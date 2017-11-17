Racing! Designated Survivor, Abraham Lincoln and Phantom of the Opera—that’s eclectic

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and can you believe Thanksgiving is less than a week away?
We haven’t done one of our Q&As for a couple of weeks, so let’s get back on track with a conversation with trainer Mark Casse about everything but horse racing.
Casse was very much a part of the Triple Crown discussion this year with Classic Empire, last year’s Juvenile winner. He had six horses in the recent Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar including World Approval, who won the Mile. So, let’s find out what he’s thinking.
What’s your favorite TV show that you are currently watching?
I like “Designated Survivor” (with Kiefer Sutherland, about a low-level cabinet member who becomes president when the Capitol gets blown up.).
If you weren’t a trainer what would you be?
Probably sell real estate, I think. I like action and real estate is action.
What’s your all-time favorite movie or book?
I like “The American President” with Michael Douglas. It was a bunch of different things. It was funny, it was serious.
If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?
Abraham Lincoln. He was a great man and an interesting man.
What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?
Winning the Kentucky Derby.
What’s your favorite food?
I like sushi, I eat a lot of sushi.
What’s your favorite kind of music?
I kind of like a little bit of everything. I like country but my favorite of all things is “Phantom of the Opera.” Am I an opera fan? No. “Phantom of the Opera” I can listen to it time and time again. It makes me feel good. I’ve seen it seven or eight times.
Tax update
Some of you have asked about the latest tax plans and if the gambling losses deductions are in jeopardy. Jim Mulvihill, the main media guy at the National Thoroughbred Racing Assn., which has been one main lobbying groups on this issue, reports all is good.
“As of now [the exemption] language exists in the same form in both bills,” Mulvihill said. “All losses including ordinary and necessary business expenses such as travel, lodging and handicapping info [are included] capped at the total of winning wagers.”
As things go, nothing is for certain until it’s final, but, for gamblers, it’s good news and it’s really such a minor, minor part of the legislation that it will likely garner little discussion.
Couple of news items
--Abel Tasman and Mor Spirit are going to get some time off and then be placed into training for next year, says Bob Baffert. Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form has all the details. (click here)
--Gunnevera is back in Florida and going to take aim at Gun Runner in the Pegasus World Cup in January. Mike Welsch of the Daily Racing Form has all the details. (click here)
Del Mar racing
It’s good to be a Cal bred at Del Mar on Friday. There are only two races for them, but they are the high-purse opportunities of the eight-race card. The fourth is 5½ furlongs for fillies and mares, 3 and up, worth $52,000. But, only six starters. The seventh is 5 furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares 3 and up and its worth $53,000. Got nine in that one.
Overall there are four turf races, first, third, fifth and seventh. Del Mar will have a couple of stakes over the weekend. More on that tomorrow.
Bob Ike’s DM play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 5 Mercer Island (8-1)
Although he bombed without an apparent excuse last time, this gelded son of Tapit takes a big class drop into a restricted claimer and ran well one race back. Sent out by the leading trainer (Peter Miller), his only win came on turf (today's surface) and he reunites with Sasha Risenhoover, who rode him in his good effort on Sept. 3. The main threat appears to be class-dropping favorite Royal Opera House.
Thursday's result: Snazzy Dresser got a good trip stalking from outside but went steadily in reverse. Weak effort, weak pick.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos preview
Things start a little slow on Saturday with the $20,000 Corona Chick Handicap for 2-year-olds over 400 yards. The big favorite will likely be the undefeated in three starts filly Chowchilla Chickadee. You know, long as I live I will always associate Chowchilla with only one thing, the terrible event in 1976 with a happy ending. If you don’t know, it’s got its own Wikipedia page.
Back to the quarters. Sunday is a pretty big day with the running of the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials. (He doesn’t have his own wiki page.) Anyway, the five fastest qualifiers will advance to the $750,000 Champion of Champions on Dec. 16. There will be 17 horses running in the 400-yard trials.
The defending champion of the Champions is Zoomin For Spuds, who is one for five this year. But that win was his last race, so things may be looking up. Big Lew and He Looks Hot were in last year’s big race and hope to qualify again.
