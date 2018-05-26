Racing! Sir Barton is No. 12 in Triple Crown countdown

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look forward to a big day and big news from Santa Anita.

We’ve told you this was coming, and now it’s here. We assembled a blue-ribbon panel of experts to rank the 12 winners of the Triple Crown . They will appear in every newsletter leading up to the Belmont with the final two revealed on Belmont Stakes Saturday.

The panel was pretty clear that Sir Barton was the least impressive of the 12 Triple Crown winners. He received six votes for last and five for next to last. The Kentucky-bred should be used to it, as it was 29 years after winning the three races that he was recognized as a Triple Crown winner. The term didn’t exist when he won it in 1919.

His 2-year-old campaign didn’t give a hint of what he would accomplish at 3. He was winless in four starts, prompting his owner, John Madden , to sell him to Canadian businessman and sportsman John Kenneth Leveson Ross, known as J.K.L., for about $10,000. At that point, H. Guy Bedwell became his trainer and Johnny Loftus his jockey.

In his first race for his new connections, he finished 16 th in a 20-horse field at Saratoga. Then he picked things up with a second in the Belmont Futurity. He suffered a severe gash on his back left leg, which turned into sepsis. He was in danger of dying but pulled through and didn’t race again as a 2-year-old.

This is where the story is so different than how horses are raced today. At 3, his first race was the Kentucky Derby. He was supposed to set fast fractions for his stablemate Billy Kelly. But he just kept going and won by five lengths.

Then he was loaded on a train and shipped to Baltimore, where four days later he won the Preakness Stakes . He went gate to wire and won by four lengths. So, then it was on to the Belmont Stakes? Nope. He then won the Withers Stakes at Aqueduct before taking the Belmont Stakes (held two weeks after the Preakness), setting an American record for a 1 3/8 th mile race. The Belmont is now 1 ½ miles.

He raced as a 4-year-old, winning the Saratoga Handicap and Merchants and Citizens Handicap. He was retired at 5 because of recurring hoof problems. He finished his career with 13 wins in 31 starts and winning $116,857.

Sir Barton was average at best as a stud and eventually became part of the U.S. Army Remount Service, where his job was to breed and help restock horses for the military. He died in 1937 at 21-years-old.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle , racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin , racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens , racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden , turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla , lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman , national correspondent for the Daily Racing Form; Jeff Siegel , veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker , turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes , racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White , racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin , turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Vote totals were 14 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, and then one point less in descending order.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a maiden special weight at a mile on the turf. Top selection is ROCKIN READY (#5) . When you look at her first effort back in January, she was flying late, missing by a nostril at 6-1 as our top pick, and last time out, her first try going two turns, she also appears to be running on late, but when we break down her own individual splits, they look like this - :24.2 / :24 / :24.2 / :23. This is absolutely ideal going two turns, not overly quick at any point in the race, just nice and steady, finishing well down the lane, switching leads, galloping out in a healthy manner, and with the two turns under her, she’s very easy to find today. BRING ON THE BAND (#10) strings races together for the first time this year, and notice Drayden Van Dyke leaves the Richard Mandella barn aboard the #3 horse, to go here for Paddy Gallagher , whom he rides for often, back right on schedule, and we have to better is coming, exiting the same race as the top pick.

“1 Party Dancer - Strings three races together telling us the health is improving, the blinkers are removed, with three works in place since that last race 30 days ago, that’s ideal.

Rather than a race, let’s talk about the announcement that Santa Anita, up more than $70 million in handle, is instituting a 10% increase in purses starting June 1 through June 24, when the meet ends. More than anything else, this is a great sign for the track, which last year at this point was cancelling cards because of lack of horses.

“The fact that we are up $70 million in handle is obviously very gratifying,” said Tim Ritvo in a press release. Ritvo runs all the Stronach tracks.

“There are several factors involved, including field size, which is very important. We’ve seen an increase in half a horse per race, so that has certainly helped. Certainly, where we were at from an economic standpoint a year ago, it’s gratifying to be able to card 18 additional races over the same time period and still be in very good position in terms of our purse account.”

