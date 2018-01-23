College basketball: TCU tops No. 7 West Virginia; Va Tech takes down No. 10 UNC

Desmond Bane scored eight of his 15 points in just over a minute early in the second half Monday night, helping Texas Christian to an 82-73 victory over No. 7 West Virginia at Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs, 15-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12, won at home against a top 10 opponent for the first time in nearly five years on the same day they dropped out of the Associated Press top 25 to end an eight-week run as a ranked team.
Jevon Carter had 16 points and Sagaba Konate 14 for West Virginia. All five starters scored in double figures but the Mountaineers (16-4, 5-3) still lost for the third time in four games.
Alex Robinson had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for TCU.
Kouat Noi scored 13 points and made three three-point shots before his ejection because of a flagrant foul with a little more than 10 minutes to play.
No. 6 Michigan State 87, at Illinois 74: Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Spartans (18-3, 6-2 Big Ten) survived a tougher-than-expected test.
Michigan State made 68.2% of its shots, setting a State Farm Center record for opponent's shooting percentage. Illinois made 43.1%.
Kipper Nichols led Illinois (10-11, 0-8) with a career-high 27 points.
at Virginia Tech 80, No. 10 North Carolina 69: Justin Robinson scored 19 points and the Hokies (14-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away late in the game.
Ahmed Hill added 18 points for Virginia Tech. He scored seven in a row to start a decisive 13-3 burst that turned a 51-48 lead into a 64-51 advantage with just less than eight minutes remaining. Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 16 points.
Joel Berry and Luke Maye scored 23 points each for the Tar Heels. North Carolina (16-5, 5-3) never got closer than eight points in the final eight minutes.
at No. 13 Ohio State 64, Nebraska 59: Keita Bates-Diop scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and the surging Buckeyes (18-4, 9-0 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in eight days.
The tense game had seven lead changes in the second half. Two free throws by James Palmer Jr., who scored a career-high 34 points, cut Ohio State's lead to four with 2:19 remaining, but the Cornhuskers (14-8, 5-4) couldn't pull any closer.