BH Lisas Boy has already qualified for the Champions but will use Saturday as a prep after having knee surgery in July. Bodacious Eagle, a 5-year-old, is three for five this year and could prove to be formidable.
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 4 Stel A Wish (2-1)
He ran a strong second after a four-month layoff six weeks ago when dropping a head decision vs. Catching Fire Z, who returned to defeat $20,000 claimers recently. His main contender, Dancing Thru Fire, is winless in 13 starts.
Final thought
And now the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 16.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.31 45.53 57.74 1:10.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Conqueror
|124
|2
|6
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–3½
|1–1½
|Desormeaux
|1.80
|4
|Antioch
|122
|4
|3
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Prat
|1.10
|1
|Chrisiscookin
|122
|1
|7
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–2¾
|Gutierrez
|42.20
|8
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|122
|8
|1
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–2½
|Maldonado
|5.00
|7
|Artistic Ab
|122
|7
|4
|2–½
|5–6
|5–6
|5–5
|Van Dyke
|11.90
|6
|Caray
|122
|6
|5
|7–1½
|7–½
|6–1
|6–4¾
|Pereira
|12.90
|3
|Unnamed Source
|122
|3
|8
|8
|6–½
|7–4
|7–2¼
|Pena
|94.90
|5
|Chidamac
|122
|5
|2
|5–hd
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|28.20
|2
|CONQUEROR
|5.60
|2.80
|2.80
|4
|ANTIOCH
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|CHRISISCOOKIN
|10.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$4.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$4.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-8)
|$324.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$33.05
Winner–Conqueror Ch.g.4 by Malibu Moon out of Street Sounds, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Hidden Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $139,709 Exacta Pool $92,502 Quinella Pool $4,057 Superfecta Pool $48,372 Trifecta Pool $66,105. Claimed–Antioch by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
CONQUEROR stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch took the lead a sixteenth out and inched clear. ANTIOCH dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, regained the advantage in the stretch, battled between foes, could not match the winner late but held second. CHRISISCOOKIN stalked just off the inside then bid inside rivals to duel for the lead, battled on a short advantage inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and bested the others. YA GOTTA WANNA pressed the pace outside then four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ARTISTIC AB dueled three deep between horses, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CARAY stalked three deep on the backstretch and turn and had little left for the stretch. UNNAMED SOURCE three deep early, angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail under urging on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. CHIDAMAC sent between horses early, stalked between foes, angled in some and dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.27 46.75 1:11.07 1:35.32 1:41.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Well Developed
|122
|4
|2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–2
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|5
|The Big Train
|124
|5
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|7
|3–1
|2–1¾
|Nakatani
|3.60
|1
|Six Point Rack
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–ns
|Prat
|3.40
|2
|Lovely Anzi
|124
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|4–2
|2–hd
|4–4¼
|Bejarano
|2.00
|3
|Spiritual Warrior
|122
|3
|5
|5–4
|5–3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–3¼
|T Baze
|20.00
|6
|Highly Acclaimed
|117
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1
|6–10
|6–12¾
|Roman
|21.40
|7
|Tribal Roar
|122
|7
|3
|2–3½
|2–1
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|15.30
|4
|WELL DEVELOPED
|7.60
|3.80
|3.20
|5
|THE BIG TRAIN
|4.00
|3.00
|1
|SIX POINT RACK
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$13.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$14.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-2)
|$67.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$18.05
Winner–Well Developed Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $150,430 Daily Double Pool $42,265 Exacta Pool $78,039 Quinella Pool $3,935 Superfecta Pool $33,555 Trifecta Pool $51,520. Scratched–none.
WELL DEVELOPED stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. THE BIG TRAIN threw his head then bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and chased inside, waited briefly off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, came out again in deep stretch and finished willingly to just miss. SIX POINT RACK settled inside, went outside a rival into the second turn, continued three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and just got the show. LOVELY ANZI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lost third late. SPIRITUAL WARRIOR stalked outside a rival, went three deep into and out of the second turn and weakened. HIGHLY ACCLAIMED stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, kicked clear and angled in on the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the drive. TRIBAL ROAR sent along outside then pulled clear on the lead and angled in, dueled inside, stalked on the backstretch, was between foes a half mile out, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.05 45.54 57.95 1:11.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|American Currency
|120
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–9¼
|T Baze
|1.80
|5
|Old School Ike
|118
|5
|8
|8
|8
|5–2
|2–ns
|Pedroza
|6.80
|2
|Desert Domination
|118
|2
|6
|2–½
|2–1
|2–3½
|3–1¼
|Maldonado
|18.10
|3
|Wildcat Kaos
|120
|3
|3
|7–2
|5–2
|4–1½
|4–3¼
|Pereira
|39.70
|4
|Butte City
|120
|4
|7
|6–2½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Elliott
|4.50
|6
|Dramatic Ride
|115
|6
|2
|5–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–2¼
|Roman
|12.10
|8
|Run Jeanne Run
|120
|7
|1
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8
|7–2½
|Bejarano
|3.00
|9
|Snazzy Dresser
|120
|8
|4
|3–1
|4–2
|6–1½
|8
|Conner
|7.10
|1
|AMERICAN CURRENCY
|5.60
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|OLD SCHOOL IKE
|7.20
|4.60
|2
|DESERT DOMINATION
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$20.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$27.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-3)
|$1,594.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$71.00
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7)
|$7.40
Winner–American Currency Grr.g.2 by Exchange Rate out of Succession (GB), by Groom Dancer. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $171,483 Daily Double Pool $18,490 Exacta Pool $106,506 Quinella Pool $4,349 Superfecta Pool $43,406 Trifecta Pool $65,621. Scratched–Sandbed.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $31.90. Pick Three Pool $51,355. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $9.30.
AMERICAN CURRENCY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging and steady handling late. OLD SCHOOL IKE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and edged a rival late for second. DESERT DOMINATION dueled between horses then outside the winner into the turn, stalked just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and lost the place late. WILDCAT KAOS angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. BUTTE CITY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DRAMATIC RIDE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. RUN JEANNE RUN pressed the stalked the pace outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SNAZZY DRESSER prompted the pace three deep, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.78 45.06 56.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Tough Sunday
|120
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|T Baze
|6.80
|4
|Zuri Chop
|120
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|6
|Anatolian Heat
|124
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Nakatani
|2.90
|1
|Incensed
|120
|1
|6
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Prat
|1.90
|8
|Doc Curlin
|120
|7
|1
|6–3½
|4–1
|5–2½
|5–1½
|Desormeaux
|4.50
|5
|Horse Laugh
|115
|5
|5
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–1½
|Roman
|17.80
|2
|Holy Whirl Wind
|120
|2
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7
|7
|Arroyo, Jr.
|26.50
|3
|TOUGH SUNDAY
|15.60
|6.80
|3.60
|4
|ZURI CHOP (FR)
|5.20
|3.80
|6
|ANATOLIAN HEAT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$60.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$39.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$41.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-1)
|$412.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$93.05
Winner–Tough Sunday B.h.5 by Grazen out of Sunday Dress, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $224,092 Daily Double Pool $18,670 Exacta Pool $126,324 Quinella Pool $5,664 Superfecta Pool $53,327 Trifecta Pool $80,352. Scratched–Aristocratic.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $125.30. Pick Three Pool $46,288. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $15.40.
