Racing! Designated Survivor, Abraham Lincoln and Phantom of the Opera—that’s eclectic

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 16. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.31 45.53 57.74 1:10.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Conqueror 124 2 6 6–hd 3–hd 3–3½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 1.80 4 Antioch 122 4 3 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Prat 1.10 1 Chrisiscookin 122 1 7 3–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–2¾ Gutierrez 42.20 8 Ya Gotta Wanna 122 8 1 4–1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Maldonado 5.00 7 Artistic Ab 122 7 4 2–½ 5–6 5–6 5–5 Van Dyke 11.90 6 Caray 122 6 5 7–1½ 7–½ 6–1 6–4¾ Pereira 12.90 3 Unnamed Source 122 3 8 8 6–½ 7–4 7–2¼ Pena 94.90 5 Chidamac 122 5 2 5–hd 8 8 8 T Baze 28.20

2 CONQUEROR 5.60 2.80 2.80 4 ANTIOCH 2.60 2.20 1 CHRISISCOOKIN 10.20

$1 EXACTA (2-4) $4.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $4.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-8) $324.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $33.05

Winner–Conqueror Ch.g.4 by Malibu Moon out of Street Sounds, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Hidden Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $139,709 Exacta Pool $92,502 Quinella Pool $4,057 Superfecta Pool $48,372 Trifecta Pool $66,105. Claimed–Antioch by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.

CONQUEROR stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch took the lead a sixteenth out and inched clear. ANTIOCH dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, regained the advantage in the stretch, battled between foes, could not match the winner late but held second. CHRISISCOOKIN stalked just off the inside then bid inside rivals to duel for the lead, battled on a short advantage inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and bested the others. YA GOTTA WANNA pressed the pace outside then four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ARTISTIC AB dueled three deep between horses, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CARAY stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn and had little left for the stretch. UNNAMED SOURCE three deep early, angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail under urging on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. CHIDAMAC sent between horses early, stalked between foes, angled in some and dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.27 46.75 1:11.07 1:35.32 1:41.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Well Developed 122 4 2 3–1½ 3–hd 2–1 1–2 1–hd Van Dyke 2.80 5 The Big Train 124 5 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 7 3–1 2–1¾ Nakatani 3.60 1 Six Point Rack 122 1 7 7 7 6–½ 4–hd 3–ns Prat 3.40 2 Lovely Anzi 124 2 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–2 2–hd 4–4¼ Bejarano 2.00 3 Spiritual Warrior 122 3 5 5–4 5–3 3–hd 5–hd 5–3¼ T Baze 20.00 6 Highly Acclaimed 117 6 1 1–½ 1–2 1–1 6–10 6–12¾ Roman 21.40 7 Tribal Roar 122 7 3 2–3½ 2–1 5–hd 7 7 Maldonado 15.30

4 WELL DEVELOPED 7.60 3.80 3.20 5 THE BIG TRAIN 4.00 3.00 1 SIX POINT RACK 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $13.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $14.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-2) $67.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $18.05

Winner–Well Developed Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $150,430 Daily Double Pool $42,265 Exacta Pool $78,039 Quinella Pool $3,935 Superfecta Pool $33,555 Trifecta Pool $51,520. Scratched–none.

WELL DEVELOPED stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. THE BIG TRAIN threw his head then bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and chased inside, waited briefly off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, came out again in deep stretch and finished willingly to just miss. SIX POINT RACK settled inside, went outside a rival into the second turn, continued three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and just got the show. LOVELY ANZI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lost third late. SPIRITUAL WARRIOR stalked outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and weakened. HIGHLY ACCLAIMED stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, kicked clear and angled in on the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the drive. TRIBAL ROAR sent along outside then pulled clear on the lead and angled in, dueled inside, stalked on the backstretch, was between foes a half mile out, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.05 45.54 57.95 1:11.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 American Currency 120 1 5 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–9¼ T Baze 1.80 5 Old School Ike 118 5 8 8 8 5–2 2–ns Pedroza 6.80 2 Desert Domination 118 2 6 2–½ 2–1 2–3½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 18.10 3 Wildcat Kaos 120 3 3 7–2 5–2 4–1½ 4–3¼ Pereira 39.70 4 Butte City 120 4 7 6–2½ 3–1½ 3–hd 5–2¼ Elliott 4.50 6 Dramatic Ride 115 6 2 5–1 7–hd 7–hd 6–2¼ Roman 12.10 8 Run Jeanne Run 120 7 1 4–hd 6–hd 8 7–2½ Bejarano 3.00 9 Snazzy Dresser 120 8 4 3–1 4–2 6–1½ 8 Conner 7.10

1 AMERICAN CURRENCY 5.60 3.00 2.60 5 OLD SCHOOL IKE 7.20 4.60 2 DESERT DOMINATION 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $20.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $27.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-3) $1,594.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $71.00 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7) $7.40

Winner–American Currency Grr.g.2 by Exchange Rate out of Succession (GB), by Groom Dancer. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $171,483 Daily Double Pool $18,490 Exacta Pool $106,506 Quinella Pool $4,349 Superfecta Pool $43,406 Trifecta Pool $65,621. Scratched–Sandbed. $1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $31.90. Pick Three Pool $51,355. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $9.30.

AMERICAN CURRENCY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging and steady handling late. OLD SCHOOL IKE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and edged a rival late for second. DESERT DOMINATION dueled between horses then outside the winner into the turn, stalked just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and lost the place late. WILDCAT KAOS angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. BUTTE CITY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DRAMATIC RIDE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. RUN JEANNE RUN pressed the stalked the pace outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SNAZZY DRESSER prompted the pace three deep, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.78 45.06 56.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tough Sunday 120 3 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ T Baze 6.80 4 Zuri Chop 120 4 2 3–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–nk Van Dyke 4.30 6 Anatolian Heat 124 6 4 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–3½ Nakatani 2.90 1 Incensed 120 1 6 4–1 5–1½ 4–1 4–1¼ Prat 1.90 8 Doc Curlin 120 7 1 6–3½ 4–1 5–2½ 5–1½ Desormeaux 4.50 5 Horse Laugh 115 5 5 7 7 6–½ 6–1½ Roman 17.80 2 Holy Whirl Wind 120 2 7 5–hd 6–1½ 7 7 Arroyo, Jr. 26.50

3 TOUGH SUNDAY 15.60 6.80 3.60 4 ZURI CHOP (FR) 5.20 3.80 6 ANATOLIAN HEAT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $60.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $39.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $41.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1) $412.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $93.05

Winner–Tough Sunday B.h.5 by Grazen out of Sunday Dress, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $224,092 Daily Double Pool $18,670 Exacta Pool $126,324 Quinella Pool $5,664 Superfecta Pool $53,327 Trifecta Pool $80,352. Scratched–Aristocratic. $1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $125.30. Pick Three Pool $46,288. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $15.40.

TOUGH SUNDAY had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. ZURI CHOP (FR) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. ANATOLIAN HEAT pressed the pace outside the winner, had that one slip away some in the stretch then came back on between the top pair late. INCENSED saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOC CURLIN stalked outside a rival, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. HORSE LAUGH squeezed back some just after the start, angled in and saved ground to no avail, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. HOLY WHIRL WIND stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.61 48.10 1:13.24 1:25.71 1:38.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lea's Reward 124 2 2 1–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3¾ Bejarano 2.70 1 Road Test 122 1 6 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 3–4 2–1 Gutierrez 7.30 4 Fly Far Away 124 4 1 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ 3–2¾ Prat 3.00 8 Quiet No More 120 8 8 8 8 5–hd 4–1 4–3¼ Conner 15.60 7 Warrior Vixen 124 7 4 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 5–2 5–4¼ T Baze 5.60 6 Tiz Adore 119 6 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–hd 7–2½ 6–½ Roman 2.50 5 Zanab 122 5 5 4–hd 4–1 4–½ 6–2 7–7¼ Pereira 27.70 3 Majestic Diva 122 3 7 5–½ 5–hd 8 8 8 Pena 36.70

2 LEA'S REWARD 7.40 4.80 3.60 1 ROAD TEST 7.20 4.60 4 FLY FAR AWAY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $77.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $24.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $29.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-8) $521.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $45.85

Winner–Lea's Reward B.f.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Hatta Flower, by Dixie Union. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $200,900 Daily Double Pool $26,588 Exacta Pool $119,603 Quinella Pool $6,043 Superfecta Pool $52,682 Trifecta Pool $77,020. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $170.40. Pick Three Pool $43,034. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-1/7-3-2) 5 correct paid $810.45. Pick Five Pool $376,634.

LEA'S REWARD had good early speed and dueled inside, regained the advantage on the second turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and drew clear. ROAD TEST stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and gained the place. FLY FAR AWAY dueled outside the winner, fought back on the second turn and was outfinished for second. QUIET NO MORE broke out a bit, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, found the rail again into the stretch, came out in midstretch and bested the others. WARRIOR VIXEN four wide early, angled in on the first turn and chased off the rail, split rivals into the stretch and weakened. TIZ ADORE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ZANAB three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then briefly between foes on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MAJESTIC DIVA between horses early, angled in and chased inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.38 57.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Silken Spy 122 5 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ Pedroza 2.60 4 Sensible Myth 122 4 7 5–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 2–1 Prat 5.00 1 Hope Wins 122 1 6 7–3 6–1 5–1½ 3–½ Arroyo, Jr. 9.80 6 Chickatini 122 6 9 9–hd 9–½ 8–1½ 4–½ Nakatani 3.20 7 Angels N Devildogs 122 7 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 5–1½ T Baze 13.90 10 Belle Monte 122 10 3 4–1 5–hd 6–hd 6–ns Gonzalez 16.20 3 Enayat Alsalam 122 3 10 10 10 10 7–1¼ Talamo 10.80 8 Shezaspanishdancer 117 8 2 3–2 3–1½ 4–2½ 8–nk Roman 7.60 2 Champalicious 122 2 8 8–4 8–1 7–½ 9–1¼ Pereira 34.80 9 Secret Causeway 122 9 1 6–hd 7–2½ 9–hd 10 Van Dyke 15.70

5 SILKEN SPY 7.20 4.00 3.20 4 SENSIBLE MYTH 5.60 4.60 1 HOPE WINS 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $17.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $17.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6) $462.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $56.60

Winner–Silken Spy B.f.2 by The Factor out of Despite Her Form, by Speightstown. Bred by R-Cher Family Farms, LLC. (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: R-Cher Family Farms LLC and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $220,614 Daily Double Pool $27,252 Exacta Pool $120,006 Quinella Pool $5,545 Superfecta Pool $66,937 Trifecta Pool $85,045. Scratched–Classy Atlantic, Mo See Cal, Princess Fran, Rattle. $1 Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $206.00. Pick Three Pool $50,142.

SILKEN SPY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. SENSIBLE MYTH came in early, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. HOPE WINS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and edged foes for third. CHICKATINI broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch, was forced out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. ANGELS N DEVILDOGS dueled between horses then outside the winner leaving the turn, weakened in the stretch and was outfinished late for third. BELLE MONTE angled in and stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, was forced out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. ENAYAT ALSALAM broke a bit slowly and was crowded some in the opening strides, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. SHEZASPANISHDANCER pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail leaving the turn, was three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHAMPALICIOUS a bit crowded just after the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch and lacked a further response. SECRET CAUSEWAY chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in upper stretch involving HOPE WINS but made no change when they ruled that although that runner came out onto rivals, the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.99 46.51 1:10.75 1:23.34 1:36.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ike Walker 120 1 3 6 5–hd 3–1 2–3 1–1 Bejarano 3.80 2 Stormin Monarcho 120 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 2–7¼ T Baze 6.90 3 El Huerfano 120 3 5 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–4 3–7¾ Prat 1.10 4 Avanti Bello 117 4 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–3½ 4–4¼ Roman 3.90 5 Mr. Shook 120 5 6 5–hd 6 6 5–hd 5–nk Van Dyke 11.20 6 Gonna Fly Now 120 6 4 3–½ 3–½ 5–hd 6 6 Desormeaux 8.00

