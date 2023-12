There are no shortage of year-end lists that employ metrics — unique visitors, page views, minutes spent — to measure the most popular stories of the year.

The most enjoyable lists, however, are less quantifiable and divined instead by the writers themselves and what they have found most rewarding.

The following 26 Times staff writers and columnists, listed alphabetically, joined sports editor Iliana Limón Romero sharing to share their favorite sports stories from 2023.