Eric (Manny Mota) Sondheimer was nice enough to preview Saturday’s Grade 1 $500,000 Gold Cup at Santa Anita. All you have to do is just click here .

As for the big picture, it’s a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. The first stakes is the Gold Cup, which is the fifth race at 2:40 p.m.; the Charles Whittingham Stakes is the sixth at 3:14 p.m. and the Gamely Stakes is the eighth at 4:18 p.m.

While favorite Baby Gronk (6-5) is the obvious horse to beat coming off his consecutive runner-up efforts for trainer Bill Spawr , second-time starter Old Indian Trick (8-1) has some upside and might be able to give 'Gronk a run for his money. The Mike Machowsky trainee ran a distant third in his bow but figures to improve despite the rail post.

I’m not ready to give up on this 2-year-old gelding after his fourth-place debut when he lugged out steadily at the wire after coming away with the leaders. I liked his prior 12.3 gate drill when breaking well before reaching out with a big stride during the final 1/16. He hails from the strong two-year-old barn of trainer Jaime Gomez .

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 25. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 24th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.38 46.44 59.49 1:06.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Foxy Fresh 125 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Franco 1.20 6 Parasail 118 6 4 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–nk Ceballos 1.50 4 Autumn Twilight 124 4 3 5–1 5–2 5–2 3–½ Ocampo 6.20 2 Tuscany Beauty 123 2 6 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 4–nk Gutierrez 15.10 5 Southern Treasure 125 5 1 3–hd 4–2 4–½ 5–½ Hernandez 7.10 3 I'm No Patsy 116 3 5 6 6 6 6 Figueroa 51.40

1 FOXY FRESH 4.40 2.80 2.20 6 PARASAIL 2.80 2.10 4 AUTUMN TWILIGHT 2.60

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-2) $4.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $8.65

Winner–Foxy Fresh Ch.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Miss Afleet Alex, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Mutuel Pool $110,713 Exacta Pool $71,949 Superfecta Pool $25,344 Trifecta Pool $41,947. Claimed–Foxy Fresh by Astrino, Alfredo, Nunez, Juan, Tirado, Gustavo. Trainer: Louis Bradvica. Claimed–Parasail by Cimino, Michael, Guido, Marco and Rexius, Kurt. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.

FOXY FRESH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in midstretch and won clear under urging. PARASAIL prompted the pace four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and held second between foes late. AUTUMN TWILIGHT stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and got up for third five wide on the line. TUSCANY BEAUTY had speed between rivals to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. SOUTHERN TREASURE dueled three deep between foes then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, angled in again in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. I'M NO PATSY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.72 47.14 1:12.23 1:18.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Topaz Time 125 5 1 3–hd 2–2 1–3 1–6¼ Frey 1.60 3 Mischievious Lass 120 3 5 4–4½ 3–1½ 3–8 2–3¼ Conner 0.60 2 No Honey Money 113 2 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ 3–6¾ Espinoza 6.70 6 Grecian Fort 120 6 4 5–1 5–hd 5–15 4–nk Vergara, Jr. 56.60 4 Stella Sweeper 125 4 6 6 6 4–hd 5–30 Pena 24.20 1 Candy Coated World 121 1 2 2–1 4–1½ 6 6 Harvey 60.50

5 TOPAZ TIME 5.20 2.20 2.10 3 MISCHIEVIOUS LASS 2.10 2.10 2 NO HONEY MONEY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $3.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-6) $4.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $6.40

Winner–Topaz Time Ch.m.5 by Benchmark out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Triple M Racing (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Matthew Chew. Mutuel Pool $155,549 Daily Double Pool $30,950 Exacta Pool $88,964 Superfecta Pool $47,093 Trifecta Pool $71,909. Scratched–none.

