Racing! American Pharoah is No. 8 in Triple Crown countdown; Jon White’s Belmont rankings

The idea that American Pharoah would never lose was taken off the table in his first race, when he finished fifth. Baffert thought he was too unsettled in the race and took off the blinkers and put cotton in his ears to lessen the noise for his next two races. It worked, he went gate to wire to win the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity by 4 ¾ lengths and then in the Grade 1 FrontRunner Stakes he duplicated that running style and won by 3 ¼ lengths. He suffered a deep bruise to his left front hoof in a workout just before the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and did not run any more that year.