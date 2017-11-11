Racing! Our search for a handicapper finds a SoCal institution

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 10. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 6th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.60 46.07 58.33 1:11.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Papercoversrock 120 5 7 5–2 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1 Talamo 3.90 2 Tuscany Beauty 120 2 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1¼ Gutierrez 2.20 1 Where's the D 112 1 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–2½ 3–2½ Falgione 3.90 3 Sweetwater Gal 115 3 1 2–hd 5–3½ 4–1½ 4–4¼ Roman 2.40 4 Dragon Flower 120 4 5 4–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 5–2¼ Risenhoover 23.20 7 Nazareth 118 7 2 6–hd 7 6–½ 6–3¾ Elliott 20.10 6 Public House 120 6 3 7 6–hd 7 7 T Baze 9.60

5 PAPERCOVERSROCK 9.80 4.20 4.20 2 TUSCANY BEAUTY 3.20 3.40 1 WHERE'S THE D 4.60

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $16.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $14.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $176.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $34.40

Winner–Papercoversrock B.m.7 by Trapper out of Mad River Magic, by General Meeting. Bred by Joseph P. Morey Jr. Revocable Trust (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Menegos, Joe and Michael. Mutuel Pool $165,738 Exacta Pool $87,223 Quinella Pool $3,515 Superfecta Pool $36,340 Trifecta Pool $57,199. Claimed–Sweetwater Gal by Martin John F. and Melkonian, Anthony. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none.

PAPERCOVERSROCK broke a bit slowly then bobbled after the start, stalked off the rail, went four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, took the lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched away at the wire. TUSCANY BEAUTY sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back when challenged in the stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. WHERE'S THE D broke a step slowly, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. SWEETWATER GAL close up stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, continued a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened. DRAGON FLOWER was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then three wide between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. NAZARETH chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. PUBLIC HOUSE settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 46.76 59.40 1:12.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ransomed 124 1 7 2–2 1–hd 2–3 1–1 Ochoa 3.00 8 Yalla 115 6 5 4–1 2–½ 1–hd 2–¾ Fuentes 16.00 9 Bona Fide Image 122 7 6 7 5–2 4–1½ 3–4¼ Pedroza 1.20 4 Radio Chatter 124 2 3 1–hd 3–2½ 3–1 4–1 Pena 4.80 7 Shady Love 117 5 2 3–1 4–2 5–7 5–4¾ Roman 7.90 6 Sonnet's Joy 124 4 4 5–hd 6 6 6 Arias 95.00 5 Miss Napper Tandy 124 3 1 6–hd dnf Pereira 6.00

3 RANSOMED 8.00 5.80 2.60 8 YALLA 16.60 5.00 9 BONA FIDE IMAGE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $48.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $58.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-9-4) $461.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-9) $76.35

Winner–Ransomed Ch.f.4 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $212,442 Daily Double Pool $39,658 Exacta Pool $145,151 Quinella Pool $5,095 Superfecta Pool $75,522 Trifecta Pool $107,890. Scratched–Our Bright Star, Ramona Lover.

RANSOMED a step slow to begin, was sent inside to duel along the rail, took the lead into the turn, fought back under urging in the stretch to regain the advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed. YALLA chased outside, bid three deep leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the drive, could not match that one in the final sixteenth but held second. BONA FIDE IMAGE bobbled some at the start, settled outside then chased three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, came out some from the whip in deep stretch and was edged for the place. RADIO CHATTER sped to the early lead, dueled outside the winner then between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHADY LOVE had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SONNET'S JOY chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISS NAPPER TANDY had speed between horses then stalked between foes, steadied midway on the backstretch, was pulled up leaving the backstretch and on the turn but walked off.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.53 45.38 57.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Afleet Ascent 120 6 4 3–1½ 3–1 2–1 1–½ Bejarano 2.70 7 Beer Tap 120 7 7 4–1 4–1 3–2 2–nk T Baze 3.30 4 Jimmy Chila 120 4 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 3–4¼ Gutierrez 3.60 1 Street Zombie 122 1 8 7–½ 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ Nakatani 8.50 9 El Asesino 120 8 5 5–hd 6–hd 7–1 5–¾ Blanc 18.90 2 Kershaw 120 2 2 1–hd 2–½ 4–½ 6–nk Espinoza 4.00 10 Lombo 120 9 6 6–hd 7–1 6–hd 7–¾ Maldonado 40.60 5 Big Hunk 120 5 1 8–2 9 8–½ 8–3¼ Van Dyke 42.80 3 Showstone 120 3 9 9 8–hd 9 9 Prat 12.40