TOPAZ TIME stalked outside, bid three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked away and drifted out in midstretch and won clear under urging and a long hold late. MISCHIEVIOUS LASS stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival early on the turn, was forced out nearing midway on the bend, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some in midstretch and was clearly second best. NO HONEY MONEY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, angled in leaving the turn and fought back inside into the stretch, was not a match for either of the top pair in the drive but clearly bested the others. GRECIAN FORT angled in and chased outside a rival throughout and weakened in the lane. STELLA SWEEPER broke in a bit, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened. CANDY COATED WORLD had speed inside to duel for the lead, fell back a bit early on the turn then took up sharply while getting out nearing midway on the turn to fall back and was eased through the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident on the turn but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.10 44.73 1:07.16 1:13.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Anatolian Heat 122 2 6 6 6 3–1 1–½ Desormeaux 1.20 5 Cistron 125 5 2 3–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–¾ Bejarano 2.40 3 Adens Dream 122 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–nk Stevens 8.30 4 Fabozzi 122 4 3 4–1 4–hd 5–2 4–1¾ Van Dyke 3.10 1 Sycamore Lane 122 1 5 2–hd 3–1 4–½ 5–2¾ Pedroza 19.00 6 Wanstead Gardens 122 6 4 5–hd 5–1½ 6 6 Elliott 21.00

2 ANATOLIAN HEAT 4.40 2.80 2.40 5 CISTRON 3.00 2.80 3 ADENS DREAM 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-4) $4.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $11.95

Winner–Anatolian Heat Dbb.g.5 by Unusual Heat out of Anatolian Queen, by Woodman. Bred by Anatolia, Inc (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $227,708 Daily Double Pool $21,187 Exacta Pool $119,152 Superfecta Pool $45,976 Trifecta Pool $78,111. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $22.60. Pick Three Pool $37,756.

ANATOLIAN HEAT chased a bit off the rail then inside into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and proved best under steady handling late. CISTRON stalked three deep then outside a rival on the hill, came out three wide into the stretch, bid between foes past midstretch and continued willingly to the end. ADENS DREAM sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill, drifted out some on the dirt crossing, fought back inside foes in deep stretch and held third. FABOZZI close up stalking the pace between horses early then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SYCAMORE LANE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished. WANSTEAD GARDENS stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.39 48.86 1:14.00 1:26.64 1:39.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sanavi 123 5 5 5–1 5–2½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Franco 4.90 3 Mercer Island 123 3 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–hd Elliott 2.00 1 Eagle Screams 123 1 1 3–hd 4–1 5–4 3–hd 3–1 Desormeaux 3.20 4 Just Kidding 123 4 4 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–3 4–10 Stevens 4.60 2 Hollywood Angel 123 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 5–2½ 5–½ Pereira 16.50 6 Out of Patience 123 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Pena 3.40

5 SANAVI 11.80 4.20 2.60 3 MERCER ISLAND 3.40 2.60 1 EAGLE SCREAMS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $15.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4) $11.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $26.10

Winner–Sanavi B.g.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Selvatica, by Forestry. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Tristan Saldana. Mutuel Pool $190,516 Daily Double Pool $24,104 Exacta Pool $105,051 Superfecta Pool $33,808 Trifecta Pool $64,752. Claimed–Sanavi by Marisa Lizza Racing. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Claimed–Mercer Island by Crews, Exelby, Fitch Racing, Larusso and Mayo. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Just Kidding by Vanderdussen, Robert. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Hollywood Angel by Drawing Away Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $51.30. Pick Three Pool $21,195.

SANAVI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, drifted in and battled outside the runner-up under urging and inched away late. MERCER ISLAND had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back just off the inside into the stretch then along the rail in the drive and held second. EAGLE SCREAMS saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. JUST KIDDING stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. HOLLYWOOD ANGEL had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. OUT OF PATIENCE broke a bit slowly, went five wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, fell back and angled to the inside on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.88 44.62 1:08.14 1:14.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Twirling Apples 125 2 6 3–hd 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Pereira 2.00 8 Lil Bit Dangerous 125 8 5 6–hd 6–2 5–3 2–¾ Conner 32.60 7 Operandi 120 7 4 4–hd 4–1 4–½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 4.00 4 Red Shelby 125 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 4–2½ Espinoza 2.80 5 Lethal Legacy 125 5 3 8 8 8 5–nk Franco 11.80 6 Diva La Mousse 125 6 2 1–1½ 1–1 3–hd 6–nk Van Dyke 4.30 3 Christy Jackson 125 3 7 7–3½ 7–1½ 7–½ 7–1¼ Desormeaux 10.90 1 Roseannadana 118 1 8 5–1 5–½ 6–1 8 Payeras 60.90

