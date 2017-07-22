Golf: Scott Stallings (60) takes lead in Barbasol Championship

Scott Stallings birdied the final hole for an 11-under 60 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Opelika, Ala. Stallings’ 12-foot putt on the par-four 18th caught the right edge and dropped in for the second 60 in two days in sweltering conditions at Grand National’s rain-softened Lake Course. Grayson Murray was second after his second straight 64.

Stallings hit all 18 greens in regulation and birdied the final three holes to tie the course record set last year by Jhonattan Vegas and matched by Chad Collins on Friday. The three-time PGA Tour winner broke the tournament 54-hole record at 19-under 194.

Collins followed his 60 with a 69 to drop into a tie for third with Tag Ridings (63) at 17 under. Rory Sabbatini shot a 62 to jump from 54th to a tie for 14th at 11 under. Jim Furyk, the only player to shoot two sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history, had his second straight 68 to get to eight under. The 47-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing the event after failing to qualify for the British Open.

Nelly Korda birdied the final two holes for a five-under 66 and a two-stroke lead in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Korda, 18, sister of LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda and daughter of tennis major champion Petr Korda, had a 15-under 198 total at Highland Meadows. She opened with a 68 and had a 64 on Friday, the best score in the second round.

In-Kyung Kim was second after a 68. Gerina Piller, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 70 to drop into a tie for third at 12 under with U.S. Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park (67), Lexi Thompson (69), Sandra Changkija (65), Aditi Ashok (68) and Peiyun Chien (69).

Noah Goodwin rallied to beat Matthew Wolff 1 up at Andover, Kan., in the U.S. Junior Amateur final to become the third player to win a year after losing the title match. The 17-year-old Goodwin, from Corinth, Texas, was four holes down with eight to play at Flint Hills National before pulling off the second-biggest comeback in tournament history.

In Seattle, Maya Moore scored 23 points, reigning league most valuable player Nneka Ogwumike of the Sparks added 22 points and the West outlasted the East 130-121 in the WNBA All-Star game, where most of the attention was on Seattle’s Sue Bird. The veteran West squad, with 55 total All-Star Game selections on its roster, pulled away after a close first half. Moore made nine of 17 shots. Ogwumike made 11 of 15 attempts off the bench.

Chris Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum with an arm triangle choke at 3:45 of the third round in a UFC event in Uniondale, N.Y. Weidman ended a three-fight losing streak to improve to 14-3. Gastelum dropped to 14-4-0 with one no-decision.

sports@latimes.com