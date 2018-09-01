Golf: Justin Rose leads FedEx Cup event at TPC Boston

Justin Rose made his birdies mean something by keeping bogeys off his card for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Dell Technologies Championship.
Rose was rarely out of position on a breezy day at the TPC Boston that kept scores higher than usual. He putted for birdie on all but two holes and finished with three birdies over his last four holes to lead Russell Knox and Abraham Ancer.
Tiger Woods had to rally to salvage a 72.
Rose missed the cut in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener, and then opted out of the pro-am so he could spend six days at home in the Bahamas. He's in position where a missed cut doesn't hurt him at No. 6 in the standings.
Knox and Ancer have far more at stake. They're simply trying to get to the next FedEx Cup event and keep their seasons going.
Georgia Hall shoots 9-under 63 to take LPGA Tour lead
Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic and break the tournament 36-hole record.
The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, the 22-year-old Englishwoman made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th.
Hall had a 15-under 129 total.
Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title.
Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under. Khang eagled the par-5 fifth in a 65.
Brooke Henderson followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under. The 20-year-old Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.
Jimenez, Triplett share PGA Tour Champions lead in Calgary
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kirk Triplett shot 6-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic.
Second last year behind Scott McCarron, Jimenez birdied five of the first six holes and eagled the par-5 11th at Canyon Meadows. Jimenez also birdied the par-3 16th and three-putted for par on the par-5 18th.
“It's a pity to make three putts on the last hole,” Jimenez said. “I played very well apart from making three bogeys.”
The 54-year-old Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open.
Triplett dropped into the tie with a bogey on the par-4 17th. The 56-year-old player has six senior titles, teaming with Paul Broadhurst to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.
“The game seemed to be pretty easy for about 14 holes,” Triplett said. “I really struggled the last four holes.”
Canadian Rod Spittle, competing in his final tour event at age 63, matched Esteban Toledo and Joe Durant at 66. After bogeying the 17th, Spittle made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
“I never really thought it was that big a deal,” said Spittle, from Niagara Falls, Ontario. “It was just time for us to begin to kind of ride into the sunset and we picked our 11 tournaments and that's all cool. Obviously we set it up to do it here at home, so that's all great.”
McCarron and Scott Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, were at 67 with Jerry Kelly, Mike Goodes, Joey Sindelar, Brian Mogg and Gibby Gilbert III. Davis Love III opened with a 68, Bernhard Langer had a 69, Vijay Singh a 71, and Colin Montgomerie a 71.