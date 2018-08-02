Racing! Where has Asa Espinoza gone?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ask if you regret not betting Bob Ike’s pick on Wednesday?

“When he first started riding, I got him into the Jerry Hollendorfer barn,” Espinoza’s agent, Brian Beach , told Nahill. “People couldn’t remember his name, so I just decided to come up with something short and Snappy like Asa. He was never fully on board with it, but he went along with it.

And speaking of Victor Espinoza, Beach tweeted on Wednesday that Victor “has been strong in rehab and is scheduled to be released from the Rehabilitation Center” on Thursday. He fractured a vertebrae when he was thrown from a horse that had a fatal heart attack during training.

“Lava Man underwent colic surgery to correct a large colon displacement,” O’Neill said. “He stood beautifully and is back in his stall to begin the recovery process. We want to thank the veterinarians and staff for their quick assessment and treatment. Thanks to all for the good wishes.”

The 17-year-old Lava Man won more than $5 million in his career before retiring to O’Neill’s barn where he aids in moving other horses around the stable and track.

Here’s a video of Justify arriving in Kentucky by plane, including the annoying plane engine sounds, and then the van arriving at WinStar Farm in Versailles. Finally, David Hanley , the general manager of WinStar, talks about the horse. This comes courtesy of WinStar Farm and PM Advertising. Just click here and watch.

Del Mar likes to put a stakes race on Wednesday and this week it was the $100,000 California Thoroughbred Breeders Assn. for 2-year-old fillies going 5 ½ furlongs. The mild upset winner was Naughty Tiger, who moved past a tiring Lippy to win by 1 ¼-lengths.

“She didn’t break very well and Ruben used his head and just let her settle,” Freeman said. “I had told him ‘I don’t care where you are on the backside, the horses to worry about are probably going to be coming from behind.’ It didn’t work out all that well, she went five wide on the turn, but she went into the race so fit and she was good enough today.”

“ She broke a little slow, but I could tell they were going fast up front and she was comfortable,” Fuentes said. “So I just sat there and waited. Then when I asked her to go, she sure did. Nice kick. She was best today.”

The feature is a five-furlong turf allowance for 3-year-olds and up. The favorite is Eric the Trojan, who has won five of 26 lifetime and five of his last six races have been at the allowance level. Flavien Prat gets the ride for trainer Jack Carava . The second favorite, at 4-1, is My Man Chuckles, who is four of 18 lifetime and won an allowance at Santa Anita.

Of course, my favorite, only because of the name, is Eddie Haskell, for whom the Haskell Stakes was named. (If you believe that then please do yourself a favor, unsubscribe from the newsletter and never bet again.) Actually, you’ve got be of a certain age to understand: “My you’re looking nice today, Mrs. Cleaver.” He was one of television’s first anti-heroes. Loved that show.

Sharp Bay Area invader from the high-percentage Johathan Wong stable won two straight at Golden Gate and should fit very well in this starter allowance event going nine furlongs on turf. He figures to sit a perfect trip behind the speed and be in the right spot turning for home if good enough.

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, August 1. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.60 48.36 1:13.68 1:26.95 1:40.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lord Guinness 115 6 6 6 6 6 3–½ 1–1½ Espinoza 6.50 4 Pleasant d'Oro 120 4 4 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Roman 1.20 2 Caribbean 124 2 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 3–3¼ Pereira 25.30 3 Trojan Spirit 124 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–1 4–1¾ Prat 8.40 5 Stonegate 120 5 5 5–1 5–1 5–1 6 5–ns Van Dyke 1.40 1 Justin's Quest 120 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 6 Franco 19.20

6 LORD GUINNESS 15.00 5.00 4.00 4 PLEASANT D'ORO 3.00 2.20 2 CARIBBEAN (AUS) 6.40

$1 EXACTA (6-4) $24.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-3) $55.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $89.10

Winner–Lord Guinness Dbb.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Simple Symphony, by Consolidator. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Cuyathy LLC. Mutuel Pool $214,211 Exacta Pool $95,194 Quinella Pool $4,687 Superfecta Pool $33,234 Trifecta Pool $57,398. Scratched–none.

