Racing! Our search for a handicapper finds a SoCal institution

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome Bob Ike to your inbox.
Well, that didn’t take long. First, thanks to all of you volunteered or offered up suggestions as to who could/should do our daily thoroughbred spot play. Lots of great suggestions but we are delighted that veteran Southern California handicapper Bob Ike has agreed to fill that void.
Again, thanks to Jeff Nahill of the San Diego Union-Tribune for helping us as we got this off the ground.
Bob has been my go-to source when it comes to betting and how it all works. Here’s a story I wrote explaining the new IRS signer regulations leading with how Bob and Kurt Hoover of TVG, had the only winning ticket in the pick six on closing day at Santa Anita last year. (click here.) Or another one I wrote about show betting and Bob’s delight in beating the bridge jumpers. (click here.)
I’m confident he knows his stuff because his seat is next to The Times in the Santa Anita press box. Once the races start, he’s a whirlwind of activity creating his own trip notes and I love to watch him replay a race over and over on what might be the only VCR with a TV and picture tube connected to it left in California.
And best of all, over the past two-plus years, he’s answered every one of my dumb questions without making me feel stupid.
He’s a busy guy in that he also is a vice-president and partner in horsebills.com, a one-stop financial resource that allows you to manage your bills in an efficient paperless way. It’s targeted to trainers, consignors and farms, not bettors. It’s free to owners. He also has his own picks site BobIkePicks.com, where you can get his selections for Santa Anita and Del Mar. Los Alamitos, not so much, that’s when rests up for the other meets.
So, welcome aboard.
Battle of Midway retired
Local competitor Battle of Midway has been retired and will stand stud at WinStar Farm. He gave everyone a thrill when he won the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar on Saturday. The Jerry Hollendorfer-trained colt also finished third in the Kentucky Derby. His stud fee will be $20,000. Here’s a more complete story on it from Bloodhorse. (click here.)
Del Mar preview
The nine-race card is highlighted by the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes. It will be the fifth race at 2:30 p.m. and is for 2 year olds. There are four turf races on the card, the first, fourth, sixth and eighth.
The 7-furlong Hope is likely a three-horse race, which makes it competitive as that’s half the field. Run Away is the 8-5 favorite having won four of his five starts. Trainer Simon Callaghan has him in this spot as he appears to be a one-turn horse. He has won four of five starts. His only loss was at 7 furlongs to Bolt D’Oro and Zatter in the Del Mar Futurity. He has his regular rider Flavien Prat.
The almost co-favorite is Mourinho at 9-5. He runs for Bob Baffert, who has won this race eight times including last year with Mastery. He’ll have Drayden Van Dyke in the saddle. Mourinho has one win in two starts, with his only loss to Beautiful Shot in the Speakeasy at Santa Anita. Which bring us to …
Beautiful Shot is at 5-2, being undefeated in two starts. He is trained by Keith Desormeaux and ridden by Keith’s brother and Hall of Fame jockey Kent. Not sure f this horse has the Exaggerator magic of two years ago but the Desormeaux combination is extremely strong.
Del Mar statistics
Jockey Standings (Through Sunday, not Friday.)
