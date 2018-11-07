Shea Patterson has helped make Michigan a national title contender

It might be a bit early to put much stock in the weekly CFP rankings. After its shutout victory over Louisiana State, top-ranked Alabama seems to be cruising along. The same could be said for No. 2 Clemson, which is settling in with a new quarterback of its own, freshman Trevor Lawrence. And undefeated Notre Dame appears to have a strong hold on the No. 3 spot, the Fighting Irish facing a very winnable schedule the rest of the way.