2 TWIRLING APPLES 6.00 4.00 3.20 8 LIL BIT DANGEROUS 24.00 10.00 7 OPERANDI 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $38.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $65.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-4) $144.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $144.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-7-4-5) Carryover $4,809

Winner–Twirling Apples Dbb.f.4 by Twirling Candy out of Tough Apples, by Exploit. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Epic. Mutuel Pool $259,478 Daily Double Pool $18,626 Exacta Pool $142,616 Superfecta Pool $68,481 Trifecta Pool $113,182 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,302. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $64.60. Pick Three Pool $49,874. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-5-2) 938 tickets with 4 correct paid $104.70. Pick Four Pool $128,757. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-2-5-2) 1118 tickets with 5 correct paid $294.35. Pick Five Pool $382,773.

TWIRLING APPLES stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the hill, came out and bid between foes into the stretch to gain a slim lead, inched away under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. LIL BIT DANGEROUS chased four wide then angled in outside a rival leaving the hill, split horses past midstretch and finished well toward the inside. OPERANDI stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and also finished with interest. RED SHELBY stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill, bid three deep into the stretch then outside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. LETHAL LEGACY settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIVA LA MOUSSE sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CHRISTY JACKSON chased just off the inside then angled in leaving the hill, came out some into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. ROSEANNADANA saved ground chasing the pace, steadied behind the winner past midway on the hill and weakened some in the drive. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.13 45.31 1:11.86 1:18.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bad Boy Leroy 125 6 2 2–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–ns Frey 2.00 5 Surfside Sunset 118 5 4 5–2½ 4–1 2–1 2–4½ Espinoza 2.40 3 It's Tiz Time 125 3 5 4–hd 5–3 5–3 3–¾ Talamo 4.20 2 On the Rocks 123 2 6 6 6 6 4–1 Maldonado 21.20 4 Fender Bender 120 4 3 1–½ 1–1 4–1 5–5¼ Franco 11.00 1 Don't Stalk Me 120 1 1 3–1 2–hd 3–hd 6 Pedroza 3.10

6 BAD BOY LEROY 6.00 3.20 2.60 5 SURFSIDE SUNSET 3.40 2.80 3 IT'S TIZ TIME 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $9.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $13.75

Winner–Bad Boy Leroy Grr.g.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Cute as a Bug, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Freeman, Dan, Freeman, Tanya and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $237,175 Daily Double Pool $21,445 Exacta Pool $128,210 Superfecta Pool $52,241 Trifecta Pool $77,571. Claimed–Surfside Sunset by Hess, Maria, Nansfield, W. and Purple Shamrock Racing. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Don't Stalk Me by Bello, Stephen, Rothblum, Sarno and Westside Racing. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $79.50. Pick Three Pool $27,231.

BAD BOY LEROY had speed four wide then pressed the pace three deep, stalked on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch, gained a short lead, fought back off the rail through the final furlong and held under urging. SURFSIDE SUNSET stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, bid four wide into the stretch then outside the winner and continued willingly to just miss. IT'S TIZ TIME stalked between horses early then a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, awaited room off heels from upper stretch to midstretch, came out past the eighth pole and went around rivals in deep stretch for the show. ON THE ROCKS saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and was edged for third. FENDER BENDER had good early speed and dueled between horses, inched away just off the rail on the turn, was between foes again into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DON'T STALK ME sent along inside to press the pace, stalked on the turn, re-bid along the fence into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.86 44.16 1:07.20 1:13.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bernina Star 123 7 3 6–½ 7 4–hd 1–1¼ Espinoza 9.80 3 A Little Bit Me 125 3 5 5–1 5–1½ 3–hd 2–½ Frey 4.40 4 Painting Corners 118 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–ns Ceballos 6.60 1 Quebec 123 1 7 4–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 4–¾ Conner 3.40 2 Nine Point Nine 123 2 4 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd 5–1¼ Desormeaux 2.80 5 Pyscho Sister 125 5 6 7 6–1 7 6–2½ Elliott 4.80 6 Gone to Bali 123 6 2 3–½ 4–½ 6–hd 7 Van Dyke 7.40

