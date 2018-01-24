Advertisement

Angels, Dodgers plan to extend protective netting for next season

Bill Shaikin
By
Jan 23, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Dodgers fans wave souvenir towels as they cheer on the Dodgers from the top deck section during Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Angels and Dodgers plan to extend protective netting at their stadiums next season.

The teams are the latest to respond to an incident at Yankee Stadium last September, in which a girl was seriously injured when hit by a foul ball.

Within 24 hours of that incident, the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners all announced plans to extend protective netting next season. Commissioner Rob Manfred declined to mandate the extension of netting beyond the seats behind home plate, preferring that teams make that decision on their own.

The Angels said Tuesday they would extend netting from the near end of the dugouts to the far end. The Dodgers are expected to unveil their plan shortly, a club official said Tuesday.

All but a handful of teams have announced plans to extend netting. Manfred could address the situation at the owners' meeting next week.