6 AFLEET ASCENT 7.40 3.40 3.00 7 BEER TAP 3.60 2.60 4 JIMMY CHILA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $15.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $14.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-1) $328.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $32.65

Winner–Afleet Ascent B.c.2 by Northern Afleet out of Skip Queen, by Skip Away. Bred by Jason Hall (LA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie. Mutuel Pool $291,322 Daily Double Pool $23,841 Exacta Pool $173,652 Quinella Pool $6,429 Superfecta Pool $84,245 Trifecta Pool $114,256. Scratched–Saratoga Morning. $1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $55,861.

AFLEET ASCENT dueled three deep, had the leader slip away in the stretch then came back on under urging to get up three wide late. BEER TAP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and went willingly to the wire. JIMMY CHILA had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn, inched away in the stretch and was caught between foes late. STREET ZOMBIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. EL ASESINO chased three deep between foes, continued between rivals on the turn then off the inside leaving the turn, was three wide into the stretch and did not rally. KERSHAW dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LOMBO stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BIG HUNK chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHOWSTONE broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.69 45.88 1:11.28 1:18.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cute Knows Cute 115 5 3 2–1 2–2½ 1–1 1–2½ Roman 1.60 3 Fracas 120 1 4 5 3–1 3–3½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 1.20 4 Innyminniemineymoe 120 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2½ Bejarano 14.10 5 Boss Move 120 3 2 3–½ 4–1½ 4–4 4–5½ T Baze 3.60 7 Moonlight Mystique 123 4 5 4–hd 5 5 5 Elliott 11.20

8 CUTE KNOWS CUTE 5.20 3.00 2.60 3 FRACAS 2.60 2.40 4 INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $5.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $4.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-5) $41.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $12.25

Winner–Cute Knows Cute B.f.2 by Power Broker out of Sign Off, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $260,469 Daily Double Pool $32,222 Exacta Pool $131,967 Quinella Pool $4,928 Superfecta Pool $50,419 Trifecta Pool $86,063. Scratched–Hold That Smile, Mis Viola, Sugaratsundown. $1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $59.70. Pick Three Pool $72,431.

CUTE KNOWS CUTE had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. FRACAS dropped back and came off the rail early, went up three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn then off the rail leaving the turn and gained the place. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BOSS MOVE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. MOONLIGHT MYSTIQUE was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.01 50.06 1:14.65 1:38.40 1:44.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Del Mar Ann 122 10 8 8–2½ 7–hd 6–½ 2–hd 1–½ Nakatani 3.90 6 Gogoula 118 5 1 1–2½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 2–1 Maldonado 69.90 3 Little Bit Lovely 120 3 2 2–1 3–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 3–ns Gonzalez 9.40 8 Miss Boom Boom 120 7 4 3–1½ 2–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–¾ Prat 2.20 2 Kennedie Sky 120 2 10 10 10 10 7–1 5–½ Blanc 9.10 5 Joyable 118 4 3 4–½ 5–hd 8–1½ 8–1 6–1½ Risenhoover 38.60 1 Well Caught 120 1 9 9–1½ 9–1½ 9–hd 10 7–1¼ Talamo 19.90 10 Speak Up Sailor 115 8 5 5–1 6–1 2–hd 5–1 8–¾ Roman 7.30 7 Rosie My Rosie 122 6 7 6–1 4–1 4–1 9–½ 9 Pedroza 4.60 11 Jennyway U Want It 120 9 6 7–½ 8–3 7–2 6–hd dnf Van Dyke 10.20

13 DEL MAR ANN 9.80 6.40 5.00 6 GOGOULA 63.60 23.00 3 LITTLE BIT LOVELY 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-13) $37.40 $1 EXACTA (13-6) $295.30 $2 QUINELLA (6-13) $522.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (13-6-3-8) $13,737.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-6-3) $1,489.85

Winner–Del Mar Ann Ch.m.5 by Langfuhr out of Guthrie, by Lord Avie. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $297,921 Daily Double Pool $42,914 Exacta Pool $187,119 Quinella Pool $6,418 Superfecta Pool $76,675 Trifecta Pool $120,274. Claimed–Miss Boom Boom by R3 Racing, Calara Farms, Gorman, Mark, Mora, Leandro and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Desert Madam, Scatterling (IRE), Summertimemischief. $1 Pick Three (6-8-13) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $69,930. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-6-8-13) 5 correct paid $1,649.20. Pick Five Pool $383,258.