LORD GUINNESS bumped and forced out at the break, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, tugged his way up inside on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn, came out some into the stretch then again in midstretch, rallied under urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and won clear. PLEASANT D'ORO broke out and bumped a rival, prompted the pace four wide between foes then four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch and held second. CARIBBEAN (AUS) dueled between rivals, put a head in front between foes into the stretch, fought back just off the rail in midstretch and bested the others. TROJAN SPIRIT forced the pace three deep between horses, dropped back some between foes into the stretch and weakened. STONEGATE bobbled some then was bumped and forced into the winner at the start, pressed the pace five wide, continued outside leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. JUSTIN'S QUEST broke in a bit, had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.97 46.20 1:11.42 1:24.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ransomed 120 3 3 5–1 7–4½ 3–1 1–1½ Pereira 12.30 4 Time and Chance 115 4 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ 2–1½ Espinoza 10.40 8 Princess Dorian 120 8 4 4–hd 5–1 2–1 3–6¾ Franco 5.00 6 Wonderful Lie 120 6 2 3–½ 2–hd 5–2½ 4–¾ Elliott 1.60 1 Li'l Grazen 120 1 6 6–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 5–2¼ Roman 14.40 2 Skeeter Davis 118 2 5 7–1½ 6–½ 6–1 6–3½ Gutierrez 10.90 5 Ib Prospecting 117 5 8 8 8 8 7–3½ Payeras 18.60 7 Be a Lady 120 7 7 2–hd 3–hd 7–3 8 Conner 2.60

3 RANSOMED 26.60 11.20 6.40 4 TIME AND CHANCE 9.00 7.40 8 PRINCESS DORIAN 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $155.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $119.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $121.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-6) $236.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8) $438.65

Winner–Ransomed Ch.m.5 by Regal Ransom out of Cool Chicken, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by T/C Stable, LLC (IL). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $226,701 Daily Double Pool $53,144 Exacta Pool $154,403 Quinella Pool $8,261 Superfecta Pool $63,475 Trifecta Pool $101,069. Claimed–Wonderful Lie by Pender Racing LLC and St. Hilaire, Christopher. Trainer: Michael Pender. Claimed–Ib Prospecting by Patrick Gallagher. Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Claimed–Be a Lady by Chrys Family Revocable Trust. Trainer: Neil French. Scratched–none.

RANSOMED stalked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then steady handling to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. TIME AND CHANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, met a pair of bids leaving the backstretch and into the turn, battled outside a rival past midway on the turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner. PRINCESS DORIAN stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. WONDERFUL LIE close up stalking the pace between horses, bid between rivals leaving the backstretch, tracked again between foes leaving the turn and weakened. LI'L GRAZEN saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside leaving the turn and also weakened in the drive. SKEETER DAVIS stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, angled in on the turn and also weakened. IB PROSPECTING broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. BE A LADY well placed stalking the leader between foes, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.48 46.60 59.18 1:12.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Creative Instinct 120 1 1 1–1 1–2 1–4 1–3¾ T Baze 2.90 4 Gotta Be Lucky 120 4 5 6–8 3–hd 2–½ 2–5½ Roman 9.40 3 Mz Brown 115 3 7 7 6–1½ 5–4 3–½ Espinoza 2.90 7 Don't Sell 120 7 6 5–1½ 2–1 3–3 4–1 Gutierrez 1.40 2 Naturalborn Singer 113 2 3 2–hd 4–2 4–½ 5–10¼ Figueroa 8.60 5 Stylin Ocean 120 5 4 3–hd 5–3 6–3 6–5¾ Conner 25.70 6 Zo Lo's Lov 120 6 2 4–hd 7 7 7 Talamo 26.00

1 CREATIVE INSTINCT 7.80 4.80 3.60 4 GOTTA BE LUCKY 8.60 6.00 3 MZ BROWN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $79.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $20.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $29.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7) $17.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $33.25

Winner–Creative Instinct Grr.f.2 by Creative Cause out of Teacher Teacher, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harr (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $252,205 Daily Double Pool $26,358 Exacta Pool $137,007 Quinella Pool $8,244 Superfecta Pool $47,882 Trifecta Pool $79,586. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $279.30. Pick Three Pool $57,676.

