Racing! A familiar voice leaving California and heading to New York

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and I’m wondering why does the Breeders’ Cup ever leave Southern California?
I know I said the Breeders’ Cup was going to be the focus for a while, but we’ll take a pause and update you on some news about a familiar and popular personality in California racing: Frank Mirahmadi. First, the most important news, his latest test results find him cancer free. Earlier this year, I did a long profile on the track announcer (read here) in which he disclosed he was battling Stage 3 colon cancer. Rarely have I had a subject open up about his life as Frank did. But that’s who he is.
His doctors and latest scans point to the fact he was cancer free and polyp free. Everything was great. He repeats blood tests in March, scans next September and no colonoscopy for three years. That’s about as good as it gets.
“I still think maybe I should pop a chemo pill every once in a while, sort of like spraying Raid in the kitchen,” Mirahmadi said, with his trademark humor. “Want to send a signal to cancer that this isn’t the place to hang out. But my own theories have proven at times to be flawed.”
Now for the other news on Frank, he’s leaving California. Starting in the winter meet, he will be the second race caller at Aqueduct in New York. He will split duties with John Imbriale. Mirahmadi will also continue to be the main announcer at Monmouth. His last day at Golden Gate will be Dec. 10, when its season closes.
“How do you not take an offer when NYRA calls?” Mirahmadi said.
His biggest concern?
“I’m a California guy and to me 50 degrees is cold,” Mirahmadi said.
Mirahmadi could not be more complimentary of his current bosses at Golden Gate and The Stronach Company.
“The easier move would be to stay put because Golden Gate is truly one of the most attractive jobs in the country,” Mirahmadi said. “The flexibility they gave me with Monmouth makes it as good a job as a man can have. But how often are you going to get a chance to call races in New York? I like to be challenged and New York is the most scrutinized stage in the country.”
No doubt Frank will be successful on the New York and New Jersey circuit. But the big winner, besides those at Aqueduct and Monmouth, will be New Park Pizza in Howard Beach. They may have to add staff.
“I’ll probably be there about every day,” Mirahmadi said, whose self-described diet is having pizza no less than 350 days a year.
We wish him well.
Breeders’ Cup update
Back for Day 2 is the excellent Breeders’ Cup report by Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse (watch it here) done exclusively for our subscribers. They are from xbtv, a great source for horse racing information and do they know workouts. Today they preview the Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies, with high praise for Bolt D’Oro, as you might expect. Elsewhere, the news of the day is that Keen Ice is out of the Classic. He wrenched his right ankle galloping earlier this week, so he gets to head into retirement a race earlier than planned. He will stand at Calumet Farm starting next year.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita is saving its best racing for the closing weekend. Friday’s card is a mixed bag with good-sized fields. There are three turf races, the first, fifth and eighth on an eight-race card. The fifth race is 1¼ miles, an odd distance for Santa Anita turf racing. Pretty much everything is 1 mile (first race) or 6 1/2 furlongs down the hill (eighth race). The fifth is an allowance optional claiming with nine starters. Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 9, 7, 9, 9, 12 (1 also eligible), 10, 10 (4 AE).
We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Thursday’s seventh race at Santa Anita. I happened to be watching on TV, and Eric (Manny) Sondheimer was at the track and he texted immediately after saying (with a little hyperbole) it was “the slowest race in history.” It was one of the most painful stretch runs I’ve seen in a long time as the horses, absolutely exhausted, struggled to make it to the finish in what could best be described as a slow jog. The final quarter was 32.06, won by Midnight Summer. The time was 1:45.94, about 12 seconds slower than the track record for a mile. Racing secretary Rick Hammerle has done a very good, smart job writing races for this 19-day meeting, resulting in the best-sized fields in the last couple years. However, we hope he thinks twice about writing another starter optional claiming $40,000 for 2-year-old fillies if that’s the struggle those entered have to endure.