Jockey Mts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% I.M.% Money Won
Flavien Prat 31 8 2 2 26 39 $1,656,435
John Velazquez 14 5 0 1 36 43 2,612,535
Kent Desormeaux 20 4 3 2 20 45 1,280,815
Joel Rosario 16 3 4 3 19 63 1,717,565
Tyler Baze 23 2 4 3 9 39 187,950
Evin Roman 21 2 2 4 10 38 136,605
Mike Smith 13 2 2 0 15 31 1,666,810
Ryan Moore 9 2 1 1 22 44 1,440,000
Martin Garcia 5 2 1 0 40 60 1,051,945
Tiago Pereira 11 2 0 2 18 36 106,325
Trainer Standings (Through Sunday, not Friday)
Trainer Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% I.M.% Money Won
Peter Miller 14 5 3 1 36 64 $1,741,605
Jerry Hollendorfer 17 5 0 3 29 47 738,365
Philip D'Amato 15 4 1 1 27 40 174,550
Aidan P. O'Brien 14 2 2 2 14 43 2,030,000
Chad C. Brown 13 2 1 2 15 38 2,840,000
Simon Callaghan 11 2 1 0 18 27 184,235
Dan Blacker 4 2 0 0 50 50 60,090
Bob Baffert 15 1 4 1 7 40 2,831,035
Brian J. Koriner 6 1 2 1 17 67 70,420
Charles Appleby 3 1 1 0 33 67 1,150,000
Winning Favorites Report (Through Sunday, not Friday)
Winning favorites -- 19 out of 48 -- 39.58%
Winning favorites on dirt -- 8 out of 27 -- 29.63%
Winning favorites on turf -- 11 out of 21 -- 52.38%
Winning odds-on favorites -- 0 out of 2 -- 0.00%
In-the-Money favorites -- 30 out of 48 -- 62.50%
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:00 Laurel, $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes, 2 year old fillies, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Take Charge Paua (3-1)
11:30 Laurel, $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3 year olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: El Areeb (2-1)
12:00 Laurel, $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, 3 year old fillies, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Your Love (5-2)
12:30 Laurel, $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes, 2 year olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Kowboy Karma (1-1)
12:47 Aqueduct, Grade 3, $200,000 Red Smith Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Money Multiplier (5-2)
1:00 Laurel, $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Page McKenney (7-2)
1:40 Woodbine, $125,000 Jammed Lovely Stakes, 3 year old fillies, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Ghostly Presence (3-5)
2:30 Del Mar, Grade 3, $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2 year olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Run Away (8-5)
2:36 Churchill Downs, Grade 3, $100,000 Commonwealth Turf Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (4-5)
3:58 Hawthorne, $100,000 Showtime Deb Stakes, 2 year old fillies, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Richie’slilwildcat (2-1)
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: Ex Box No. 8 Cool Bobby (5-2) with No- #11 All Out Blitz (8-1). Press Exacta 8/11
Cool Bobby tipped his hand first time out with a strong runner-up effort behind a talented Baffert-trained first-time starter. He should fall into a great trip and is strictly the horse to beat. All Out Blitz dueled from the rail in the same race before tiring in mid-stretch but now moves outside, switches to Mike Smith and should improve with a race under his belt.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 4 We Have A Favorite (2-1)
The 2-year-old filly was a much-troubled fifth in debut when loaded with run late after veering in to get bumped hard from both sides early. She broke super in prior 12.2 gate drill and has the most upside while only making second career start.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 10.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.60 46.07 58.33 1:11.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Papercoversrock
|120
|5
|7
|5–2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–1
|Talamo
|3.90
|2
|Tuscany Beauty
|120
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|1
|Where's the D
|112
|1
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–2½
|Falgione
|3.90
|3
|Sweetwater Gal
|115
|3
|1
|2–hd
|5–3½
|4–1½
|4–4¼
|Roman
|2.40
|4
|Dragon Flower
|120
|4
|5
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–2¼
|Risenhoover
|23.20
|7
|Nazareth
|118
|7
|2
|6–hd
|7
|6–½
|6–3¾
|Elliott
|20.10
|6
|Public House
|120
|6
|3
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|T Baze
|9.60
|5
|PAPERCOVERSROCK
|9.80
|4.20
|4.20
|2
|TUSCANY BEAUTY
|3.20
|3.40
|1
|WHERE'S THE D
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$16.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$14.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)
|$176.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$34.40
Winner–Papercoversrock B.m.7 by Trapper out of Mad River Magic, by General Meeting. Bred by Joseph P. Morey Jr. Revocable Trust (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC and Menegos, Joe and Michael. Mutuel Pool $165,738 Exacta Pool $87,223 Quinella Pool $3,515 Superfecta Pool $36,340 Trifecta Pool $57,199. Claimed–Sweetwater Gal by Martin John F. and Melkonian, Anthony. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none.
