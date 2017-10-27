Racing! A familiar voice leaving California and heading to New York

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 26. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.95 47.70 1:11.28 1:23.19 1:35.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Rosie My Rosie 124 7 4 8–1 8–3 8–5 5–1½ 1–1 Pedroza 13.00 1 Hal's Buddy 124 1 7 4–hd 4–½ 3–½ 1–½ 2–1¼ Prat 12.50 3 You're A Goat 124 3 5 7–1 7–1 5–1½ 4–½ 3–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 3.20 2 Mangita 119 2 2 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–¾ Roman 5.20 8 Out Ofthe Ordinary 124 8 1 3–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 5–2¼ Theriot 12.00 9 Arethusa 124 9 6 5–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–1½ 6–1 Talamo 4.10 4 Ryder's Starlight 124 4 3 2–hd 5–1 6–hd 7–½ 7–¾ Elliott 10.10 6 Skradin 124 6 9 6–1 6–½ 7–1 8–9 8–17¼ Pereira 3.90 5 Mo'vette 122 5 8 9 9 9 9 9 Nakatani 12.30

7 ROSIE MY ROSIE 28.00 11.40 6.00 1 HAL'S BUDDY 12.40 9.00 3 YOU'RE A GOAT (GB) 4.80

$1 EXACTA (7-1) $122.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-2) $3,558.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3) $407.70

Winner–Rosie My Rosie B.m.7 by Purge out of Rosie's Ransom, by Marquetry. Bred by John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (IL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Summertime Racing. Mutuel Pool $121,433 Exacta Pool $77,549 Superfecta Pool $31,834 Trifecta Pool $51,929. Claimed–Arethusa (GB) by Davis Racing LLC, Danni, Kevin and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–none.

ROSIE MY ROSIE settled three deep then angled in and chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, found the fence into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, rallied to the front outside foes in deep stretch and proved best. HAL'S BUDDY pulled along the inside and was in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, made the lead three deep in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. YOU'RE A GOAT (GB) stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail in the stretch but steadied when blocked in midstretch, came out for room and got up for third three deep on the line. MANGITA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, fought back and drifted in a bit in midstretch and was outkicked late for the show. OUT OFTHE ORDINARY stalked three deep then bid outside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, battled between horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was outfinished. ARETHUSA (GB) four wide early, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RYDER'S STARLIGHT stalked the pace between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SKRADIN (ARG) pulled between horses early, chased just off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MO'VETTE angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong, then was unsaddled just past the wire and vanned off.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds. Time 23.62 47.87 1:13.64 1:27.07 1:40.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 True Valor 124 1 4 4–½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–3 1–2¼ Gutierrez 1.70 3 Rolls Royce Deal 121 3 6 6 6 5–2 5–9 2–nk Ochoa 28.90 4 Night's Watch 119 4 1 5–8 5–8 4–4½ 3–1 3–3¾ Roman 2.70 6 Kona Dreams 124 6 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 4–2½ 4–1¾ Pereira 1.50 2 Rafter One 124 2 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 5–12½ Pedroza 17.70 5 War Union 121 5 5 3–1 4–½ 6 6 6 Pena 15.20

1 TRUE VALOR 5.40 4.00 3.20 3 ROLLS ROYCE DEAL 14.60 8.60 4 NIGHT'S WATCH 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $103.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $55.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-6) $456.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $91.95

Winner–True Valor B.c.3 by Yes It's True out of Battingstar, by Grand Slam. Bred by Thomas Groves & Craig Wheeler (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing Stable, Rothblum, Steve and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $97,974 Daily Double Pool $28,417 Exacta Pool $42,894 Superfecta Pool $20,190 Trifecta Pool $30,041. Scratched–none.

TRUE VALOR in a bit tight leaving the first turn, stalked inside, came out some on the second turn, bid outside thee pacesetter, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in some and won clear under urging. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL saved ground off the pace, went around a rival leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and just got the place. NIGHT'S WATCH stalked between horses then just off the rail, came out into the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged late for second. KONA DREAMS four wide into the first turn, bid three deep leaving that turn then stalked outside, continued outside the winner into the second turn and just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. RAFTER ONE sped to the early lead, shook off a pair of bids early on the backstretch and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. WAR UNION bid between horses leaving the first turn then stalked between foes, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.14 44.19 1:07.13 1:13.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 King Eddie 120 6 2 3–1 3–1½ 2–2 1–1½ Gutierrez 30.90 6 Raven Creek 120 5 4 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1¼ T Baze 2.10 1 Jersey's Heat 120 1 5 8–1½ 8–½ 7–1 3–¾ Pereira 8.50 10 Powerful Thirst 120 9 6 6–1 5–hd 4–hd 4–1¼ Prat 2.10 9 Hardboot 120 8 9 10 10 8–3 5–1¼ Nakatani 11.30 3 Rustic Canyon 115 3 3 1–hd 1–½ 3–2 6–½ Roman 26.20 2 Dos Palos 120 2 1 4–hd 4–2 5–½ 7–2¼ Conner 80.90 5 My Journey 120 4 10 7–1½ 6–2½ 6–1½ 8–1½ Elliott 20.20 11 Catability 120 10 7 9–2½ 9–1½ 10 9–1¾ Mt Garcia 61.10 8 Gringo Star 120 7 8 5–hd 7–1½ 9–½ 10 Espinoza 3.50

7 KING EDDIE 63.80 22.00 10.60 6 RAVEN CREEK 4.00 3.40 1 JERSEY'S HEAT 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $169.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $110.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-10) $2,597.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $402.15

Winner–King Eddie B.g.2 by Square Eddie out of Atlantic Swing, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $176,155 Daily Double Pool $13,727 Exacta Pool $117,769 Superfecta Pool $60,090 Trifecta Pool $83,625. Scratched–Minister's Glory, Push Through, Shaymin, The Sleepy Prince. $1 Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $583.90. Pick Three Pool $33,791.

KING EDDIE bid between horses early then stalked just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch under some left handed urging, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under steady handling late. RAVEN CREEK sped to the lead off the rail, dueled three deep then outside a rival, took the advantage again nearing the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, then drifted in some and held second. JERSEY'S HEAT stalked the pace inside, hopped onto the dirt crossing, came out in upper stretch and gained the show late. POWERFUL THIRST steadied in tight off heels at the right hand curve, stalked three deep, came three wide into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished for third. HARDBOOT settled off the rail then inside leaving the hill, came out in midstretch and had a mild late bid. RUSTIC CANYON went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOS PALOS saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in midstretch and lacked a rally. MY JOURNEY hopped some at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, split horses into the stretch and weakened. CATABILITY settled outside then alongside a rival down the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GRINGO STAR sped to the early lead, off the inside, ducked in and steadied at the right hand curve, dropped back between horses then chased outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.67 47.00 1:00.07 1:06.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Forthenineteen 117 2 5 3–2 2–hd 2–3 1–½ Roman 0.30 6 Pam's Joy 124 6 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ Sanchez 3.90 3 I'm No Patsy 122 3 7 4–2 4–2 3–hd 3–nk Arias 12.30 1 Cheese 122 1 4 6–1½ 6–4 5–1½ 4–3¼ Risenhoover 17.40 5 Smil'n From Above 122 5 2 5–½ 5–1½ 6–5 5–3¼ Puglisi 13.20 7 Southern Darling 122 7 6 7 7 7 6–½ Almanza 56.90 4 Family Rules 123 4 1 2–hd 3–3 4–1 7 Iniguez 44.50

2 FORTHENINETEEN 2.60 2.20 2.10 6 PAM'S JOY 3.20 3.00 3 I'M NO PATSY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $108.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $4.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1) $50.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $6.95

Winner–Forthenineteen B.f.4 by Lucky J. H. out of Sea Tempest, by Storm Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $130,066 Daily Double Pool $20,229 Exacta Pool $66,533 Superfecta Pool $37,108 Trifecta Pool $53,180. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $157.40. Pick Three Pool $16,755.