TOUGH SUNDAY had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. ZURI CHOP (FR) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. ANATOLIAN HEAT pressed the pace outside the winner, had that one slip away some in the stretch then came back on between the top pair late. INCENSED saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DOC CURLIN stalked outside a rival, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. HORSE LAUGH squeezed back some just after the start, angled in and saved ground to no avail, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. HOLY WHIRL WIND stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.61 48.10 1:13.24 1:25.71 1:38.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Lea's Reward
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3¾
|Bejarano
|2.70
|1
|Road Test
|122
|1
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–4
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|4
|Fly Far Away
|124
|4
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–2¾
|Prat
|3.00
|8
|Quiet No More
|120
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|4–1
|4–3¼
|Conner
|15.60
|7
|Warrior Vixen
|124
|7
|4
|7–1½
|7–1½
|6–1
|5–2
|5–4¼
|T Baze
|5.60
|6
|Tiz Adore
|119
|6
|3
|6–1½
|6–1½
|7–hd
|7–2½
|6–½
|Roman
|2.50
|5
|Zanab
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|6–2
|7–7¼
|Pereira
|27.70
|3
|Majestic Diva
|122
|3
|7
|5–½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Pena
|36.70
|2
|LEA'S REWARD
|7.40
|4.80
|3.60
|1
|ROAD TEST
|7.20
|4.60
|4
|FLY FAR AWAY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$77.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$24.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$29.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-8)
|$521.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4)
|$45.85
Winner–Lea's Reward B.f.4 by Warrior's Reward out of Hatta Flower, by Dixie Union. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $200,900 Daily Double Pool $26,588 Exacta Pool $119,603 Quinella Pool $6,043 Superfecta Pool $52,682 Trifecta Pool $77,020. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $170.40. Pick Three Pool $43,034. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-1/7-3-2) 5 correct paid $810.45. Pick Five Pool $376,634.
LEA'S REWARD had good early speed and dueled inside, regained the advantage on the second turn, inched away under urging in the stretch and drew clear. ROAD TEST stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and gained the place. FLY FAR AWAY dueled outside the winner, fought back on the second turn and was outfinished for second. QUIET NO MORE broke out a bit, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, found the rail again into the stretch, came out in midstretch and bested the others. WARRIOR VIXEN four wide early, angled in on the first turn and chased off the rail, split rivals into the stretch and weakened. TIZ ADORE four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ZANAB three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then briefly between foes on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MAJESTIC DIVA between horses early, angled in and chased inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.38 57.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Silken Spy
|122
|5
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–3½
|Pedroza
|2.60
|4
|Sensible Myth
|122
|4
|7
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–1
|Prat
|5.00
|1
|Hope Wins
|122
|1
|6
|7–3
|6–1
|5–1½
|3–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|9.80
|6
|Chickatini
|122
|6
|9
|9–hd
|9–½
|8–1½
|4–½
|Nakatani
|3.20
|7
|Angels N Devildogs
|122
|7
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|5–1½
|T Baze
|13.90
|10
|Belle Monte
|122
|10
|3
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–ns
|Gonzalez
|16.20
|3
|Enayat Alsalam
|122
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–1¼
|Talamo
|10.80
|8
|Shezaspanishdancer
|117
|8
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–2½
|8–nk
|Roman
|7.60
|2
|Champalicious
|122
|2
|8
|8–4
|8–1
|7–½
|9–1¼
|Pereira
|34.80
|9
|Secret Causeway
|122
|9
|1
|6–hd
|7–2½
|9–hd
|10
|Van Dyke
|15.70
|5
|SILKEN SPY
|7.20
|4.00
|3.20
|4
|SENSIBLE MYTH
|5.60
|4.60
|1
|HOPE WINS
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$34.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$17.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$17.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-6)
|$462.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$56.60
Winner–Silken Spy B.f.2 by The Factor out of Despite Her Form, by Speightstown. Bred by R-Cher Family Farms, LLC. (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: R-Cher Family Farms LLC and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $220,614 Daily Double Pool $27,252 Exacta Pool $120,006 Quinella Pool $5,545 Superfecta Pool $66,937 Trifecta Pool $85,045. Scratched–Classy Atlantic, Mo See Cal, Princess Fran, Rattle.
$1 Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $206.00. Pick Three Pool $50,142.
