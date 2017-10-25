Giancarlo Stanton returns home, but doesn't root for — or against — the home team

Giancarlo Stanton was raised on baseball at Dodger Stadium. He played in the Tujunga Little League, and his father took him to Chavez Ravine to see all the great hitters of his time, including Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Piazza and Ichiro Suzuki.

Stanton returned to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday as one of the great hitters of his time. He was honored as the National League winner of the Hank Aaron Award, presented to the top offensive performer in each league. Jose Altuve of the Astros won the American League award.

Stanton hit 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins, the most in a season since Bonds hit a record 73 in 2001.

Stanton said he has had no communications with the new Marlins ownership group, led by Derek Jeter. The Marlins are expected to explore trades for Stanton, who has $295 million remaining on his contract, with the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox among teams believed to be interested. The Marlins have posted a losing record in each of Stanton’s eight seasons.

Stanton said he is not rooting for — or against — his hometown Dodgers.

"Whoever wins, wins,” he said. “It won't be me."

CAPTION It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?"

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin