College basketball: Michigan wins Big Ten tournament with a bang

Lipscomb 108, at Florida Gulf Coast 96: The Bisons had a 32-point lead in the second half of the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game but got a scare before securing their first NCAA tournament berth. Lipscomb (23-9) shot 65% from the field — 87% from two-point range — but had its lead shrink to five points with 7:02 left. Kenny Cooper scored 17 for Lipscomb, which made 15 of its first 18 shots. Zach Johnson led the Eagles (23-11) with 37 points.