SILKEN SPY had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. SENSIBLE MYTH came in early, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. HOPE WINS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and edged foes for third. CHICKATINI broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch, was forced out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. ANGELS N DEVILDOGS dueled between horses then outside the winner leaving the turn, weakened in the stretch and was outfinished late for third. BELLE MONTE angled in and stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, was forced out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. ENAYAT ALSALAM broke a bit slowly and was crowded some in the opening strides, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. SHEZASPANISHDANCER pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail leaving the turn, was three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHAMPALICIOUS a bit crowded just after the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in upper stretch and lacked a further response. SECRET CAUSEWAY chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in upper stretch involving HOPE WINS but made no change when they ruled that although that runner came out onto rivals, the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.99 46.51 1:10.75 1:23.34 1:36.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Ike Walker
|120
|1
|3
|6
|5–hd
|3–1
|2–3
|1–1
|Bejarano
|3.80
|2
|Stormin Monarcho
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–7¼
|T Baze
|6.90
|3
|El Huerfano
|120
|3
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|3–4
|3–7¾
|Prat
|1.10
|4
|Avanti Bello
|117
|4
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–3½
|4–4¼
|Roman
|3.90
|5
|Mr. Shook
|120
|5
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Van Dyke
|11.20
|6
|Gonna Fly Now
|120
|6
|4
|3–½
|3–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Desormeaux
|8.00
|1
|IKE WALKER
|9.60
|5.60
|3.20
|2
|STORMIN MONARCHO
|5.80
|3.80
|3
|EL HUERFANO
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$33.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$31.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-4)
|$122.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$33.40
Winner–Ike Walker B.g.5 by Bellamy Road out of Quite Familiar, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Sigband, Michael. Mutuel Pool $191,458 Daily Double Pool $22,394 Exacta Pool $96,137 Quinella Pool $4,344 Superfecta Pool $33,072 Trifecta Pool $54,956. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-1) paid $71.40. Pick Three Pool $32,369.
IKE WALKER saved ground chasing the pace, inched forward leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and inched away. STORMIN MONARCHO sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away when a rival bid on the backstretch, kicked clear, fought back inside the winner in the final sixteenth but could not quite match that one late. EL HUERFANO stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up midway on the backstretch, tracked that one again into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. AVANTI BELLO stalked between horses then off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and weakened in the drive. MR. SHOOK five wide into the first turn, stalked outside, continued four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way. GONNA FLY NOW also went five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then three deep between foes into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.28 47.41 1:12.03 1:36.46 1:48.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Winning Element
|122
|4
|6
|5–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.50
|12
|Taniko
|124
|10
|4
|10
|10
|9–hd
|3–½
|2–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|8.80
|3
|Acker
|122
|3
|10
|9–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Stevens
|3.30
|6
|Principal Bob
|124
|5
|7
|7–4
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–3
|4–2¼
|Gutierrez
|11.40
|2
|Amazon Cry
|122
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|5–2¼
|Pereira
|4.20
|1
|Odyssey Explorer
|122
|1
|9
|8–1½
|9–1½
|10
|7–2½
|6–½
|Pena
|26.80
|9
|Perfection Tale
|123
|8
|8
|6–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|7–8¾
|Chaves
|28.00
|10
|Bottle Service
|119
|9
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|8–2
|8–¾
|Talamo
|10.00
|8
|Wit and Wisdom
|119
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–hd
|9–1
|9–3¾
|T Baze
|52.50
|7
|Gio Star
|122
|6
|3
|4–hd
|6–2½
|8–½
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|53.10
|5
|WINNING ELEMENT
|5.00
|3.80
|2.60
|12
|TANIKO
|7.80
|4.40
|3
|ACKER
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$31.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-12)
|$22.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-12)
|$31.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-12-3-6)
|$536.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-12-3-6-2)
|$1,102.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-12-3)
|$50.50
Winner–Winning Element Ch.c.3 by City Zip out of It'schemistrybaby, by Meadowlake. Bred by Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY). Trainer: George Weaver. Owner: Hill, Jim and Susan. Mutuel Pool $242,919 Daily Double Pool $76,664 Exacta Pool $136,690 Quinella Pool $6,855 Superfecta Pool $78,881 Super High Five Pool $15,886 Trifecta Pool $108,087. Scratched–Christaki, Eighty and Sunny.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $56.90. Pick Three Pool $117,971. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 4 correct paid $115.30. Pick Four Pool $473,985. $2 Pick Six (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 6 correct paid $7,138.80. Pick Six Pool $80,186. $2 Pick Six (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) 5 out of 6 paid $63.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1/7-3-2-5/11/12/13/14-1-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,781. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $356.70. Place Pick All Pool $18,492.