Jeff Nahill’s SA spot play
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Langham (10-1)
This 4-year-old comes out of one of the most powerful key races during the Del Mar meet. Four horses have come back to win out of that maiden race and another finished second from nine next out starters. Trainer John Sadler had this one gelded since that race when he pressed the early pace and then faltered. This one is bred to love the grass and cuts back in distance. Sadler is 19% with horses off a 46- to 90-day layoff. Good work showing so maybe ready to run best since being gelded.
Thursday’s result: Minister’s Glory was scratched from the third race. Good thing as 30-1 King Eddie won the race.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Los Al preview
Los Alamitos marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, sent along this little featurette tying together the news about the fires and a race this weekend:
On Sunday, Oct. 8, things couldn’t be better for Martha Wells of Orange Park Acres after her homebred, the Matt Fales-trained Yanque, had the fastest qualifying time for the $129,000 Wild West Futurity, which was held Sunday night at Los Alamitos. Less than 48 hours after the trials, Wells had to leave her home because of the mandatory evacuation caused by the fires that surrounded her community.
“I was at the doctor and my neighbor called telling me that we had to get out because of the fires,” Wells said. “I rushed home and 10 minutes later Matt was there with a horse trailer to help evacuate the horses stabled at my home. Fortunately, we were able to bring our horses to Los Alamitos, and so did many other people from Orange Park Acres. We were so fortunate that Los Alamitos provided stabling during such a difficult time."
Wells was able to return home just a few days later with her horses. “I feel fortunate, but it was tough,” she added. “A few nights ago the wind was blowing and I couldn’t sleep. I got up and started making futurity payments for next year.”
Wells can’t wait to see Yanque head a 10-horse field in the Wild West final on Sunday. The gelding by Favorite Cartel will enter the 350-yard dash following a 1 ¾-length victory in the trials. His winning time of 17.682 was about one length faster than second-fastest qualifier Moonie Blues’ 17.833. Yanque has also won three of his last four starts, including The Plan Handicap on Sept. 8. He also qualified to the Governor’s Cup Futurity on July 29.
Other runners in this event include Cowgirl N Up, a stakes winner in Arizona, and Krash Your Party, a futurity winner in Utah.
Ed Burgart’s L.A. spot play
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Apollitical Perfect (3-1)
The 3-year-old gelding was only a neck behind favorite Separate Flame from the rail post In last and gets a key rider switch from Martin Arriaga to Cesar DeAlba, the season’s second leading jockey. I like the gate speed Apollitical Perfect showed two outs ago. In addition, favored Separate Flame is winless in 10 starts.
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 26.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.95 47.70 1:11.28 1:23.19 1:35.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Rosie My Rosie
|124
|7
|4
|8–1
|8–3
|8–5
|5–1½
|1–1
|Pedroza
|13.00
|1
|Hal's Buddy
|124
|1
|7
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|12.50
|3
|You're A Goat
|124
|3
|5
|7–1
|7–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.20
|2
|Mangita
|119
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–¾
|Roman
|5.20
|8
|Out Ofthe Ordinary
|124
|8
|1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–2¼
|Theriot
|12.00
|9
|Arethusa
|124
|9
|6
|5–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–1½
|6–1
|Talamo
|4.10
|4
|Ryder's Starlight
|124
|4
|3
|2–hd
|5–1
|6–hd
|7–½
|7–¾
|Elliott
|10.10
|6
|Skradin
|124
|6
|9
|6–1
|6–½
|7–1
|8–9
|8–17¼
|Pereira
|3.90
|5
|Mo'vette
|122
|5
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Nakatani
|12.30
|7
|ROSIE MY ROSIE
|28.00
|11.40
|6.00
|1
|HAL'S BUDDY
|12.40
|9.00
|3
|YOU'RE A GOAT (GB)
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$122.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-2)
|$3,558.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3)
|$407.70
Winner–Rosie My Rosie B.m.7 by Purge out of Rosie's Ransom, by Marquetry. Bred by John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (IL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Summertime Racing. Mutuel Pool $121,433 Exacta Pool $77,549 Superfecta Pool $31,834 Trifecta Pool $51,929. Claimed–Arethusa (GB) by Davis Racing LLC, Danni, Kevin and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–none.
ROSIE MY ROSIE settled three deep then angled in and chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, found the fence into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, rallied to the front outside foes in deep stretch and proved best. HAL'S BUDDY pulled along the inside and was in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, made the lead three deep in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. YOU'RE A GOAT (GB) stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail in the stretch but steadied when blocked in midstretch, came out for room and got up for third three deep on the line. MANGITA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, fought back and drifted in a bit in midstretch and was outkicked late for the show. OUT OFTHE ORDINARY stalked three deep then bid outside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, battled between horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was outfinished. ARETHUSA (GB) four wide early, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RYDER'S STARLIGHT stalked the pace between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SKRADIN (ARG) pulled between horses early, chased just off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MO'VETTE angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong, then was unsaddled just past the wire and vanned off.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds. Time 23.62 47.87 1:13.64 1:27.07 1:40.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|True Valor
|124
|1
|4
|4–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–3
|1–2¼
|Gutierrez
|1.70
|3
|Rolls Royce Deal
|121
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–2
|5–9
|2–nk
|Ochoa
|28.90
|4
|Night's Watch
|119
|4
|1
|5–8
|5–8
|4–4½
|3–1
|3–3¾
|Roman
|2.70
|6
|Kona Dreams
|124
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–2½
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|1.50
|2
|Rafter One
|124
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–12½
|Pedroza
|17.70
|5
|War Union
|121
|5
|5
|3–1
|4–½
|6
|6
|6
|Pena
|15.20
|1
|TRUE VALOR
|5.40
|4.00
|3.20
|3
|ROLLS ROYCE DEAL
|14.60
|8.60
|4
|NIGHT'S WATCH
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$103.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$55.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-6)
|$456.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4)
|$91.95
Winner–True Valor B.c.3 by Yes It's True out of Battingstar, by Grand Slam. Bred by Thomas Groves & Craig Wheeler (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing Stable, Rothblum, Steve and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $97,974 Daily Double Pool $28,417 Exacta Pool $42,894 Superfecta Pool $20,190 Trifecta Pool $30,041. Scratched–none.
TRUE VALOR in a bit tight leaving the first turn, stalked inside, came out some on the second turn, bid outside thee pacesetter, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in some and won clear under urging. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL saved ground off the pace, went around a rival leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and just got the place. NIGHT'S WATCH stalked between horses then just off the rail, came out into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. KONA DREAMS four wide into the first turn, bid three deep leaving that turn then stalked outside, continued outside the winner into the second turn and just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. RAFTER ONE sped to the early lead, shook off a pair of bids early on the backstretch and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. WAR UNION bid between horses leaving the first turn then stalked between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.14 44.19 1:07.13 1:13.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|King Eddie
|120
|6
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|1–1½
|Gutierrez
|30.90
|6
|Raven Creek
|120
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|2.10
|1
|Jersey's Heat
|120
|1
|5
|8–1½
|8–½
|7–1
|3–¾
|Pereira
|8.50
|10
|Powerful Thirst
|120
|9
|6
|6–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Prat
|2.10
|9
|Hardboot
|120
|8
|9
|10
|10
|8–3
|5–1¼
|Nakatani
|11.30
|3
|Rustic Canyon
|115
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–2
|6–½
|Roman
|26.20
|2
|Dos Palos
|120
|2
|1
|4–hd
|4–2
|5–½
|7–2¼
|Conner
|80.90
|5
|My Journey
|120
|4
|10
|7–1½
|6–2½
|6–1½
|8–1½
|Elliott
|20.20
|11
|Catability
|120
|10
|7
|9–2½
|9–1½
|10
|9–1¾
|Mt Garcia
|61.10
|8
|Gringo Star
|120
|7
|8
|5–hd
|7–1½
|9–½
|10
|Espinoza
|3.50
|7
|KING EDDIE
|63.80
|22.00
|10.60
|6
|RAVEN CREEK
|4.00
|3.40
|1
|JERSEY'S HEAT
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$169.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$110.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-10)
|$2,597.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1)
|$402.15
Winner–King Eddie B.g.2 by Square Eddie out of Atlantic Swing, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $176,155 Daily Double Pool $13,727 Exacta Pool $117,769 Superfecta Pool $60,090 Trifecta Pool $83,625. Scratched–Minister's Glory, Push Through, Shaymin, The Sleepy Prince.