CREATIVE INSTINCT sent along inside to the early, lead, inched away and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and drew off under urging and steady handling late. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and bested the others. MZ BROWN saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and got up for the show. DON'T SELL stalked four wide then outside foes on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged late for third. NATURALBORN SINGER stalked a bit off the rail then between foes past midway on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. STYLIN OCEAN close up stalking the winner between foes, dropped back between rivals on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. ZO LO'S LOV was in a good position stalking the pace three deep between rivals, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.33 45.04 56.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Brandothebartender 120 3 7 7–hd 7–1½ 7–3 1–nk Prat 1.70 13 Regal Born 120 8 2 3–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–hd Pereira 10.30 9 Puriano 118 6 4 5–2 5–½ 6–1 3–nk Gonzalez 22.90 3 Forest Chatter 115 2 6 6–½ 6–1 5–hd 4–1 Espinoza 21.20 2 Coastline 118 1 3 2–1 2–2 1–hd 5–½ Pedroza 11.70 7 Krsto Skye 120 4 5 4–hd 4–2 4–1½ 6–2 T Baze 5.10 12 Our Independence 120 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–hd Desormeaux 4.50 8 Mr Cruze 120 5 8 8 8 8 8 Mn Garcia 3.40

4 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 5.40 3.40 2.80 13 REGAL BORN 7.40 5.00 9 PURIANO 11.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (4-13) $20.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-13) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-13-9-3) $189.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-13-9) $120.25

Winner–Brandothebartender B.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Frysland, by Stravinsky. Bred by John R. Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Lerner Racing, Schwartz, Jack and Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $337,237 Daily Double Pool $32,832 Exacta Pool $189,581 Quinella Pool $7,625 Superfecta Pool $69,396 Trifecta Pool $120,025. Claimed–Brandothebartender by Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Claimed–Mr Cruze by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Incensed, Lauren's Ladd, R Cha Cha, Ronald R (IRE), Skelton Pass. $1 Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $179.40. Pick Three Pool $31,013.

BRANDOTHEBARTENDER chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up five wide on the line. REGAL BORN had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch, put a head in front past the eighth pole and was edged between foes late. PURIANO stalked outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and rallied between horses late. FOREST CHATTER saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and also rallied between rivals late. COASTLINE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. KRSTO SKYE stalked a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in the drive and also was outfinished late. OUR INDEPENDENCE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in the drive and steadied in tight a sixteenth out. MR CRUZE chased three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.96 49.26 1:14.80 1:27.77 1:40.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Taniko 124 1 2 6 6 4–1½ 1–1½ 1–3½ Gonzalez 1.20 4 Rolls Royce Deal 124 3 7 4–hd 3–hd 5–4 3–hd 2–2¾ Mt Garcia 10.30 7 Gray Admiral 120 5 3 2–2 2–1 1–1½ 2–1 3–1¼ Fuentes 10.10 9 Hard Arch 119 7 4 3–1 5–2 3–hd 4–½ 4–4¼ Espinoza 4.30 5 Katzumoto 120 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 5–8 5–3¼ Pena 35.30 8 Super Echelon 117 6 5 5–3 4–½ 6 6 6 Figueroa 7.20 2 Wise Curlin 124 2 6 dnf Pedroza 3.30

1 TANIKO 4.40 3.20 2.60 4 ROLLS ROYCE DEAL 8.40 4.60 7 GRAY ADMIRAL 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $14.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-9) $24.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-7) $37.75

Winner–Taniko B.g.5 by Gio Ponti out of Life Happened, by Stravinsky. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Pick Six Racing (David Wilkenfeld). Mutuel Pool $271,690 Daily Double Pool $35,566 Exacta Pool $146,719 Quinella Pool $7,078 Superfecta Pool $53,005 Trifecta Pool $95,237. Claimed–Taniko by Westside Racing Stable, Nakhleh, Michael, Rodriguez, Leo, O''Neill, and Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Claimed–Gray Admiral by Joey Davis. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Ivy Mike, Polity. $1 Pick Three (1-4-1) paid $23.70. Pick Three Pool $73,430. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-4/10-1/3) 4 correct paid $173.45. Pick Four Pool $205,511. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-1-4/10-1/3) 5 correct paid $1,262.10. Pick Five Pool $529,826.

