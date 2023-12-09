Shohei Ohtani delivers a pitch during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in July. Ohtani announced Saturday he is signing with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger.

Saying it brings chills. Hearing it brings cheers. Seeing it brings a disbelieving desire to see it again and again and again.

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger. Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger. Shohei Ohtani is… yeah, he’s really coming up the 5 to the 101 to Stadium Way to perhaps live out the rest of his wondrous career.

Babe Ruth is a Dodger.

Writing it feels right. Reading it makes sense. Imagining it makes the wait for next spring insanely intolerable.

Batting third for the Dodgers, behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, in front of Max Muncy and Will Smith... No. 17…Shohei Ohtani!

The baseball unicorn is a Dodger.

It’s real, it’s happening, the Dodgers stole the game’s first unanimous two-time MVP from the Angels and the rest of baseball with the announcement that they have signed him to a 10-year, $700-million deal.

It is the richest contract in North American professional sports history, the most celebrated Dodger free-agent signing since Darryl Strawberry in 1990 and an agreement that will be ultimately worth every penny, particularly since increased advertising alone will probably cover the cost.

Angels fans know his resume, but it bears repeating for those Dodgers fans who will now unceremoniously take their place.

Ohtani is the greatest two-way player in the history of baseball, which could easily make him the greatest player in the history of baseball, two observations that will now be gloriously cloaked in blue.

He hits. He pitches. He inspires. He sells. He rocks.

He’s been doing this for six seasons, yet one need only to look at last summer to be awestruck with amazement.

Shohei Ohtani hits an RBI triple for the Angels against the New York Yankees in July. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

His 44 home runs last year would have led the Dodgers, even though he missed 27 games. His 167 strikeouts in 132 innings would have led the Dodgers in both categories, even though he didn’t pitch in the final month because of an elbow injury.

So yeah, the Dodgers just signed their best hitter and their best pitcher, all in one uniform. Even though his recovery from the elbow procedure will prevent him from pitching next season, the Dodgers are legendarily good with rehabbing ailing arms, and here’s guessing a year from now he’ll be again ready for double duty, and that is where this huge investment really kicks in.

Adding such a hitter-pitcher is a win-win, with a third victory here going to the Dodgers themselves.

Finally, after several years of relative penny-pinching and luxury tax monitoring, they are acting like the Dodgers again.

The richest team. The boldest team. The swaggering team that has become an ideal destination for any player who wants to maximize his ability and his brand.

Granted, they have a habit of collapsing in the playoffs, but at least they get to the playoffs, a place Ohtani has not been in his six seasons with the Angels.

Granted, they exist in a spotlight that the private Ohtani was able to happily avoid in Anaheim, but he actually seems to relish the public pressure, witness his stirring pregame speech and ensuing performance in last year’s WBC championship game.

The Dodgers are the perfect spot for Ohtani, and he is the perfect player for them, a match perfectly made on a southern California freeway where his arrival is a SigAlert of the senses.

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger?

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger!