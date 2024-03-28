Photos: Opening Day 2024 at Dodger Stadium

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Boys in Blue and their fans celebrate the beginning of the season at Dodger Stadium prior to the team’s home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mark Carrizosa, center, dances to music by a live band as Stephon Randolph, right, looks on, at Elysian Park before the Dodgers’ home opener.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts warms up as the grounds crew works on the outfield.
Juliana Faber, left, and her father, Nick Faber, from Michigan, play with a large Tommy Lasorda bobblehead.
Arte Navarrete shows off his Dodgers tattoo before the game.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is introduced before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
La Muerta Maria wears a Dodgers sombrero before the team’s home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals
Manager Dave Roberts is surrounded by smoke as he is introduced before the game.
Former Dodger Adrián Beltré embraces pitcher Clayton Kershaw after throwing out the first pitch
The Dodgers stand for the national anthem
Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws from the mound in the second inning
Mookie Betts celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run