TANIKO chased inside, came out leaving the backstretch, ranged up five wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under left handed urging and won clear. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came off the rail with a bit in the drive and was clearly second best. GRAY ADMIRAL kept five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the second turn, drifted out some into the stretch and held third. HARD ARCH kept six wide by the riderless horse into the first turn, stalked three wide, steadied in tight four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KATZUMOTO kept off the rail into the first turn , angled and dueled a bit off the fence, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened. SUPER ECHELON kept five wide and in a bit tight into the first turn, angled in and stalked between foes, dropped back on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch. WISE CURLIN bobbled at the start and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the stretch between the first and fourth finishers but made no change when they ruled thee videotape inconclusive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.86 47.29 1:12.40 1:37.27 2:02.58 2:14.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Marckie's Water 124 6 5–2 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 2–1 1–1¼ Prat 5.10 7 Oscar Dominguez 124 7 7–2½ 6–1½ 6–hd 3–½ 1–1½ 2–½ Desormeaux 3.40 8 Hot American 118 8 8–hd 8–hd 9 8–1 4–½ 3–1¼ Franco 17.10 3 Over Thinking 113 3 6–1 7–2 7–3 6–2 3–1½ 4–2½ Roman 21.50 4 Tartini 122 4 3–1½ 3–½ 2–hd 4–1 6–1 5–1¾ Bejarano 4.50 5 Uber Star 117 5 9 9 8–hd 7–hd 8–8 6–2½ Espinoza 25.30 9 Hootie 122 9 4–½ 4–4 3–½ 1–hd 5–hd 7–1¼ Van Dyke 3.80 2 Acker 115 2 1–hd 2–2½ 1–hd 2–1 7–1½ 8–13 Figueroa 3.80 1 Kitten's Royal 124 1 2–2 1–hd 4–3 9 9 9 T Baze 14.10

6 MARCKIE'S WATER 12.20 6.20 4.80 7 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 4.80 3.80 8 HOT AMERICAN 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $23.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $28.20 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-8-3) $380.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-8) $180.60

Winner–Marckie's Water Ch.c.4 by Tribal Rule out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Tavares, Norman. Mutuel Pool $348,668 Daily Double Pool $29,139 Exacta Pool $182,732 Quinella Pool $9,535 Superfecta Pool $70,004 Trifecta Pool $117,507. Claimed–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) by Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Bach, Robert. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $40.80. Pick Three Pool $53,041.

MARCKIE'S WATER chased a bit off the rail then between foes, continued outside a rival on the final turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the last turn and into the stretch, kicked clear and drifted inward in the drive and just held second. HOT AMERICAN chased three deep then outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. OVER THINKING saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses on the final turn and three wide into the stretch, also drifted in and lacked the needed late kick. TARTINI chased a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, angled in and stalked inside on the final turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. UBER STAR saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive, steadied when crowded in midstretch, came out for room and lacked the needed rally. HOOTIE pulled and stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, battled outside a rival and took a short lead into the final turn, dueled between foes leaving that turn and weakened in the drive. ACKER dueled outside a rival then between foes early on the backstretch, battled inside on the final turn, came out some in the stretch then drifted inward in midstretch and weakened. KITTEN'S ROYAL pulled along the inside and dueled for the lead, was in a bit tight early on the backstretch, came out approaching the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'California Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 46.01 59.06 1:06.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Naughty Tiger 120 7 5 5–hd 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Fuentes 5.20 9 Accomplishedsister 120 8 1 6–hd 6–1½ 3–4½ 2–ns Smith 2.50 6 Lippy 122 5 4 4–1 1–hd 2–2½ 3–6¾ Gutierrez 2.30 1 Time for Suzzie 118 1 7 8 8 4–1 4–5¼ Figueroa 60.00 2 Six Pack Gal 120 2 2 1–hd 3–hd 5–2½ 5–nk Bejarano 16.00 7 Montana Sunset 120 6 6 7–4 7–3½ 6–2 6–11¼ Prat 7.10 5 Scatapulp 120 4 3 3–hd 4–½ 7–1½ 7–2¼ Pedroza 10.90 4 Cozze Kid 120 3 8 2–hd 5–hd 8 8 Van Dyke 5.50

8 NAUGHTY TIGER 12.40 5.60 3.20 9 ACCOMPLISHEDSISTER 3.80 2.40 6 LIPPY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $103.80 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $18.80 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $23.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-6-1) $68.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-6) $28.60

Winner–Naughty Tiger Ch.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Naughty Nightie, by Red Giant. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Blackburn, Brian, Freeman, Edward R, Hunt, Shannon, Marsdsen, Mike, Murigo, Antony and Albert, Darri. Mutuel Pool $371,704 Daily Double Pool $33,875 Exacta Pool $218,057 Quinella Pool $9,867 Superfecta Pool $85,293 Trifecta Pool $122,381. Scratched–Time for Kisses. $1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $126.90. Pick Three Pool $36,113.

