said he is hopeful he can avoid the disabled list after sitting out Boston’s game at Detroit on Sunday because of an injured right knee. Bradley fell after rounding first base when he hit a flyout against the Tigers on Saturday. He was able to walk off but manager John Farrell said Sunday that Bradley was dealing with some soreness and swelling, so he had an MRI exam. ...

Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria was put on the 10-day DL because of a strained left oblique muscle. Shortstop J.T. Riddle was recalled from triple-A New Orleans before Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets. Hechavarria felt the injury before batting practice Saturday but thought he could play through it and went two for five in the Marlins' 8-1 win.