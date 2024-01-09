Kimmel devotes full 7-minute monologue to skewering ‘arrogant’ Aaron Rodgers after Epstein list

In his first late-night monologue of 2024, Jimmy Kimmel went all in on NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a week after their public feud began.

Earlier this month, the New York Jets quarterback suggested during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the long-time late-night personality might appear on Jeffrey Epstein’s damning associates list — and that he’d celebrate if that was the case. A week and one Epstein list release later, that wasn’t the case.

“Of course my name wasn’t on it, and isn’t on it and won’t ever be on it,” Kimmel said Monday, echoing his initial response to Rodgers’ claim. “I don’t know Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein. I’m not on a list, I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever.”

Kimmel told his audience that conspiracy theories about the company he keeps (ahem, “Pizzagate”) harm more than than just himself, but also the people closest to him. Rodgers, he said, has only caused more harm on that front.

The comedian slammed Rodgers for having a “very high opinion of himself,” citing the football star’s previous thoughts on UFOs and his controversial opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kimmel said: “Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.”

The late-night star concluded his bit on Rodgers saying that he would move on from the drama if the Jets player apologized. However, he conceded that might not be likely.

“My guess is he won’t apologize; I hope I’m wrong,” Kimmel said.

This story is developing.