$1 Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $583.90. Pick Three Pool $33,791.
KING EDDIE bid between horses early then stalked just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch under some left handed urging, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under steady handling late. RAVEN CREEK sped to the lead off the rail, dueled three deep then outside a rival, took the advantage again nearing the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, then drifted in some and held second. JERSEY'S HEAT stalked the pace inside, hopped onto the dirt crossing, came out in upper stretch and gained the show late. POWERFUL THIRST steadied in tight off heels at the right hand curve, stalked three deep, came three wide into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished for third. HARDBOOT settled off the rail then inside leaving the hill, came out in midstretch and had a mild late bid. RUSTIC CANYON went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOS PALOS saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in midstretch and lacked a rally. MY JOURNEY hopped some at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, split horses into the stretch and weakened. CATABILITY settled outside then alongside a rival down the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GRINGO STAR sped to the early lead, off the inside, ducked in and steadied at the right hand curve, dropped back between horses then chased outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.67 47.00 1:00.07 1:06.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Forthenineteen
|117
|2
|5
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–½
|Roman
|0.30
|6
|Pam's Joy
|124
|6
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|Sanchez
|3.90
|3
|I'm No Patsy
|122
|3
|7
|4–2
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Arias
|12.30
|1
|Cheese
|122
|1
|4
|6–1½
|6–4
|5–1½
|4–3¼
|Risenhoover
|17.40
|5
|Smil'n From Above
|122
|5
|2
|5–½
|5–1½
|6–5
|5–3¼
|Puglisi
|13.20
|7
|Southern Darling
|122
|7
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|Almanza
|56.90
|4
|Family Rules
|123
|4
|1
|2–hd
|3–3
|4–1
|7
|Iniguez
|44.50
|2
|FORTHENINETEEN
|2.60
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|PAM'S JOY
|3.20
|3.00
|3
|I'M NO PATSY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$108.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$4.10
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1)
|$50.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3)
|$6.95
Winner–Forthenineteen B.f.4 by Lucky J. H. out of Sea Tempest, by Storm Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $130,066 Daily Double Pool $20,229 Exacta Pool $66,533 Superfecta Pool $37,108 Trifecta Pool $53,180. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $157.40. Pick Three Pool $16,755.
FORTHENINETEEN went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. PAM'S JOY dueled three deep, drifted out some in upper stretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. I'M NO PATSY chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. CHEESE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the show. SMIL'N FROM ABOVE between horses early, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SOUTHERN DARLING settled outside then off the rail, angled in some approaching the turn and did not rally. FAMILY RULES had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back some just off the rail leaving the turn and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.19 45.98 58.74 1:12.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Royal Bar
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–nk
|T Baze
|1.70
|2
|Trapper Peak
|122
|2
|6
|5–2
|5–4
|2–1
|2–4¼
|Ochoa
|7.50
|3
|Silver Fury
|122
|3
|8
|6–½
|6–4
|6–7
|3–2½
|Elliott
|4.90
|6
|Moon Juice
|122
|6
|4
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Pedroza
|21.00
|5
|Snazzy Dresser
|122
|5
|3
|4–3
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–2¼
|Sutherland
|4.00
|8
|Colormemoney
|117
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–2½
|6–2¾
|Roman
|3.20
|1
|Derby Factor
|122
|1
|7
|7–1½
|7–6
|7–10
|7–21¼
|Bednar
|44.20
|4
|Creatively
|120
|4
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Conner
|28.00
|7
|ROYAL BAR
|5.40
|3.20
|2.80
|2
|TRAPPER PEAK
|7.40
|4.60
|3
|SILVER FURY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$7.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$20.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6)
|$685.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$52.30
Winner–Royal Bar Dbb.g.2 by Rocky Bar out of Royal Turka, by Royal Academy. Bred by Peter Vajda (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Peter T. Vajda. Mutuel Pool $189,607 Daily Double Pool $15,642 Exacta Pool $91,459 Superfecta Pool $50,415 Trifecta Pool $62,160. Claimed–Royal Bar by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-2-7) paid $166.30. Pick Three Pool $34,127. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-2-7) 177 tickets with 4 correct paid $438.70. Pick Four Pool $101,905. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-7-2-7) 46 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,618.45. Pick Five Pool $301,327.