NAUGHTY TIGER chased outside, advanced five wide into and on the turn, angled in and bid outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, drifted in and inched away under urging and held. ACCOMPLISHEDSISTER stalked five wide then outside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. LIPPY dueled four wide, took the lead on the turn, angled in a bit off the rail, fought back into the stretch and lost second late. TIME FOR SUZZIE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and improved position. SIX PACK GAL had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the turn and weakened in the stretch. MONTANA SUNSET chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. SCATAPULP dueled between rivals then stalked on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and gave way. COZZE KID also dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and also gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.57 48.48 1:14.74 1:28.10 1:42.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Girl Drama 120 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2½ Van Dyke 2.00 9 Irish Lassie 120 9 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ Sanchez 13.00 3 Eye of the River 124 3 8 5–1 5–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–hd Pereira 4.20 10 Royal C 120 10 6 6–1 4–hd 3–2 3–2 4–2½ Conner 6.90 8 Fluorescent 119 8 4 4–1 6–2 5–½ 5–2½ 5–½ Espinoza 2.50 7 Gray Diva 120 7 9 10 10 9–2 6–2½ 6–5¼ Quinonez 12.90 1 Quizlet 115 1 3 7–1 9–2½ 10 10 7–1 Payeras 68.30 4 Princess Nicole 124 4 7 9–4 8–4 7–hd 9–1 8–1½ Roman 50.90 6 Dev Mo 120 6 10 8–1 7–½ 8–1 7–hd 9–10¼ Vergara, Jr. 15.50 2 Queen Dreamer 120 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 6–2½ 8–hd 10 Gonzalez 44.40

5 GIRL DRAMA 6.00 4.60 3.40 9 IRISH LASSIE 11.00 6.00 3 EYE OF THE RIVER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $30.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $39.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-3-10) $46.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-3-10-8) $783.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-3) $58.65

Winner–Girl Drama Ch.f.3 by Shackleford out of Rita Katrina, by Storm and a Half. Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Mark Kornegay. Mutuel Pool $291,331 Daily Double Pool $114,042 Exacta Pool $177,528 Quinella Pool $8,804 Superfecta Pool $97,387 Super High Five Pool $16,421 Trifecta Pool $119,451. Claimed–Girl Drama by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Royal C by David Cobb. Trainer: Ari Herbertson. Scratched–Curlina Curlina, Dianka, Tengs Rhythm, Western Mongolia. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-4/10-1/3-6-8-5/11/12/14) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $198,189. $1 Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $188.00. Pick Three Pool $125,243. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3-6-8-5/11/12/14) 4 correct paid $306.95. Pick Four Pool $458,377. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/10-1/3-6-8-5/11/12/14) 5 correct paid $795.40. Pick Five Pool $297,033. $2 Pick Six (1-4/10-1/3-6-8-5/11/12/14) 5 out of 6 paid $90.20. $2 Pick Six (1-4/10-1/3-6-8-5/11/12/14) 6 correct paid $13,168.20. Pick Six Pool $147,891. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $5,344.00. Place Pick All Pool $28,010.

GIRL DRAMA dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the first turn, inched away and angled in, battled inside, edged clear on the second turn and proved best under urging. IRISH LASSIE four wide on the first turn, stalked outside then bid outside the winner on the backstretch and into the second turn and held the place. EYE OF THE RIVER pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the first turn, stalked between foes, came out in the stretch and got up three deep for the show. ROYAL C stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted in and was edged for the show between foes late. FLUORESCENT three deep early, stalked between foes, came under urging three wide on the second turn and weakened. GRAY DIVA angled in outside a rival then chased off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. QUIZLET saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn and lacked a further response. PRINCESS NICOLE chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. DEV MO a bit slow to begin, settled inside, went around a rival on the backstretch, found the rail again for the second turn and weakened. QUEEN DREAMER had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked leaving the backstretch and into the second turn and gave way.