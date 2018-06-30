Stat corner: Most valuable pitchers in MLB history

Who had the most valuable career as a pitcher in baseball history?
We can use the Wins Above Average stat, covered in a previous stat corner, to give one possible answer. Remember, WAA gives you credit for what a player did that was above an average player at their position in the years they played.
The number represents how many wins a player meant for his team compared with an average player. The top active pitchers are also included.
Starting pitcher
1. Cy Young, 105.7
2. Walter Johnson, 97.6
3. Roger Clemens, 94.3
4. Grover Cleveland Alexander, 77.0
5. Kid Nichols, 74.0
6. Lefty Grove, 72.0
7. Randy Johnson, 67.4
8. Tom Seaver, 65.5
9. Greg Maddux, 65.3
10. Pedro Martinez, 61.5
21. Clayton Kershaw, 44.5
38. Zack Greinke, 36.8
40. Justin Verlander, 36.3
52. Cole Hamels, 33.6
60. Max Scherzer, 31.1
Relief pitcher
1. Mariano Rivera, 32.5
2. Dennis Eckersley, 30.6
3. Hoyt Wilhelm, 26.9
4. Billy Wagner, 16.5
5. Rich “Goose” Gossage, 16.4
6. John Hiller, 14.2
7. Joe Nathan, 14.0
8. Trevor Hoffman, 13.9
9. Lee Smith, 13.8
10. Jonathan Papelbon, 13.1
14. Craig Kimbrel, 11.8
21. Kenley Jansen, 9.9
22. Darren O’Day, 9.9
23. Aroldis Chapman, 9.5
28. Joakim Soria, 9.1