ROYAL BAR dueled between horses then outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away just off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in under right handed urging in the final furlong and just held. TRAPPER PEAK saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and surged late to just miss. SILVER FURY settled three deep early then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and picked up the show. MOON JUICE sent between horses early, dueled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came a bit off the fence again into the stretch and weakened. SNAZZY DRESSER stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued inside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. COLORMEMONEY pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. DERBY FACTOR saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. CREATIVELY settled between horses then a bit off the rail, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.31 43.16 1:06.05 1:12.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Cimpl Man
|122
|6
|3
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–½
|Bejarano
|9.20
|6
|Eric the Trojan
|117
|4
|7
|7–hd
|7–½
|4–3
|2–1¼
|Roman
|11.60
|3
|Tribal Fighter
|124
|1
|9
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Nakatani
|3.90
|4
|Anatolian Heat
|124
|2
|8
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–½
|4–½
|Blanc
|3.40
|11
|Coastline
|124
|9
|4
|8–½
|8–1
|7–1
|5–1¼
|Prat
|2.40
|10
|Holy Whirl Wind
|122
|8
|6
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1¼
|Talamo
|12.20
|5
|Mithqaal
|124
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|Frey
|36.90
|9
|Home Run Kitten
|124
|7
|1
|9
|9
|8–10
|8–25¼
|T Baze
|4.70
|7
|Drummer
|124
|5
|2
|4–2
|6–1
|9
|9
|Conner
|72.00
|8
|CIMPL MAN
|20.40
|7.80
|3.80
|6
|ERIC THE TROJAN
|10.40
|5.80
|3
|TRIBAL FIGHTER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$47.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$101.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4)
|$1,664.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3)
|$263.20
Winner–Cimpl Man Dbb.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Five Nickels, by Quiet American. Bred by Thomas L. Nichols (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Thomas L. Nichols. Mutuel Pool $220,657 Daily Double Pool $20,019 Exacta Pool $114,951 Superfecta Pool $64,540 Trifecta Pool $83,307. Scratched–Doc Curlin, Law Abidin Citizen.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-8) paid $28.40. Pick Three Pool $36,065.