DEL MAR ANN angled in and chased outside a rival then inside on the first turn, went up between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. GOGOULA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again leaving the second turn, kicked clear and continued willingly but could not quite hole off the winner. LITTLE BIT LOVELY pulled and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. MISS BOOM BOOM stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn and was outfinished for third. KENNEDIE SKY settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and was outfinished. JOYABLE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. WELL CAUGHT (IRE) settled off the pace inside then a bit off the rail, continued along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPEAK UP SAILOR stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch and second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. ROSIE MY ROSIE pulled and stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. JENNYWAY U WANT IT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and did not rally, then was pulled up nearing the wire and vanned off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.52 48.91 1:14.45 1:27.18 1:39.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tiz Wonderfully 122 8 1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–3¾ Espinoza 1.60 10 Sudden Light 122 10 6 4–hd 5–hd 4–½ 2–hd 2–4¼ Pereira 6.30 5 Taylorealswift 120 5 2 3–½ 3–1 2–1 3–2½ 3–1¼ Ochoa 14.50 2 Shook 115 2 5 7–1½ 6–1 5–1½ 4–2 4–2½ Roman 5.30 9 Lets Light the Way 120 9 10 10 10 7–1 6–hd 5–4¼ Elliott 22.20 6 Spiritualist 122 6 7 6–hd 7–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 6–2½ Prat 2.60 7 Millie Joel 115 7 4 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 5–hd 7–½ Solis 27.70 3 Baytown Juliet 122 3 3 5–1 4–½ 8–8 8–12 8–29 Pena 15.90 1 Indignationtyme 120 1 9 9–½ 9–½ 9–6 9–12 9–8¼ Risenhoover 75.30 4 She's a Gambler 120 4 8 8–2 8–hd 10 10 10 Arias 41.80

8 TIZ WONDERFULLY 5.20 3.60 3.20 10 SUDDEN LIGHT 6.60 5.40 5 TAYLOREALSWIFT 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-8) $30.80 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $11.60 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $14.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-10-5-2) $369.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-5) $51.45

Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.f.2 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $298,764 Daily Double Pool $29,090 Exacta Pool $193,053 Quinella Pool $7,235 Superfecta Pool $95,072 Trifecta Pool $127,033. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-13-8) paid $61.40. Pick Three Pool $71,433.

TIZ WONDERFULLY had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, was mildly hand ridden to open up in the stretch and won clear under a long hold late. SUDDEN LIGHT four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and was clearly second best. TAYLOREALSWIFT bobbled at the start, pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked off the rail or between foes, continued outside a rival into the stretch and held third. SHOOK chased a bit off the rail then between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LETS LIGHT THE WAY bobbled at the start to be away a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, split horses three wide into the second turn, angled in on that turn and did not rally. SPIRITUALIST chased three deep then four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MILLIE JOEL pulled three deep then bid outside the winner leaving the first turn, dueled for command, angled to the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. BAYTOWN JULIET angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. INDIGNATIONTYME settled inside, split rivals into the second turn dropped back on that turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. SHE'S A GAMBLER angled in and chased inside, also dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 47.50 1:12.69 1:24.72 1:36.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ms Wakaya 120 4 3 4–½ 4–1 2–hd 2–½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 4.30 3 Speakers 120 3 6 6–2 6–3 4–hd 3–2 2–1½ Van Dyke 5.60 7 Battleground State 120 7 1 2–2 2–1½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1¼ Prat 2.00 2 Mizzen Glory 122 2 5 3–3 3–1 5–hd 4–hd 4–¾ T Baze 7.90 5 Lady Espionage 122 5 7 7 7 7 7 5–¾ Nakatani 7.00 6 Winemenow 122 6 4 5–1 5–1½ 6–1½ 5–½ 6–1¾ Talamo 3.00 1 Scathing 122 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 6–½ 7 Gonzalez 24.00

4 MS WAKAYA 10.60 5.60 3.40 3 SPEAKERS 6.40 3.60 7 BATTLEGROUND STATE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $29.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $35.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-2) $628.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $59.25

Winner–Ms Wakaya B.f.3 by Flower Alley out of Ms Vanenzza, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,737 Daily Double Pool $28,794 Exacta Pool $146,370 Quinella Pool $4,732 Superfecta Pool $62,149 Trifecta Pool $95,601. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (13-8-4) paid $96.20. Pick Three Pool $42,504.

