Basketball roundup: UCLA commit Eric Freeny scores 31 points in Corona Centennial victory

Corona Centennial’s Eric Freeny, a UCLA commit, puts up shot against West Ranch. He finished with 31 points.

Replacing Jared McCain (Duke), Devin Williams (UCLA) and Aaron McBride (Loyola Marymount) won’t be easy, but Eric Freeny of Corona Centennial is certainly ready to take on a new role as top scorer for the Huskies.

He scored 31 points Tuesday night in Centennial’s 69-60 win over West Ranch at Westchester. The UCLA commit is a true scorer who can also go inside because of his strength. Sophomore Isaiah Rogers had 17 points. Centennial played without Sage Hill transfer Carter Bryant, who is still awaiting Southern Section clearance.

West Ranch received 20 points from Jaeden Robley.

“We’re just young,” Centennial coach Josh Giles said. “We have a lot of learning to do.”

Centennial is the defending Southern Section Open Division champion.

UCLA signee Eric Freeny of Corona Centennial. pic.twitter.com/GTgJmE8vIw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2023

Sage Hill 48, Paramount 27: Johnny Mayhew contributed 21 rebounds and Sergio Maggette had 18 points for Sage Hill.

Rancho Christian 89, Culver City 34: It was running clock in Rancho Christian’s win at Westchester.

Nikolas Khamenia is a problem. Eight points first quarter. Harvard-Westlake 14, Palos Verdes 6 pic.twitter.com/e676ZNwM8z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2023

Harvard-Westlake 76, Palos Verdes 31: The defending state Open Division champion opened with a dominating victory. Robert Hinton scored 14 points.

Crespi 69, Oakwood 45: Joe Sterling finished with 21 points in the debut of coach Derek Fisher.

Los Alamitos 89, Murrieta Valley 63: Trent Minter and Samori Guyness both had 21 points for Los Alamitos. Minter had 20 rebounds.

Damien 75, Arlington 44: Xavier Clinton made four threes and finished with 22 points, and Eli Garner added five threes and 21 points for Damien.

Heritage Christian 78, Moorpark 40: Dillan Shaw scored 28 points for Heritage Christian.

Canyon Country Canyon 81, Victor Valley 34: Junior Eric Kubel scored 34 points for Canyon.

Loyola 73, Village Christian 72: Quincy Watson scored 22 points and Hugh Vandeweghe’s three-pointer with three seconds left in overtime won it for the Cubs.

Saugus 81, Providence 57: Justin Perez finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for Saugus.

Lynwood 106, Cabrillo 40: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 26 points and Chace Holly had 22 for Lynwood.

Lawndale 53, Fairfax 48: Michael Sardin had 10 points for Lawndale.

Gardena Serra 87, Legacy 47: Jeremiah Wilson scored 20 points for Serra. Damien Gaona’s 24 points led Legacy.

Crenshaw 65, Animo Venice 55: Daylin Harris had 23 points and King Person 22 for Crenshaw.

Girls’ basketball

Rosary 61, Chino 48: Allison Clarke poured in 46 points for Rosary.