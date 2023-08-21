Angels’ Monday home game postponed because of rain from Hilary

Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk leaps at the wall to catch a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

The Angels’ series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday has been postponed, the field at Angel Stadium needing more time to dry after Tropical Storm Hilary rolled through Anaheim on Sunday.

Monday’s game will be made up in a split doubleheader on Wednesday, the team announced, the first game starting at 1:07 p.m. and the make-up game beginning at 6:38 p.m.

It’s the second time in three days that the Angels have needed to reschedule a home game because of the weather, something the team has not needed to do since 1983.

On Friday, the Angels, Dodgers and San Diego Padres moved their scheduled Sunday home games to Saturday in anticipation of an historic storm system not seen in Southern California since 1939. All three teams hosted doubleheaders, the Angels splitting with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tickets to the originally scheduled game for Monday can be used to attend the make-up game on Wednesday night.

