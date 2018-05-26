Three up, three down: Son of Vlad is off to a big start; Indians bullpen is not

Safe(co) at home: No threats. No taxpayer robbery. No pretense that a ballpark open for two decades is too old. No, just this understated announcement on Wednesday: The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a 25-year lease extension at Safeco Field, which opened in 1999 and is still a sparkling gem. From the same era, Arizona's Chase Field opened in 1998, and the Diamondbacks want out; Turner Field in Atlanta opened in 1997, and the Braves are already out. Of course, Chase Field is an airplane hangar, and Turner Field was a downsized Olympic stadium. But when teams ask for public money for a new ballpark so soon after moving in to them, local officials should laugh, not pay up. Said Mariners chairman John Stanton: "Safeco Field should be to Seattle and to the Mariners what Wrigley Field is to Chicago and the Cubs and Fenway Park is to Boston and the Red Sox."