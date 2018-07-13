Golf: List equals course record at Scottish Open

American golfer Luke List equaled the Gullane course record with a 7-under-par 63 to start the Scottish Open in Gullane, Scotland on Thursday.
List moved into the lead with his ninth birdie on the 15th hole and held it to finish the round ahead by one stroke.
He was followed by five players in a tie for second; Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood, Robert Rock, Scott Fernandez of Spain, and Jens Dantorp of Sweden.
Masters champion Patrick Reed was part of an eight-strong group a shot further back following a 65, with Danny Willett continuing his resurgence with a 66, and Olympic champion Justin Rose returning a 67.
On a day when almost 100 players broke par, five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who won the 2013 British Open at nearby Muirfield, could only manage a level-par 70.
Fowler raised the prospect of recording the first 59 in European Tour history after five birdies and an eagle took him to 7 under after 12 holes.
But a bogey on the 13th was followed by five straight pars as the inward nine played much harder back into the wind.
Perry, Small share lead at Senior Players
Kenny Perry and Mike Small shot 7-under 65s to share a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Highland Park, Ill. on Thursday.
Bart Bryant, Glen Day and 2015 U.S. Senior Open champion Jeff Maggert were one stroke back in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.
Defending champion Scott McCarron was in a pack at 5 under, while three-time Senior Players winner Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were another shot back at Exmoor Country Club. David Toms, coming off a win at the U.S. Senior Open, shot 2 over.
The 57-year-old Perry made eight birdies and one bogey to put himself in contention for his fifth senior major. Small is the longtime golf coach at Illinois and has never won on the PGA Tour Champions.
Suwannapura leads LPGA Marathon Classic
Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead at the Marathon Classicin Sylvania, Ohio on Thursday.
Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 117 career LPGA Tour events, birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows. The Thai player had her last top-10 finish in 2014 at the Kingsmill Invitational. Her best performance this season was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.
Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66. Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour record 31-under 257 to win last week's event in Wisconsin, was four shots back.
Crosby leads inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Elaine Crosby shot a 3-under-par 70 Thursday at Chicago Golf Club in Whaton, Ill. for the lead after one round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open.
A winner of two tournaments in 17 LPGA seasons, the 60-year-old Crosby owns a one-shot advantage over Trish Johnson, Laura Davies and Liselotte Neumann.
Crosby started on the back nine with a 3-under-par 34 and made just one bogey on the day at one of the oldest 18-hole courses in the U.S.