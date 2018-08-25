Golf: Bryson DeChambeau builds four-shot lead at Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau kept pouring in birdies even as everyone around him went the other direction and wound up with a four-shot lead Saturday in The Northern Trust.
DeChambeau closed with two birdies for an eight-under 63 that gave him firm control of the opening FedEx Cup playoff event. It might even make it hard for Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk to ignore him when he makes his four wild-card selections a week from Tuesday.
DeChambeau, who earlier this year won the Memorial, was at 16-under 197 and had a four-shot lead over Keegan Bradley, who had a 62. Of the last 10 players to tee off, DeChambeau and Adam Scott were the only players to break par at Ridgewood Country Club.
Scott birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 70.
Harrington, Pavan share lead at Czech Masters
Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and Andrea Pavan shot flawless seven-under 65s on Saturday to share the lead after the third round of the Czech Masters.
The duo had seven birdies apiece to finish with a 17-under total of 199 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
Irish veteran Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is chasing his first European Tour win since the 2016 Portugal Masters.
““I feel like it was a day too early,” Harrington said. “It took a lot out of me, a lot of focus and I holed the putts that you'd like to be holing on a Sunday. I'm hoping there's still another round in it, but it was certainly one of those days that you'd like to get on a Sunday afternoon rather than a Saturday afternoon.”
Italian golfer Pavan is seeking a first victory.
“I'm definitely looking forward to playing with Padraig tomorrow,” Pavan said. ”It's the first time I'm in this position on the European Tour so it will be good, probably a long day, but I'll just try to keep doing my own thing and not watch him too much.”
Second-round leader Gavin Green of Malaysia is three strokes behind after his 70.
Scotland's Scott Jamieson is fourth, another stroke back, after a 68 that included an eagle on the first hole. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters (71) and Eddie Pepperell (68) are tied for eighth, six shots off the lead.
Brooke Henderson leads CP Women's Open, chasing home win
Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women's Open, fighting through gusting wind Saturday at Wascana Country Club in pursuit of a breakthrough home victory.
The 20-year-old Canadian star shot a two-under 70 in clear and cool conditions to reach 14-under 202. Jocelyne Bourassa is the only Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne.
Henderson won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her sixth LPGA Tour title. She again attracted a large gallery, with fans lining the fairways to watch her.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan and American Angel Yin were a stroke back. Hataoka had a 69, and the long-hitting Yin shot 71. Yin played alongside Henderson in the final group.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Parkwas 12 under after a 70. The South Korean star won last week in Indianapolis to match U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn for the tour victory lead with three.
Su Oh (69) and Austin Ernst (70) were 11 under, and three-time champion Lydia Ko (68) topped the group at 10 under.