1 IKE WALKER 9.60 5.60 3.20 2 STORMIN MONARCHO 5.80 3.80 3 EL HUERFANO 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $33.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $31.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-4) $122.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $33.40

Winner–Ike Walker B.g.5 by Bellamy Road out of Quite Familiar, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Sigband, Michael. Mutuel Pool $191,458 Daily Double Pool $22,394 Exacta Pool $96,137 Quinella Pool $4,344 Superfecta Pool $33,072 Trifecta Pool $54,956. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-5-1) paid $71.40. Pick Three Pool $32,369.

IKE WALKER saved ground chasing the pace, inched forward leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and inched away. STORMIN MONARCHO sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away when a rival bid on the backstretch, kicked clear, fought back inside the winner in the final sixteenth but could not quite match that one late. EL HUERFANO stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up midway on the backstretch, tracked that one again into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. AVANTI BELLO stalked between horses then off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and weakened in the drive. MR. SHOOK five wide into the first turn, stalked outside, continued four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way. GONNA FLY NOW also went five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep between foes into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.28 47.41 1:12.03 1:36.46 1:48.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Winning Element 122 4 6 5–1 4–½ 3–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd Prat 1.50 12 Taniko 124 10 4 10 10 9–hd 3–½ 2–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 8.80 3 Acker 122 3 10 9–hd 8–1 7–1 4–hd 3–hd Stevens 3.30 6 Principal Bob 124 5 7 7–4 7–½ 6–hd 5–3 4–2¼ Gutierrez 11.40 2 Amazon Cry 122 2 5 1–hd 1–1 1–1 2–1 5–2¼ Pereira 4.20 1 Odyssey Explorer 122 1 9 8–1½ 9–1½ 10 7–2½ 6–½ Pena 26.80 9 Perfection Tale 123 8 8 6–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 7–8¾ Chaves 28.00 10 Bottle Service 119 9 2 3–1½ 3–1 2–hd 8–2 8–¾ Talamo 10.00 8 Wit and Wisdom 119 7 1 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd 9–1 9–3¾ T Baze 52.50 7 Gio Star 122 6 3 4–hd 6–2½ 8–½ 10 10 Maldonado 53.10

5 WINNING ELEMENT 5.00 3.80 2.60 12 TANIKO 7.80 4.40 3 ACKER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (5-12) $22.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-12) $31.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-12-3-6) $536.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-12-3-6-2) $1,102.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-12-3) $50.50

Winner–Winning Element Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: George Weaver. Owner: Hill, Jim and Susan. Mutuel Pool $242,919 Daily Double Pool $76,664 Exacta Pool $136,690 Quinella Pool $6,855 Superfecta Pool $78,881 Super High Five Pool $15,886 Trifecta Pool $108,087. Scratched–Christaki, Eighty and Sunny. $1 Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $56.90. Pick Three Pool $117,971. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 4 correct paid $115.30. Pick Four Pool $473,985. $2 Pick Six (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 6 correct paid $7,138.80. Pick Six Pool $80,186. $2 Pick Six (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 5 out of 6 paid $63.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,781. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $356.70. Place Pick All Pool $18,492.

WINNING ELEMENT stalked the pace inside, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. TANIKO wide in the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside, split horses into the second turn, found the rail into the stretch, came out and had the rider lose the whip in midstretch but finished well to just miss. ACKER a bit slow to begin, settled inside then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for third. PRINCIPAL BOB in a bit tight between foes leaving the chute, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. AMAZON CRY sped to the early lead, dueled inside then inched away into the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth and weakened some late. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. PERFECTION TALE broke out and bumped a rival, stalked three deep then outside a foe, went three wide into and on the second turn, angled in between foes nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. BOTTLE SERVICE bumped at the break, was five wide leaving the chute, dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. WIT AND WISDOM four wide leaving the chute, dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail, dropped between foes on the second turn and gave way. GIO STAR stalked between rivals then just off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and also gave way.