CIMPL MAN chased a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging approaching the wire and gamely prevailed. ERIC THE TROJAN settled a bit off the rail then inside on the hill and into the stretch, bid along the fence in midstretch, put a head in front and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. TRIBAL FIGHTER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the hill, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled between rivals in the final furlong and held third. ANATOLIAN HEAT dueled between horses then outside a rival, fought back between foes in the drive and weakened some late. COASTLINE settled outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOLY WHIRL WIND stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. MITHQAAL dueled three deep between foes then stalked outside the winner leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and wakened. HOME RUN KITTEN settled between foes then angled in and saved ground down the hill and did not rally. DRUMMER (GER) pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased late. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.83 47.04 1:13.88 1:29.37 1:45.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Midnight Summer
|115
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–¾
|Roman
|3.70
|3
|Empress of Lov
|120
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|T Baze
|1.40
|1
|We Will Re Joyce
|120
|1
|1
|2–3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|3–10
|3–19¼
|Prat
|3.60
|4
|She Can Too
|120
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5–½
|6
|5–1½
|4–12¾
|Martinez
|37.20
|5
|Poco Suenos
|120
|5
|5
|6
|6
|5–3
|6
|5
|Pena
|7.70
|6
|Tiger Mom
|120
|6
|6
|5–2½
|4–2½
|4–4
|4–1½
|dnf
|Talamo
|3.70
|2
|MIDNIGHT SUMMER
|9.40
|4.20
|2.60
|3
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|WE WILL RE JOYCE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$76.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$9.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4)
|$126.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$10.25
Winner–Midnight Summer B.f.2 by Midnight Lute out of Indy Summer, by A.P. Indy. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $129,815 Daily Double Pool $19,056 Exacta Pool $74,371 Superfecta Pool $35,200 Trifecta Pool $51,279. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $103.70. Pick Three Pool $26,239.
MIDNIGHT SUMMER had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear, drifted inward in the stretch, shortened stride in the final furlong but held under left handed urging. EMPRESS OF LOV chased a bit off the rail throughout and went after the winner late but could not quite overtake that one. WE WILL RE JOYCE dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened but bested the others. SHE CAN TOO chased between horses then outside a rival or just off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and gave way. POCO SUENOS settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TIGER MOM broke a bit slowly, went four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch but walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.54 48.33 1:12.46 1:24.20 1:35.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Extrordinary Jerry
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Frey
|9.70
|2
|Falcone
|120
|2
|6
|8–½
|6–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Sutherland
|2.30
|6
|Blended Citizen
|120
|6
|7
|6–hd
|8–1½
|7–1
|5–2½
|3–½
|Pena
|9.60
|4
|Roaring Fork
|120
|4
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–3½
|4–2½
|Elliott
|7.10
|5
|Pointed
|120
|5
|8
|5–1
|7–1½
|9–4
|6–1½
|5–ns
|Pereira
|10.50
|9
|Charming Gent
|120
|9
|2
|4–hd
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–½
|6–3¼
|Bejarano
|6.50
|10
|Purr Cat
|115
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–nk
|Roman
|15.00
|8
|Charlie Cowden
|120
|8
|9
|9–4½
|9–3½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–4¾
|Nakatani
|4.70
|1
|Croatian
|120
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–1
|9–nk
|Talamo
|8.40
|7
|Super Classic
|120
|7
|4
|7–½
|5–hd
|6–hd
|9–½
|10
|Boulanger
|85.50
|3
|EXTRORDINARY JERRY
|21.40
|9.40
|6.60
|2
|FALCONE
|4.00
|3.60
|6
|BLENDED CITIZEN
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$95.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$45.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4)
|$1,814.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-4-5)
|$7,205.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$145.95
Winner–Extrordinary Jerry Dbb.r.2 by Overdriven out of Dismissal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Darsan Inc. (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Nice Guys Stables, Pappas Horse Racing, Corp, Haymes, N. and Oringer, J.. Mutuel Pool $254,686 Daily Double Pool $78,631 Exacta Pool $135,092 Superfecta Pool $82,147 Super High Five Pool $18,883 Trifecta Pool $97,815. Scratched–Alternate Rhythm, It's a New Year, Sandbed.
$1 Pick Three (8-2-3) paid $441.20. Pick Three Pool $72,854. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-8-2-3) 498 tickets with 4 correct paid $632.80. Pick Four Pool $412,987. $2 Pick Six (7-2-7-8-2-3) 12 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $585.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-7-8-2-3) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $91,170.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $61,352.
