MLB report: Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright to miss rest of season

The Boston Red Sox said knuckleballer Steven Wright needs knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season. The team said Thursday that the right-hander will have an operation to repair the cartilage in his left knee next week.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said there wasn’t one thing that caused the injury. Wright pitched Saturday and came out without any complaints, according to Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations.

Wright, an All-Star in 2016, was 1-4 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts this season.

Woman struck in head by bat at Petco Park

A woman sitting two rows behind the Colorado Rockies’ dugout at Petco Park was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres, delaying the game for 13 minutes.

The woman and her husband, who was also hit by the bat, were taken to a hospital and their injuries do not appear to be serious, the Padres said in a statement.

The woman took the brunt of the impact. She was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out in a wheelchair. Her head was bandaged.

The Padres said they could not provide any further information.