FORTHENINETEEN went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. PAM'S JOY dueled three deep, drifted out some in upper stretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. I'M NO PATSY chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and just held third. CHEESE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the show. SMIL'N FROM ABOVE between horses early, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SOUTHERN DARLING settled outside then off the rail, angled in some approaching the turn and did not rally. FAMILY RULES had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back some just off the rail leaving the turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.19 45.98 58.74 1:12.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Royal Bar 122 7 1 2–1 1–hd 1–4 1–nk T Baze 1.70 2 Trapper Peak 122 2 6 5–2 5–4 2–1 2–4¼ Ochoa 7.50 3 Silver Fury 122 3 8 6–½ 6–4 6–7 3–2½ Elliott 4.90 6 Moon Juice 122 6 4 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ Pedroza 21.00 5 Snazzy Dresser 122 5 3 4–3 4–2 4–hd 5–2¼ Sutherland 4.00 8 Colormemoney 117 8 2 3–1 3–hd 5–2½ 6–2¾ Roman 3.20 1 Derby Factor 122 1 7 7–1½ 7–6 7–10 7–21¼ Bednar 44.20 4 Creatively 120 4 5 8 8 8 8 Conner 28.00

7 ROYAL BAR 5.40 3.20 2.80 2 TRAPPER PEAK 7.40 4.60 3 SILVER FURY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $7.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $20.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6) $685.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $52.30

Winner–Royal Bar Dbb.g.2 by Rocky Bar out of Royal Turka, by Royal Academy. Bred by Peter Vajda (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Peter T. Vajda. Mutuel Pool $189,607 Daily Double Pool $15,642 Exacta Pool $91,459 Superfecta Pool $50,415 Trifecta Pool $62,160. Claimed–Royal Bar by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-2-7) paid $166.30. Pick Three Pool $34,127. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-2-7) 177 tickets with 4 correct paid $438.70. Pick Four Pool $101,905. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1-7-2-7) 46 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,618.45. Pick Five Pool $301,327.

ROYAL BAR dueled between horses then outside a rival, took the lead leaving the turn, inched away just off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in under right handed urging in the final furlong and just held. TRAPPER PEAK saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and surged late to just miss. SILVER FURY settled three deep early then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and picked up the show. MOON JUICE sent between horses early, dueled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came a bit off the fence again into the stretch and weakened. SNAZZY DRESSER stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued inside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. COLORMEMONEY pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. DERBY FACTOR saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. CREATIVELY settled between horses then a bit off the rail, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.31 43.16 1:06.05 1:12.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cimpl Man 122 6 3 5–hd 3–hd 3–½ 1–½ Bejarano 9.20 6 Eric the Trojan 117 4 7 7–hd 7–½ 4–3 2–1¼ Roman 11.60 3 Tribal Fighter 124 1 9 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Nakatani 3.90 4 Anatolian Heat 124 2 8 2–hd 2–2 2–½ 4–½ Blanc 3.40 11 Coastline 124 9 4 8–½ 8–1 7–1 5–1¼ Prat 2.40 10 Holy Whirl Wind 122 8 6 6–1 5–hd 6–hd 6–1¼ Talamo 12.20 5 Mithqaal 124 3 5 3–hd 4–1½ 5–hd 7–hd Frey 36.90 9 Home Run Kitten 124 7 1 9 9 8–10 8–25¼ T Baze 4.70 7 Drummer 124 5 2 4–2 6–1 9 9 Conner 72.00

8 CIMPL MAN 20.40 7.80 3.80 6 ERIC THE TROJAN 10.40 5.80 3 TRIBAL FIGHTER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $101.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4) $1,664.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3) $263.20

Winner–Cimpl Man Dbb.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Five Nickels, by Quiet American. Bred by Thomas L. Nichols (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Thomas L. Nichols. Mutuel Pool $220,657 Daily Double Pool $20,019 Exacta Pool $114,951 Superfecta Pool $64,540 Trifecta Pool $83,307. Scratched–Doc Curlin, Law Abidin Citizen. $1 Pick Three (2-7-8) paid $28.40. Pick Three Pool $36,065.

CIMPL MAN chased a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch, gained the advantage under urging approaching the wire and gamely prevailed. ERIC THE TROJAN settled a bit off the rail then inside on the hill and into the stretch, bid along the fence in midstretch, put a head in front and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. TRIBAL FIGHTER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the hill, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled between rivals in the final furlong and held third. ANATOLIAN HEAT dueled between horses then outside a rival, fought back between foes in the drive and weakened some late. COASTLINE settled outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOLY WHIRL WIND stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. MITHQAAL dueled three deep between foes then stalked outside the winner leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and wakened. HOME RUN KITTEN settled between foes then angled in and saved ground down the hill and did not rally. DRUMMER (GER) pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased late. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.83 47.04 1:13.88 1:29.37 1:45.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Midnight Summer 115 2 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–¾ Roman 3.70 3 Empress of Lov 120 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–5 2–hd 2–1½ T Baze 1.40 1 We Will Re Joyce 120 1 1 2–3 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–10 3–19¼ Prat 3.60 4 She Can Too 120 4 4 4–hd 5–½ 6 5–1½ 4–12¾ Martinez 37.20 5 Poco Suenos 120 5 5 6 6 5–3 6 5 Pena 7.70 6 Tiger Mom 120 6 6 5–2½ 4–2½ 4–4 4–1½ dnf Talamo 3.70