EXTRORDINARY JERRY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. FALCONE saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the second turn, came out in midstretch and bested the others. BLENDED CITIZEN three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn and in the stretch and edged a foe for the show. ROARING FORK stalked off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch and was edged late for third. POINTED pulled between horses to stalk the pace, continued outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, was in a bit tight a quarter mile out, angled to the inside and lacked the needed rally. CHARMING GENT reluctant to load, chased three deep then off the rail into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PURR CAT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. CHARLIE COWDEN angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. CROATIAN stalked inside then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued between foes leaving that turn and weakened. SUPER CLASSIC four wide into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,236
|$511,367
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,086,410
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,362,872
|TOTAL
|3,236
|$4,960,649
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, October 27.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pitching
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|4-1
|2
|Alternate Rhythm
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|3
|Jungle Warfare
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|4
|Erotic
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|5
|Onde Ah Mo
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|6
|Holy Ghost
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|7
|Inscom
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|6-5
|8
|Shackalov
|Evin Roman
|117
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|On the Right
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|30,000
|2
|Awesome Prophecy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|30,000
|3
|Cause for Pardon
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Mike Harrington
|15-1
|30,000
|4
|Starship Chewy
|Manuel Chaves
|120
|Howard L. Zucker
|15-1
|30,000
|5
|Country Fast
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|30,000
|6
|Michael Mundo
|Matt Garcia
|120
|Philip A. Oviedo
|15-1
|30,000
|7
|Cash Pilot
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Michael Pender
|10-1
|30,000
|8
|Unlawful Act
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|G. F. Almeida
|6-1
|30,000
|9
|Zippy Groom
|Evin Roman
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Caiifornia Clone
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Morgan S.
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Dan L. Hendricks
|9-5
|3
|Odin
|Jamie Theriot
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|4
|Overcomer
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|12-1
|5
|Family Code
|Evin Roman
|117
|William E. Morey
|9-2
|6
|Bolster
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Leonard Powell
|2-1
|7
|Desert Law
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Charming Ruler
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Desert Black
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Antonio Garcia
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Davka
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Weiden
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Derby Ride
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|30,000
|6
|Mojolicious
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|30,000
|7
|Downhill Run
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|30-1
|30,000
|8
|Masco Yodeler
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|30,000
|9
|Craft Brew
|Evin Roman
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quiet No More
|Evin Roman
|115
|Eoin G. Harty
|30-1
|2
|Hacktivism
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|12-1
|3
|Lucy De
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|4
|Antonina
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Paulo H. Lobo
|12-1
|5
|Shazara
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|6
|Ginga
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Felipe N Souza
|3-1
|40,000
|7
|Demigoddess
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|30-1
|8
|Bombilate
|Gary Stevens
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|9
|Heavenly Thought
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Two Steps Faster
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|30-1
|2
|Fantastic Girl
|Evin Roman
|115
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|3
|Rancor
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|4
|Pacific Strike
|Jamie Theriot
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|5
|Midnight Bisou
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|5-1
|6
|Allianna
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|7
|Tea for Tam
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|8
|Haig's Factor
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|15-1
|9
|Dream Tree
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|10
|Beyond Pleasure
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|11
|Cosita Mia
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|12
|Turing Machine
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Etching
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. 'Mt. Wilson Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Getoffmyback
|Evin Roman
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|Dukes Up
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|3
|Donji
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|4
|Senator Robert
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|12-1
|5
|Image of Joplin
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|4-1
|6
|Dadtaughtmewell
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|7
|Tribal Roar
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|8
|City Steel
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|9
|Shackleford Banks
|Kyle Frey
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|10
|Dream Police
|Drayden Van Dyke
|117
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dude's Dude
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|2
|Impression
|Mike Smith
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|3
|Cats Blame
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|4
|Langham
|Tyler Conner
|124
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|5
|Mesut
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|6
|Uncle Billy
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|7
|Thorpe d'Oro
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|8
|Starting Bloc
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|9
|Zipman
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|10
|Avalanche
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|New Dancer
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|12
|Williston Dude
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|13
|Little Juanito
|Evin Roman
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|14
|Oiseau de Guerre
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1