7 BERNINA STAR 21.60 8.40 4.60 3 A LITTLE BIT ME 5.80 3.80 4 PAINTING CORNERS 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $69.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $64.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1) $154.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-1-2) $4,884.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $207.10

Winner–Bernina Star B.f.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Date to Remember, by Bernardini. Bred by Siena Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy . Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $297,558 Daily Double Pool $32,475 Exacta Pool $157,193 Superfecta Pool $61,569 Super High Five Pool $25,695 Trifecta Pool $104,052. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $133.60. Pick Three Pool $32,714.

BERNINA STAR chased three deep then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. A LITTLE BIT ME stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and got up for the place four wide on the wire. PAINTING CORNERS dueled outside a rival, fought back in the stretch and held third between horses late. QUEBEC saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the show. NINE POINT NINE had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front in the stretch, fought back along the fence in the final furlong and was outfinished for a minor award. PYSCHO SISTER chased a bit off the rail then inside down the hill, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. GONE TO BALI stalked the pace outside then alongside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.48 46.14 1:12.78 1:19.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 John and Montan 120 5 9 8–½ 7–2 3–2 1–1½ Ceballos 7.40 7 Johnny Ray 120 6 5 6–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–4¼ Stevens 2.70 8 Brag Dude 120 7 3 5–1½ 6–2 5–1½ 3–hd Mn Garcia 28.20 10 Lucky Sun 120 9 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1 4–4¾ Franco 6.10 3 Jerry's Thunder 118 3 8 3–½ 2–1 4–½ 5–ns Espinoza 3.10 4 Downside Up 125 4 2 2–hd 5–½ 6–½ 6–1 Maldonado 2.90 1 Advantageous 120 1 7 7–1 9 9 7–nk Conner 8.70 9 Soft Trip 125 8 6 9 8–½ 8–½ 8–3½ Linares 72.20 2 Calimonco Flyer 120 2 4 4–hd 4–1 7–1 9 Fuentes 86.10

5 JOHN AND MONTAN 16.80 8.20 6.60 7 JOHNNY RAY 4.40 3.80 8 BRAG DUDE 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $150.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $33.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-10) $182.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-8-10-3) $8,258.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $258.50

Winner–John and Montan Dbb.g.4 by Mineshaft out of Theverythoughtof U, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Samantha Siegel (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $282,440 Daily Double Pool $88,681 Exacta Pool $172,503 Superfecta Pool $98,604 Super High Five Pool $21,680 Trifecta Pool $122,224. Scratched–Red Obsession. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-2-6-7-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $54,909. $1 Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $315.70. Pick Three Pool $100,683. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-7-5) 503 tickets with 4 correct paid $650.20. Pick Four Pool $428,798. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-6-7-5) 32 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,650.85. Pick Five Pool $195,005. $2 Pick Six (2-5-2-6-7-5) 41 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $266.00. $2 Pick Six (2-5-2-6-7-5) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $28,533.80. Pick Six Pool $95,070.

JOHN AND MONTAN chased off the rail, went outside a rival into the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid off the rail to gain the lead under urging past the eighth pole and won clear. JOHNNY RAY stalked off the inside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. BRAG DUDE hopped and bumped a rival at the break, pressed the pace five wide then stalked four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LUCKY SUN dueled four wide between foes, inched away off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, weakened in the final furlong but was narrowly edged for third. JERRY'S THUNDER bobbled at the start, dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. DOWNSIDE UP prompted the pace between rivals then stalked between foes on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. ADVANTAGEOUS saved ground off the pace, split horses in deep stretch and lacked a rally inside. SOFT TRIP bumped at the start, settled outside then off the rail, angled in alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. CALIMONCO FLYER pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn and gave way in the drive.