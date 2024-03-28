Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Opening Day 2024 at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is introduced.
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is introduced before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Dodgers Stadium and kisses his daughter.
By Robert Gauthier
The Boys in Blue and their fans celebrate the beginning of the season at Dodger Stadium prior to the team’s home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mark Carrizosa, center, dances to music by a live band as Stephon Randolph, right, looks on, at Elysian Park before the Dodgers’ home opener.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts warms up as the grounds crew works on the outfield.

Juliana Faber, left, and her father, Nick Faber, from Michigan, play with a large Tommy Lasorda bobblehead.

Arte Navarrete shows off his Dodgers tattoo before the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is introduced before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

La Muerta Maria wears a Dodgers sombrero before the team’s home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals

Manager Dave Roberts is surrounded by smoke as he is introduced before the game.

Former Dodger Adrián Beltré embraces pitcher Clayton Kershaw after throwing out the first pitch

The Dodgers stand for the national anthem

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws from the mound in the second inning

Mookie Betts celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run

