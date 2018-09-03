Bryson DeChambeau makes it two straight wins in FedEx Cup playoffs

Hideki Matsuyama made seven birdies in 10 holes before he cooled and shot 65, though it at least made it easier for the Japanese star to try to get to the Tour Championship. Jordan Spieth still has work to do. He was one shot out of the lead on the front nine until a bogey on the par-5 seventh hole, and three more bogeys in five holes to start the back nine. He ended by missing a 6-foot eagle putt and had to settle for a 70, moving him up to only No. 27.