College football: Feleipe Franks rallies No. 15 Florida to beat South Carolina

Feleipe Franks silenced the home crowd twice after touchdown runs, seemingly sending a message after getting benched last week and booed earlier in the game, and No. 19 Florida rallied to beat South Carolina 35-31 Saturday and end a two-game losing streak.
Franks dived across the goal line on a fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line with 4:09 to play, putting the Gators (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 15 CFP) ahead for the first time and for good. Florida overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half.
C.J. Henderson ended the Gamecocks' comeback attempt by picking off Jake Bentley.
But Franks was the player of the game, even if he thrived in a villain role. The sophomore put his fingers to his lips while celebrating with teammates, the kind of gesture usually seen from visitors.
Franks completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two scores a week after getting pulled for the third time in two seasons.
at No. 9 West Virginia 47, Texas Christian 10: Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 West Virginia rolled to a 47-10 victory over TCU on Saturday.
West Virginia (8-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) had no trouble against the injury-riddled Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) as it pursues a possible berth in the conference championship game with two regular-season games left.
The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in a 3:25 span of the second quarter to break open a tie game.
TCU (4-6, 2-5) was held to a season-low 222 yards of offense, the third time in four games it's gained fewer than 300. The Horned Frogs are in jeopardy of missing a bowl for just the third time under coach Gary Patterson.
at No. 20 Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10: Trace McSorley tied Penn State's record for wins by a quarterback with his 29th, and 21st-ranked Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 22-10 on Saturday.
Miles Sanders ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and McSorley completed 19 of 25 passes for 160 yards and a TD while matching Todd Blackledge's victory total from 1980-82.
DeAndre Thompkins caught a touchdown pass for Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 20 CFP), which held the Badgers (6-4, 4-3) to 125 yards in the second half and sacked backup quarterback Jack Coan five times
No. 10 Ohio State 26, at Michigan State 6: Drue Chrisman kept Michigan State pinned back with a sensational second half of punting, and eighth-ranked Ohio State eventually pulled away for a 26-6 victory over the 24th-ranked Spartans on Saturday.
In a tight defensive struggle, the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) enjoyed a huge advantage in field position during the second half. Chrisman's punts forced Michigan State (6-4, 4-3, No. 18) to start its first five drives after halftime from its own 5, 6, 3, 1 and 2-yard line.
On the fourth of those possessions, the Spartans had to punt from their own end zone. They took a safety that appeared intentional, giving Ohio State a 9-6 lead, but that did little to help flip the field position. The ensuing free kick went out of bounds, giving the Buckeyes the ball at the 50, and then Chrisman pinned Michigan State back again.
Ohio State capitalized on that punt when a shotgun snap by Michigan State hit the man in motion. Dre'Mont Jones recovered the fumble for the Buckeyes in the end zone, giving Ohio State a 16-6 advantage.
Other games:
- Kellen Mond threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help Texas A&M end a two-game skid with a 38-24 win over Mississippi on Saturday. Mond threw TDs of 21, 10 and 5 yards and his touchdown run was a 1-yard scamper in the first quarter.
- Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes, Logan Justus made the go-ahead field goal with 2:32 left and the Indiana Hoosiers recovered a fumble in the final minute to preserve a 34-32 victory over Maryland. The Hoosiers ended a four-game losing streak and kept their bowl hopes alive with the victory. Anthony McFarland rushed for a career-high 210 yards in relief of the injured Ty Johnson but the Terrapins postseason plans took a major hit with their third consecutive road loss.
- Daniel Jones accounted for 547 total yards and four touchdowns to help Duke beat rival North Carolina 42-35. Jones threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils. He also ran for 186 yards. UNC got a late touchdown to get within seven and had a final throw for the tie, but the Blue Devils knocked it down in the end zone to close the game.
- Adrian Martinez threw for 290 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Devine Ozigbo ran for 162 yards and three scores to lead Nebraska past mistake-prone Illinois 54-35. Illinois committed turnovers on four of five full possessions spanning the halves and Nebraska converted them into 24 points.