WINNING ELEMENT stalked the pace inside, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. TANIKO wide in the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside, split horses into the second turn, found the rail into the stretch, came out and had the rider lose the whip in midstretch but finished well to just miss. ACKER a bit slow to begin, settled inside then outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for third. PRINCIPAL BOB in a bit tight between foes leaving the chute, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. AMAZON CRY sped to the early lead, dueled inside then inched away into the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth and weakened some late. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. PERFECTION TALE broke out and bumped a rival, stalked three deep then outside a foe, went three wide into and on the second turn, angled in between foes nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. BOTTLE SERVICE bumped at the break, was five wide leaving the chute, dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. WIT AND WISDOM four wide leaving the chute, dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail, dropped between foes on the second turn and gave way. GIO STAR stalked between rivals then just off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and also gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,637
|$401,971
|Inter-Track
|3,940
|$1,846,612
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,932,835
|TOTAL
|6,577
|$6,181,418
Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 17.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 10th day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Little Scotty
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Malko
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|40,000
|3
|Lucky J Lane
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Cafe Flavor
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|5
|Kid Charming
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|6
|Kristi's Copilot
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Michael Machowsky
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Forbidden Command
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|2-1
|8,000
|2
|I'm No Patsy
|Saul Arias
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|8,000
|3
|Veronica Bay
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Optimistic Outcome
|Evin Roman
|113
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|7,000
|5
|Sheswildnfree
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|8,000
|6
|Glamsquad
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|William E. Morey
|7-2
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Iron Alex
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|20-1
|25,000
|2
|A New Trend
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Billy Big
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|He Could
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|12-1
|22,500
|5
|Mercer Island
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|22,500
|6
|Bow and Arrow
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|22,500
|7
|Royal Opera House
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dan Blacker
|2-1
|25,000
|8
|It's The Ice
|Evin Roman
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hailey Rachele
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|5-2
|2
|Get Yourself Home
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|2-1
|3
|Del Mar Diva
|Saul Arias
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|12-1
|4
|Right to the Point
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|3-1
|5
|Gem of a Marina
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|6
|Topaz Time
|Evin Roman
|119
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lady Ninja
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|2
|Quinn Murphy
|Edwin Maldonado
|119
|Dallas E. Keen
|20-1
|3
|Aura Rose
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|4
|Her Big Moment
|Ruben Fuentes
|114
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|5
|Midnight Swinger
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Tink's Twirl
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|7
|Tizway That Way
|Evin Roman
|114
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10-1
|8
|Candy Swirls
|Gary Stevens
|119
|William Spawr
|9-2
|9
|Looking At Thelake
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|10
|Proud 'n' Ready
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Derby Factor
|Brandon Boulanger
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|32,000
|2
|Touchdown U S C
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|10-1
|32,000
|3
|On the Right
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|28,000
|4
|Starship Chewy
|Manuel Chaves
|122
|Howard L. Zucker
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Powerful Thirst
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|32,000
|6
|Canadian Warrior
|Salvador Iniguez
|122
|Manuel Calvario
|30-1
|32,000
|7
|Davka
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|28,000
|8
|Daylight Charger
|Saul Arias
|119
|Caesar F. Dominguez
|20-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Batiquitos
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|William Spawr
|7-2
|2
|Bold At Night
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|3
|Secret Thorn
|Evin Roman
|119
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|4
|Trap Queen
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|8-1
|5
|Candy Ruler
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Desert Madam
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Mikenjane
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kenneth D. Black
|3-1
|8
|Irish and Lucky
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Beau Square
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Atticism
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|20,000
|2
|Celebrate Life
|Evin Roman
|117
|Eddie Truman
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Californium
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Michele Dollase
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Beloved Holiday
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|20,000
|5
|Captain Walker
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Richard Rosales
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Eighty and Sunny
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Close to Midnight
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|20,000
|8
|Beyond Wonderful
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|King of Leon
|Brandon Boulanger
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Taste's Legend
|Matt Garcia
|124
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|5-1
|20,000
|11
|Clifton Beach
|Kyle Frey
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|20,000
|12
|Super Storm
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|20,000