PAPERCOVERSROCK broke a bit slowly then bobbled after the start, stalked off the rail, went four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, took the lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched away at the wire. TUSCANY BEAUTY sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back when challenged in the stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. WHERE'S THE D broke a step slowly, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. SWEETWATER GAL close up stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, continued a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened. DRAGON FLOWER was in a good position stalking the pace three deep then three wide between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. NAZARETH chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. PUBLIC HOUSE settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 46.76 59.40 1:12.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Ransomed
|124
|1
|7
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–3
|1–1
|Ochoa
|3.00
|8
|Yalla
|115
|6
|5
|4–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Fuentes
|16.00
|9
|Bona Fide Image
|122
|7
|6
|7
|5–2
|4–1½
|3–4¼
|Pedroza
|1.20
|4
|Radio Chatter
|124
|2
|3
|1–hd
|3–2½
|3–1
|4–1
|Pena
|4.80
|7
|Shady Love
|117
|5
|2
|3–1
|4–2
|5–7
|5–4¾
|Roman
|7.90
|6
|Sonnet's Joy
|124
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Arias
|95.00
|5
|Miss Napper Tandy
|124
|3
|1
|6–hd
|dnf
|Pereira
|6.00
|3
|RANSOMED
|8.00
|5.80
|2.60
|8
|YALLA
|16.60
|5.00
|9
|BONA FIDE IMAGE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$42.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$48.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$58.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-9-4)
|$461.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-9)
|$76.35
Winner–Ransomed Ch.f.4 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $212,442 Daily Double Pool $39,658 Exacta Pool $145,151 Quinella Pool $5,095 Superfecta Pool $75,522 Trifecta Pool $107,890. Scratched–Our Bright Star, Ramona Lover.
RANSOMED a step slow to begin, was sent inside to duel along the rail, took the lead into the turn, fought back under urging in the stretch to regain the advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed. YALLA chased outside, bid three deep leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the drive, could not match that one in the final sixteenth but held second. BONA FIDE IMAGE bobbled some at the start, settled outside then chased three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, came out some from the whip in deep stretch and was edged for the place. RADIO CHATTER sped to the early lead, dueled outside the winner then between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHADY LOVE had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SONNET'S JOY chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISS NAPPER TANDY had speed between horses then stalked between foes, steadied midway on the backstretch, was pulled up leaving the backstretch and on the turn but walked off.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.53 45.38 57.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Afleet Ascent
|120
|6
|4
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|1–½
|Bejarano
|2.70
|7
|Beer Tap
|120
|7
|7
|4–1
|4–1
|3–2
|2–nk
|T Baze
|3.30
|4
|Jimmy Chila
|120
|4
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–4¼
|Gutierrez
|3.60
|1
|Street Zombie
|122
|1
|8
|7–½
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|Nakatani
|8.50
|9
|El Asesino
|120
|8
|5
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–¾
|Blanc
|18.90
|2
|Kershaw
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–½
|6–nk
|Espinoza
|4.00
|10
|Lombo
|120
|9
|6
|6–hd
|7–1
|6–hd
|7–¾
|Maldonado
|40.60
|5
|Big Hunk
|120
|5
|1
|8–2
|9
|8–½
|8–3¼
|Van Dyke
|42.80
|3
|Showstone
|120
|3
|9
|9
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Prat
|12.40
|6
|AFLEET ASCENT
|7.40
|3.40
|3.00
|7
|BEER TAP
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|JIMMY CHILA
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$29.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$15.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$14.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-1)
|$328.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4)
|$32.65
Winner–Afleet Ascent B.c.2 by Northern Afleet out of Skip Queen, by Skip Away. Bred by Jason Hall (LA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie. Mutuel Pool $291,322 Daily Double Pool $23,841 Exacta Pool $173,652 Quinella Pool $6,429 Superfecta Pool $84,245 Trifecta Pool $114,256. Scratched–Saratoga Morning.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $99.10. Pick Three Pool $55,861.
AFLEET ASCENT dueled three deep, had the leader slip away in the stretch then came back on under urging to get up three wide late. BEER TAP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and went willingly to the wire. JIMMY CHILA had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front on the turn, inched away in the stretch and was caught between foes late. STREET ZOMBIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. EL ASESINO chased three deep between foes, continued between rivals on the turn then off the inside leaving the turn, was three wide into the stretch and did not rally. KERSHAW dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LOMBO stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BIG HUNK chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHOWSTONE broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.69 45.88 1:11.28 1:18.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Cute Knows Cute
|115
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–2½
|Roman
|1.60
|3
|Fracas
|120
|1
|4
|5
|3–1
|3–3½
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|4
|Innyminniemineymoe
|120
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–2½
|Bejarano
|14.10
|5
|Boss Move
|120
|3
|2
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–4
|4–5½
|T Baze
|3.60
|7
|Moonlight Mystique
|123
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Elliott
|11.20
|8
|CUTE KNOWS CUTE
|5.20
|3.00
|2.60
|3
|FRACAS
|2.60
|2.40
|4
|INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$27.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$5.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$4.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-5)
|$41.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4)
|$12.25
Winner–Cute Knows Cute B.f.2 by Power Broker out of Sign Off, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $260,469 Daily Double Pool $32,222 Exacta Pool $131,967 Quinella Pool $4,928 Superfecta Pool $50,419 Trifecta Pool $86,063. Scratched–Hold That Smile, Mis Viola, Sugaratsundown.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $59.70. Pick Three Pool $72,431.
CUTE KNOWS CUTE had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. FRACAS dropped back and came off the rail early, went up three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn then off the rail leaving the turn and gained the place. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BOSS MOVE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. MOONLIGHT MYSTIQUE was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.01 50.06 1:14.65 1:38.40 1:44.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|13
|Del Mar Ann
|122
|10
|8
|8–2½
|7–hd
|6–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|Nakatani
|3.90
|6
|Gogoula
|118
|5
|1
|1–2½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|2–1
|Maldonado
|69.90
|3
|Little Bit Lovely
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|3–½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–ns
|Gonzalez
|9.40
|8
|Miss Boom Boom
|120
|7
|4
|3–1½
|2–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–¾
|Prat
|2.20
|2
|Kennedie Sky
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–1
|5–½
|Blanc
|9.10
|5
|Joyable
|118
|4
|3
|4–½
|5–hd
|8–1½
|8–1
|6–1½
|Risenhoover
|38.60
|1
|Well Caught
|120
|1
|9
|9–1½
|9–1½
|9–hd
|10
|7–1¼
|Talamo
|19.90
|10
|Speak Up Sailor
|115
|8
|5
|5–1
|6–1
|2–hd
|5–1
|8–¾
|Roman
|7.30
|7
|Rosie My Rosie
|122
|6
|7
|6–1
|4–1
|4–1
|9–½
|9
|Pedroza
|4.60
|11
|Jennyway U Want It
|120
|9
|6
|7–½
|8–3
|7–2
|6–hd
|dnf
|Van Dyke
|10.20
|13
|DEL MAR ANN
|9.80
|6.40
|5.00
|6
|GOGOULA
|63.60
|23.00
|3
|LITTLE BIT LOVELY
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-13)
|$37.40
|$1 EXACTA (13-6)
|$295.30
|$2 QUINELLA (6-13)
|$522.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (13-6-3-8)
|$13,737.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-6-3)
|$1,489.85
Winner–Del Mar Ann Ch.m.5 by Langfuhr out of Guthrie, by Lord Avie. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $297,921 Daily Double Pool $42,914 Exacta Pool $187,119 Quinella Pool $6,418 Superfecta Pool $76,675 Trifecta Pool $120,274. Claimed–Miss Boom Boom by R3 Racing, Calara Farms, Gorman, Mark, Mora, Leandro and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Desert Madam, Scatterling (IRE), Summertimemischief.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-13) paid $82.50. Pick Three Pool $69,930. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-6-8-13) 5 correct paid $1,649.20. Pick Five Pool $383,258.
DEL MAR ANN angled in and chased outside a rival then inside on the first turn, went up between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. GOGOULA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again leaving the second turn, kicked clear and continued willingly but could not quite hole off the winner. LITTLE BIT LOVELY pulled and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. MISS BOOM BOOM stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn and was outfinished for third. KENNEDIE SKY settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and was outfinished. JOYABLE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. WELL CAUGHT (IRE) settled off the pace inside then a bit off the rail, continued along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPEAK UP SAILOR stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch and second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. ROSIE MY ROSIE pulled and stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. JENNYWAY U WANT IT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and did not rally, then was pulled up nearing the wire and vanned off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.52 48.91 1:14.45 1:27.18 1:39.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Tiz Wonderfully
|122
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–3¾
|Espinoza
|1.60
|10
|Sudden Light
|122
|10
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|2–hd
|2–4¼
|Pereira
|6.30
|5
|Taylorealswift
|120
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1
|3–2½
|3–1¼
|Ochoa
|14.50
|2
|Shook
|115
|2
|5
|7–1½
|6–1
|5–1½
|4–2
|4–2½
|Roman
|5.30
|9
|Lets Light the Way
|120
|9
|10
|10
|10
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–4¼
|Elliott
|22.20
|6
|Spiritualist
|122
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–2½
|Prat
|2.60
|7
|Millie Joel
|115
|7
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–hd
|7–½
|Solis
|27.70
|3
|Baytown Juliet
|122
|3
|3
|5–1
|4–½
|8–8
|8–12
|8–29
|Pena
|15.90
|1
|Indignationtyme
|120
|1
|9
|9–½
|9–½
|9–6
|9–12
|9–8¼
|Risenhoover
|75.30
|4
|She's a Gambler
|120
|4
|8
|8–2
|8–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Arias
|41.80
|8
|TIZ WONDERFULLY
|5.20
|3.60
|3.20
|10
|SUDDEN LIGHT
|6.60
|5.40
|5
|TAYLOREALSWIFT
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-8)
|$30.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-10)
|$11.60
|$2 QUINELLA (8-10)
|$14.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-10-5-2)
|$369.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-5)
|$51.45
Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.f.2 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $298,764 Daily Double Pool $29,090 Exacta Pool $193,053 Quinella Pool $7,235 Superfecta Pool $95,072 Trifecta Pool $127,033. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-13-8) paid $61.40. Pick Three Pool $71,433.
TIZ WONDERFULLY had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, was mildly hand ridden to open up in the stretch and won clear under a long hold late. SUDDEN LIGHT four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and was clearly second best. TAYLOREALSWIFT bobbled at the start, pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked off the rail or between foes, continued outside a rival into the stretch and held third. SHOOK chased a bit off the rail then between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LETS LIGHT THE WAY bobbled at the start to be away a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, split horses three wide into the second turn, angled in on that turn and did not rally. SPIRITUALIST chased three deep then four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MILLIE JOEL pulled three deep then bid outside the winner leaving the first turn, dueled for command, angled to the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. BAYTOWN JULIET angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. INDIGNATIONTYME settled inside, split rivals into the second turn dropped back on that turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. SHE'S A GAMBLER angled in and chased inside, also dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.05 47.50 1:12.69 1:24.72 1:36.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ms Wakaya
|120
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.30
|3
|Speakers
|120
|3
|6
|6–2
|6–3
|4–hd
|3–2
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|5.60
|7
|Battleground State
|120
|7
|1
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Mizzen Glory
|122
|2
|5
|3–3
|3–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–¾
|T Baze
|7.90
|5
|Lady Espionage
|122
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–¾
|Nakatani
|7.00
|6
|Winemenow
|122
|6
|4
|5–1
|5–1½
|6–1½
|5–½
|6–1¾
|Talamo
|3.00
|1
|Scathing
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–½
|7
|Gonzalez
|24.00
|4
|MS WAKAYA
|10.60
|5.60
|3.40
|3
|SPEAKERS
|6.40
|3.60
|7
|BATTLEGROUND STATE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$29.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$29.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$35.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-2)
|$628.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$59.25
Winner–Ms Wakaya B.f.3 by Flower Alley out of Ms Vanenzza, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,737 Daily Double Pool $28,794 Exacta Pool $146,370 Quinella Pool $4,732 Superfecta Pool $62,149 Trifecta Pool $95,601. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (13-8-4) paid $96.20. Pick Three Pool $42,504.
MS WAKAYA chased a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn then bid outside a rival leaving that turn and in the stretch, gained a short lead under urging past the eighth pole and inched away. SPEAKERS pulled early and angled in, chased inside, went between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BATTLEGROUND STATE had speed four wide then angled in and dueled inside, inched away a quarter mile out, battled a bit off the rail into the stretch and to deep stretch and held third. MIZZEN GLORY broke out a bit, chased just off the rail then inside, came around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LADY ESPIONAGE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WINEMENOW chased outside a rival then off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SCATHING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back until nearing the quarter pole and weakened in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.60 47.02 59.52 1:06.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|La Chepis
|113
|10
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Fuentes
|8.40
|4
|Venice
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3
|2–3¾
|Pedroza
|3.80
|3
|Tapitha Bonita
|120
|3
|5
|6–1
|5–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|Ochoa
|25.90
|1
|Take Charge Gal
|120
|1
|7
|10–1½
|7–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|Van Dyke
|6.50
|12
|Spacerika
|120
|11
|8
|9–hd
|8–½
|5–hd
|5–3¼
|Maldonado
|34.50
|8
|Callie Mesa
|120
|8
|4
|7–hd
|10–3
|10–1½
|6–1
|T Baze
|11.90
|5
|Empress Songbird
|120
|5
|10
|3–hd
|4–1
|7–1
|7–hd
|Martinez
|36.00
|7
|Halo Girl
|120
|7
|6
|8–½
|9–hd
|9–1
|8–¾
|Arias
|47.30
|6
|Justabean
|120
|6
|9
|12
|12
|11–2½
|9–1¾
|Boulanger
|93.00
|9
|Wild Edie
|120
|9
|11
|2–hd
|2–hd
|6–½
|10–1¾
|Desormeaux
|1.40
|13
|Bless the Cause
|120
|12
|1
|5–hd
|6–½
|8–1
|11–3¼
|Elliott
|8.20
|2
|Mariana's Girl
|120
|2
|12
|11–1½
|11–2½
|12
|12
|Pena
|59.30
|11
|LA CHEPIS
|18.80
|7.00
|5.80
|4
|VENICE
|5.00
|3.80
|3
|TAPITHA BONITA
|9.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11)
|$98.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-4)
|$45.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-11)
|$39.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (11-4-3-1)
|$3,342.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-3-1-12)
|Carryover $12,739
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-3)
|$298.15
Winner–La Chepis B.f.2 by Super Saver out of Tiz to Dream, by Tiznow. Bred by B. Wahl LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $283,467 Daily Double Pool $101,282 Exacta Pool $210,176 Quinella Pool $7,268 Superfecta Pool $114,088 Super High Five Pool $16,691 Trifecta Pool $158,209. Claimed–La Chepis by Wayne Detmar. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–Line Drive, Wicked Sunset.
$1 Pick Three (8-4-11) paid $163.30. Pick Three Pool $150,128. 50-Cent Pick Four (13-8-4-11) 4 correct paid $444.25. Pick Four Pool $499,677. $2 Pick Six (6-8-13-8-4-11) 5 out of 6 paid $305.00. $2 Pick Six (6-8-13-8-4-11) 6 correct paid $80,520.60. Pick Six Pool $77,283. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $216.10. Place Pick All Pool $16,602.
LA CHEPIS dueled five wide between foes then four wide on the turn, took the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging, drifted to the inside and was under steady handling late. VENICE had speed between foes then dueled a bit off the rail, found the inside in the stretch and was clearly second best. TAPITHA BONITA stalked the pace inside, came off the rail in the stretch and just held third. TAKE CHARGE GAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for the show. SPACERIKA settled wide chasing the pace, went five wide in on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CALLIE MESA had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. EMPRESS SONGBIRD dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the turn, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. HALO GIRL had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, was in a bit tight a half mile out, angled to the inside entering the stretch and also weakened. JUSTABEAN dropped back off the rail early, went outside a rival into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and did not rally. WILD EDIE dueled four wide between foes then three deep between horses on the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened. BLESS THE CAUSE had speed six wide then pressed the pace five wide, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, steadied off heels in midstretch and also weakened. MARIANA'S GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside on the turn and was not a threat.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,505
|$525,619
|Inter-Track
|4,882
|$2,433,611
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,245,211
|TOTAL
|8,387
|$8,204,441
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 11.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 7th day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wendy's Back
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Mick Ruis
|4-1
|2
|Quality Girl
|Ruben Fuentes
|117
|Martin F. Jones
|20-1
|3
|Veiled Heat
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|20-1
|4
|Weather Market
|Evin Roman
|117
|Carla Gaines
|7-2
|5
|Warm It Up
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|15-1
|6
|Lostintranzlation
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|7
|Gee Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|8
|Rolling Shadow
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pattin for a Dance
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|16,000
|2
|Norwegian Spy
|Evin Roman
|117
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Fashion Fair
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|14,000
|4
|Blissful Lady
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|12-1
|16,000
|5
|Dangerously Close
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Dan Blacker
|8-5
|16,000
|6
|Carrie
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|10-1
|16,000
|7
|Sally Simpson
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rhettbutler
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|15-1
|2
|Violent Ridge
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|2-1
|3
|Ready Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Yes I'm Ready
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|5
|Bright Autism Mind
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|6
|Ishi
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|7
|Mavericks
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Bruce Headley
|7-2
|8
|Minoso
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bacoli
|Ruben Fuentes
|112
|Mick Ruis
|15-1
|2
|Pampers n' Boots
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|3
|Red King
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|4
|Curly's Waterfront
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|15-1
|5
|Supreme Venture
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|6
|Waldorf
|Gary Stevens
|119
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|7
|Trustworthy
|Evin Roman
|114
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Run Like Rhett
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|9
|Rainbow Squall
|Tyler Conner
|119
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|10
|Awesome Heights
|Corey Nakatani
|119
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Greyvitos
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Adam Kitchingman
|20-1
|2
|Mourinho
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|3
|Run Away
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|8-5
|4
|Here Is Happy
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|5
|Beautiful Shot
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|6
|Italiano
|Mike Smith
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Crown the Kitten
|Gary Stevens
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|7-2
|32,000
|2
|Alaskan Son
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|32,000
|3
|Atomic Rule
|Saul Arias
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|32,000
|4
|Royal Albert Hall
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|32,000
|5
|Play Hard to Get
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|32,000
|6
|Excessive Kid
|Kyle Frey
|124
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|32,000
|7
|Buymeabond
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|32,000
|8
|Lord of Chaos
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kanthaka
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|2
|Saratoga Morning
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|3
|Pitino
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|4
|Graycaster
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|5
|Totally Boss
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Brian A. Lynch
|6-1
|6
|Candy Cornell
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
|7
|Colosi
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|8
|Cool Bobby
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|9
|Keystone Field
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|10
|Destiny Awaits
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|11
|All Out Blitz
|Mike Smith
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Demigoddess
|Modesto Linares
|118
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|2
|What What What
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|3
|Painting Corners
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|4
|Vai
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|5
|Obey
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|20-1
|6
|Robin's Love
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|7
|Powder
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|8
|Tizanillusion
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|9
|Literary Critic
|Evin Roman
|113
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Phantom Proton
|Corey Nakatani
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|11
|Go Argento
|Martin Pedroza
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Freddies Dream
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|8,000
|2
|Broadway Nika
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|7,000
|3
|Heir of Storm
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Tisdale
|Evin Roman
|115
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|South Texas Lingo
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|8,000
|6
|Roman Tizzy
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|8,000
|7
|Willing to Travel
|Juan Ochoa
|118
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|7,000
|8
|Ucanthankmelater
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|8,000
|9
|Gunslinger
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
|8,000
|10
|Jonny's Choice
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|William Spawr
|9-2
|8,000