No. 13 Furman beats No. 4 Virginia for first upset of NCAA tournament

Furman forwards Tyrese Hughey (15) and Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against Virginia
Furman forwards Tyrese Hughey (15) and Alex Williams celebrate their team’s win over Virginia on March 16 in Orlando, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By FRED GOODALL
Associated Press
JP Pegues made a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and No. 13 seed Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia another first-round NCAA tournament loss 68-67 on Thursday.

Making their first trip to the tournament in 43 years, the Paladins (28-7) advanced to the second round in the South Region, where they will play either San Diego State or Charleston on Saturday.

Kihei Clark, who starred as a freshman on Virginia’s 2019 national title-winning team, threw a bad pass that Garrett Hein intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues’ go-ahead basket.

Reece Beekman’s deep three-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim and Virginia (25-8) was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA tournaments — most notably its loss as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded UMBC in 2018.

Also on Thursday morning, Maryland overcame a sluggish start and a final heave at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson, topping West Virginia 67-65 in a first-round game.

