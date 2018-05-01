Phillies broadcaster Mike Schmidt apologizes for on-air comments involving #MeToo movement

Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Mike Schmidt apologized Monday for on-air comments that included a sexist joke and a remark that seemed to make light of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.
"During yesterday's broadcast, I made a mistake while attempting to be humorous," Schmidt said in a statement. "It was not my intention to offend anyone. My daughter passionately marches in support of the #MeToo movement in Boston, and I support her in every way. I offer my sincerest apologies."
During the Phillies' 10-1 loss to Atlanta on Sunday, Schmidt mentioned a tweet from Amanda McCarthy, wife of Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy, joking that her husband can play after dislocating his shoulder but "still can't do the dishes."
That prompted Schmidt to say:
"I've got a dishwasher at home myself: my wife. ... That was bad, huh? Actually, I do the dishes most of the time. You're staring at me. #MeToo movement. Where does that fit in?"
Last year, Schmidt faced criticism for saying on-air that Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera is not the type of player the team could build around because of "the language barrier." Herrera is from Venezuela and uses a translator during interviews with reporters.