MS WAKAYA chased a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn then bid outside a rival leaving that turn and in the stretch, gained a short lead under urging past the eighth pole and inched away. SPEAKERS pulled early and angled in, chased inside, went between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BATTLEGROUND STATE had speed four wide then angled in and dueled inside, inched away a quarter mile out, battled a bit off the rail into the stretch and to deep stretch and held third. MIZZEN GLORY broke out a bit, chased just off the rail then inside, came around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADY ESPIONAGE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WINEMENOW chased outside a rival then off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SCATHING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back until nearing the quarter pole and weakened in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.60 47.02 59.52 1:06.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 La Chepis 113 10 2 4–1 3–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ Fuentes 8.40 4 Venice 120 4 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–3 2–3¾ Pedroza 3.80 3 Tapitha Bonita 120 3 5 6–1 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd Ochoa 25.90 1 Take Charge Gal 120 1 7 10–1½ 7–hd 4–½ 4–2½ Van Dyke 6.50 12 Spacerika 120 11 8 9–hd 8–½ 5–hd 5–3¼ Maldonado 34.50 8 Callie Mesa 120 8 4 7–hd 10–3 10–1½ 6–1 T Baze 11.90 5 Empress Songbird 120 5 10 3–hd 4–1 7–1 7–hd Martinez 36.00 7 Halo Girl 120 7 6 8–½ 9–hd 9–1 8–¾ Arias 47.30 6 Justabean 120 6 9 12 12 11–2½ 9–1¾ Boulanger 93.00 9 Wild Edie 120 9 11 2–hd 2–hd 6–½ 10–1¾ Desormeaux 1.40 13 Bless the Cause 120 12 1 5–hd 6–½ 8–1 11–3¼ Elliott 8.20 2 Mariana's Girl 120 2 12 11–1½ 11–2½ 12 12 Pena 59.30

11 LA CHEPIS 18.80 7.00 5.80 4 VENICE 5.00 3.80 3 TAPITHA BONITA 9.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $98.40 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $45.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-11) $39.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-1) $3,342.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-1-12) Carryover $12,739 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3) $298.15

Winner–La Chepis B.f.2 by Super Saver out of Tiz to Dream, by Tiznow. Bred by B. Wahl LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $283,467 Daily Double Pool $101,282 Exacta Pool $210,176 Quinella Pool $7,268 Superfecta Pool $114,088 Super High Five Pool $16,691 Trifecta Pool $158,209. Claimed–La Chepis by Wayne Detmar. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–Line Drive, Wicked Sunset. $1 Pick Three (8-4-11) paid $163.30. Pick Three Pool $150,128. 50-Cent Pick Four (13-8-4-11) 4 correct paid $444.25. Pick Four Pool $499,677. $2 Pick Six (6-8-13-8-4-11) 5 out of 6 paid $305.00. $2 Pick Six (6-8-13-8-4-11) 6 correct paid $80,520.60. Pick Six Pool $77,283. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $216.10. Place Pick All Pool $16,602.

LA CHEPIS dueled five wide between foes then four wide on the turn, took the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging, drifted to the inside and was under steady handling late. VENICE had speed between foes then dueled a bit off the rail, found the inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. TAPITHA BONITA stalked the pace inside, came off the rail in the stretch and just held third. TAKE CHARGE GAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for the show. SPACERIKA settled wide chasing the pace, went five wide in on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CALLIE MESA had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. EMPRESS SONGBIRD dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the turn, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. HALO GIRL had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, was in a bit tight a half mile out, angled to the inside entering the stretch and also weakened. JUSTABEAN dropped back off the rail early, went outside a rival into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and did not rally. WILD EDIE dueled four wide between foes then three deep between horses on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. BLESS THE CAUSE had speed six wide then pressed the pace five wide, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch and also weakened. MARIANA'S GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside on the turn and was not a threat.