2 MIDNIGHT SUMMER 9.40 4.20 2.60 3 EMPRESS OF LOV 2.80 2.20 1 WE WILL RE JOYCE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $76.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $126.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $10.25

Winner–Midnight Summer B.f.2 by Midnight Lute out of Indy Summer, by A.P. Indy. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $129,815 Daily Double Pool $19,056 Exacta Pool $74,371 Superfecta Pool $35,200 Trifecta Pool $51,279. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $103.70. Pick Three Pool $26,239.

MIDNIGHT SUMMER had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear, drifted inward in the stretch, shortened stride in the final furlong but held under left handed urging. EMPRESS OF LOV chased a bit off the rail throughout and went after the winner late but could not quite overtake that one. WE WILL RE JOYCE dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened but bested the others. SHE CAN TOO chased between horses then outside a rival or just off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and gave way. POCO SUENOS settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. TIGER MOM broke a bit slowly, went four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch but walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 23.54 48.33 1:12.46 1:24.20 1:35.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Extrordinary Jerry 120 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ Frey 9.70 2 Falcone 120 2 6 8–½ 6–1 3–1 2–½ 2–1¾ Sutherland 2.30 6 Blended Citizen 120 6 7 6–hd 8–1½ 7–1 5–2½ 3–½ Pena 9.60 4 Roaring Fork 120 4 5 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 3–3½ 4–2½ Elliott 7.10 5 Pointed 120 5 8 5–1 7–1½ 9–4 6–1½ 5–ns Pereira 10.50 9 Charming Gent 120 9 2 4–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 4–½ 6–3¼ Bejarano 6.50 10 Purr Cat 115 10 10 10 10 10 10 7–nk Roman 15.00 8 Charlie Cowden 120 8 9 9–4½ 9–3½ 8–hd 7–hd 8–4¾ Nakatani 4.70 1 Croatian 120 1 3 3–1 4–hd 5–hd 8–1 9–nk Talamo 8.40 7 Super Classic 120 7 4 7–½ 5–hd 6–hd 9–½ 10 Boulanger 85.50

3 EXTRORDINARY JERRY 21.40 9.40 6.60 2 FALCONE 4.00 3.60 6 BLENDED CITIZEN 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $95.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $45.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4) $1,814.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-4-5) $7,205.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $145.95

Winner–Extrordinary Jerry Dbb.r.2 by Overdriven out of Dismissal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Darsan Inc. (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Nice Guys Stables, Pappas Horse Racing, Corp, Haymes, N. and Oringer, J.. Mutuel Pool $254,686 Daily Double Pool $78,631 Exacta Pool $135,092 Superfecta Pool $82,147 Super High Five Pool $18,883 Trifecta Pool $97,815. Scratched–Alternate Rhythm, It's a New Year, Sandbed. $1 Pick Three (8-2-3) paid $441.20. Pick Three Pool $72,854. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-8-2-3) 498 tickets with 4 correct paid $632.80. Pick Four Pool $412,987. $2 Pick Six (7-2-7-8-2-3) 12 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $585.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-7-8-2-3) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $91,170.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $61,352.

EXTRORDINARY JERRY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. FALCONE saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the second turn, came out in midstretch and bested the others. BLENDED CITIZEN three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn and in the stretch and edged a foe for the show. ROARING FORK stalked off the rail or outside a rival to the stretch and was edged late for third. POINTED pulled between horses to stalk the pace, continued outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, was in a bit tight a quarter mile out, angled to the inside and lacked the needed rally. CHARMING GENT reluctant to load, chased three deep then off the rail into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PURR CAT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. CHARLIE COWDEN angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. CROATIAN stalked inside then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued between foes leaving that turn and weakened. SUPER CLASSIC four wide into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened.