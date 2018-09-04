Racing! Congratulations to Game Winner for winning the Del Mar Futurity

Does Bob Baffert have all the good 2-year-olds? It sure seems that way. This Del Mar meet he has had 12 2-year-olds break their maiden. On Monday, Game Winner didn’t break his maiden. He did that on Aug. 18, winning by 5 ¾ lengths. Instead he won his second race, the Grade1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity.

Rowayton went to the lead and extended it through the backstretch. But he didn’t change leads and it likely weakened him down the stretch. Game Winner surged past him to win by 1 ½ lengths.

“I was really surprised he won first out,” Baffert said. “So I thought if I can get another race into him then I won’t have to train him that much for a two-turn race. But I needed a rider and everybody that I use was gone. I think Mario [ Gutierrez ] fits this kind of horse. He’s a good rider. He’s won a couple Kentucky Derbies.”

We’ll be seeing more of him probably in the American Pharoah at Santa Anita and if things go well in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs.

It was a good closing day for Del Mar, so who better to catch up with than its longtime and always visible president and CEO, Joe Harper . He was in the paddock for the first race, as he usually is, not concerned it was a six-horse, Cal-bred maiden race. He doesn’t just show up for the big races.

“I hope big fields, big handle and a lot of fun,” Harper said. “[The handle] was up over 7% and for the last two years we’ve been up over 14.5%. I think it’s directly tied to the field sizes and a little bit to the new bets we put in and probably a little bit to bad weather at Saratoga.”

“The announcement of the Breeders’ Cup certainly helped,” Harper said. “And I think having the Breeders’ Cup last year helped us this year. I think more people thought, ‘Oh, Del Mar, that’s a pretty good spot to put a horse.’ We saw a few ship in who we wouldn’t have seen without it.

“Track safety was terrific,” Harper said. “The turf course, usually by the end of the meet, it’s pretty torn up. But this year it looks good and it’s been very safe as the main track has been. I really have no issues with it this year.”

The specter of Sunday night’s shooting just outside the gates was an issue that couldn’t be overlooked. According to police, Daniel Elizarraras , 22, of Escondido, became unruly when he couldn’t buy a ticket to the sold-out Ice Cube concert. Police said he pulled a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots in a crowded area. Police responded by shooting him. His is expected to survive and is in stable condition.

“When something like this happens you always start looking at the protocols, the things you have in place,” Harper said. “I was really proud of the way our crew handled it and the sheriffs did an amazing job. But we had a lot of things in place because we knew that crowd was going to be large.

“The crowd was great. Obviously, it was delayed because of all the law enforcement activity. The crowd was happy and he’s a mainstream entertainer. He’s played here before, he played last year at the KAABOO [music festival at Del Mar]. [Sunday] was a great concert.”

“Sure,” he said. “It was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had for a concert. I don’t see any connection between what happened at the front gate and him. He plays all over the country and there’s been no problems.”

If you remember Thursday’s newsletter, we brought up the discussion of Kent Desormeaux’s ride on Take a Leap in the fourth race on Aug. 25. Some said he thought he had second place and wasn’t riding hard as the horse approached the finish line. He got caught and finished third. Well, on Monday, the CHRB, through the stewards, settled the argument by suspending Desormeaux for three days for “failure to give his best effort to his mount and the public, costing him a better finish position.” Desormeaux is scheduled to serve the suspension on Sept. 13, 14 and 15.

With all the late chaos at Del Mar on Sunday, we failed to report that Mz Brown, a 2-year-old filly, was euthanized after suffering a leg injury in the seventh race. It happened near the finish line and track personnel brought out the green tarps to shield the public as the horse was loaded on to the ambulance. Jockey Assael Espinoza pulled the filly up and jumped off and tried to hold the injured leg up. The horse was trained by William Morey .

There was another major stakes on the card, the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf going a mile. Summering, the prohibitive favorite, won under a confident ride from Drayden Van Dyke . He kept the filly perfectly positioned in second behind Noble Contessa then swept to the lead entering the top of the stretch. He held off the late runners to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

“This is sweet to win a stakes in these silks makes this so special,” said Van Dyke, who got his start riding for trainer Tom Proctor at Glen Hill Farm in Ocala, Fla. “[Monday] I had what you’d call a golden trip. She was always there and fired big. I had a tough time pulling her up, she wanted to keep on going. She’s a good one.”

“We’ll go on to Santa Anita and if she wins again we’d consider the Breeders’ Cup,” Bernick said. “But she would have to win well. One step at a time.”

There was also a minor stakes, the $75,000 C.E.R.F. Stakes for fillies and mares going six furlongs. Jockey Mike Smith tucked in off the leader aboard Miss Sunset and worked hard to get past Dis Smart Cat before accelerating in the last 50 yards to win by 1 ½ lengths. Show It N Moe It nosed out Dis Smart Cat for second.

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, September 3. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 36th day of a 36-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.42 46.23 59.20 1:12.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Feeling Strong 120 6 3 5–1 6 3–½ 1–1 Desormeaux 1.50 5 Offshore Affair 120 5 5 3–½ 3–1½ 1–1 2–1½ T Baze 3.80 3 Its Five Somewhere 120 3 4 6 5–hd 4–hd 3–2½ Pedroza 15.90 4 Tiger Dad 115 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–4¼ Espinoza 3.30 1 I Belong to Becky 120 1 6 2–½ 2–1 5–4½ 5–6¾ Pereira 15.80 2 Peedie 120 2 2 4–3½ 4–1 6 6 Gutierrez 3.10

6 FEELING STRONG 5.00 3.00 2.20 5 OFFSHORE AFFAIR 4.00 2.80 3 ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE 4.40

$1 EXACTA (6-5) $7.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $8.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $18.10

Winner–Feeling Strong Ch.g.2 by Capital Account out of Feel Ridge (BRZ), by Choctaw Ridge. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $217,782 Exacta Pool $91,743 Quinella Pool $5,285 Superfecta Pool $34,966 Trifecta Pool $66,236. Scratched–none.

FEELING STRONG chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and inched away late. OFFSHORE AFFAIR pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, re-bid three wide to gain the lead into the stretch, edged away in midstretch but could not match the winner late. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE settled a bit off the rail then stalked inside, came out into the stretch, lugged in a bit in midstretch and bested the others toward the inside. TIGER DAD had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes again into the stretch, drifted in late and weakened. I BELONG TO BECKY a step slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. PEEDIE had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.71 46.78 59.62 1:13.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tiger Mom 114 7 5 2–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–1¼ Roman 2.80 9 Atrevida 113 8 4 4–½ 4–1 2–1½ 2–ns Figueroa 4.70 1 Christy Jackson 121 1 6 5–hd 5–1 3–½ 3–1½ Pereira 5.20 6 Resky Business 117 6 7 7–hd 8–1½ 7–1½ 4–hd Mt Garcia 4.50 10 She'sluckythatway 119 9 3 6–½ 7–hd 6–hd 5–1¾ Sanchez 20.50 11 Trinitys Turn 120 10 9 9–3½ 9–2½ 9–2½ 6–½ Gonzalez 43.50 4 Lookingforthewire 119 4 2 3–1½ 3–hd 5–½ 7–3¼ Vergara, Jr. 38.70 2 Chocolate Goddess 119 2 1 1–hd 2–1 4–1 8–½ Mn Garcia 4.30 3 Lob City 114 3 8 10 10 10 9–2¼ Payeras 13.80 5 Jersey Buns 112 5 10 8–1½ 6–½ 8–½ 10 Rodriguez 16.20

8 TIGER MOM 7.60 4.00 2.80 9 ATREVIDA 5.60 3.80 1 CHRISTY JACKSON 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $19.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-6) $31.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1) $36.65

Winner–Tiger Mom Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of La Fille Du Roi, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Schroeder Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC, Hess, Maria E. and Steeper, Jan. Mutuel Pool $297,795 Daily Double Pool $62,028 Exacta Pool $183,462 Quinella Pool $8,659 Superfecta Pool $100,353 Trifecta Pool $137,663. Claimed–Tiger Mom by Jonathan Wong. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Christy Jackson by George Carter. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Ballerina Headline.

TIGER MOM dueled three deep then led outside a rival leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging and held. ATREVIDA stalked off the rail then between foes, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. CHRISTY JACKSON came off the rail and stalked between foes, angled out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. RESKY BUSINESS pulled his way between horses and was in tight a half mile out, continued just off the rail on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY stalked outside on the backstretch and alongside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TRINITYS TURN settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and improved position. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back a bit leaving the turn and weakened. CHOCOLATE GODDESS went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. LOB CITY settled off the pace inside, saved ground, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. JERSEY BUNS broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was not a threat.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.69 45.92 1:11.55 1:25.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Jump the Tracks 120 12 5 7–2 4–hd 1–1½ 1–2¾ Delgadillo 2.00 6 Bartlett Hall 120 6 6 5–1 3–hd 2–2½ 2–1¼ Pereira 8.30 4 Bank Walker 120 4 12 10–2½ 6–½ 6–4 3–1 Prat 2.90 11 Powerful Thirst 120 10 1 6–½ 5–2½ 5–1 4–1 Fuentes 9.00 12 Ironic Ron 120 11 10 8–hd 9–2 7–1½ 5–1¾ Franco 63.20 5 Activated 123 5 11 11–1 11–3½ 8–1½ 6–nk Ochoa 23.50 8 Black Storm 123 8 8 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 7–nk Quinonez 17.40 2 Imagineiamfastest 120 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 4–½ 8–3¾ T Baze 17.50 7 Sterling's Temple 115 7 4 3–hd 7–2½ 9–3 9–1¼ Espinoza 5.40 1 Starship Chewy 120 1 7 12 12 11–6 10–11 Vergara, Jr. 99.20 9 Dynamic Duo 115 9 2 9–1 10–1½ 10–1 11–12 Payeras 129.60 3 Positive Numbers 120 3 9 4–½ 8–1 12 12 Mn Garcia 16.30

13 JUMP THE TRACKS 6.00 3.40 2.60 6 BARTLETT HALL 7.80 5.00 4 BANK WALKER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-13) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (13-6) $23.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-13) $32.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (13-6-4-11) $52.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-6-4) $50.15

Winner–Jump the Tracks Ch.g.3 by Desert Code out of Jump, by Jump Start. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $418,465 Daily Double Pool $38,514 Exacta Pool $289,441 Quinella Pool $13,189 Superfecta Pool $152,161 Trifecta Pool $205,986. Claimed–Sterling's Temple by Battle Born Racing Stable and Run It Twice Racing. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–Acclimate, Rak City. $1 Pick Three (6-8-13) paid $27.90. Pick Three Pool $83,535.

JUMP THE TRACKS stalked outside, bid five wide into the turn, took the lead four wide leaving the turn, inched away under urging an won clear. BARTLETT HALL in a good position stalking the pace off the rail, bid three deep between foes into the turn, dueled between horses on the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and held second. BANK WALKER broke slowly, moved up off the rail leaving the backstretch and a bit off the fence on the turn and gained the show. POWERFUL THIRST chased off the inside, bid four wide between horses into the turn, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened. IRONIC RON chased outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ACTIVATED settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BLACK STORM bobbled a step out of the gate, angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes into and on the turn and weakened in the drive. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and also weakened in the lane. STERLING'S TEMPLE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. DYNAMIC DUO chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and had little left for the stretch. POSITIVE NUMBERS close up stalking the pace inside, dropped back into and on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.57 48.91 1:13.58 1:25.29 1:37.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Summering 120 6 6 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Van Dyke 0.30 4 Lady Prancealot 118 4 4 10–½ 11 8–1 4–hd 2–1¾ Talamo 17.10 10 Bizwhacks 118 10 2 4–2 4–1 3–1 2–1 3–nk Gutierrez 10.40 2 Posh Holly 118 2 10 6–1½ 6–hd 4–1 5–2½ 4–1½ Franco 39.70 7 Noble Contessa 118 7 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 5–nk Espinoza 73.80 3 Kathryn's Sky 118 3 9 9–1½ 10–1 9–hd 6–hd 6–2¼ T Baze 11.00 5 Hyde Park Corner 119 5 7 5–hd 7–1 7–hd 7–hd 7–1 Stevens 18.70 8 Imperial Creed 120 8 3 7–hd 5–½ 6–hd 9–1 8–ns Desormeaux 52.90 11 Be a Shero 118 11 5 8–hd 8–hd 10–hd 11 9–ns Conner 116.00 1 After the Rose 120 1 8 3–½ 3–hd 5–½ 8–1 10–ns Pereira 78.30 9 Angel Alessandra 120 9 11 11 9–hd 11 10–hd 11 Prat 8.50

6 SUMMERING 2.60 2.60 2.20 4 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 8.20 5.80 10 BIZWHACKS 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-6) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $11.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-10-2) $50.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-10) $40.35

Winner–Summering B.f.2 by War Front out of Wishing Gate, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Thomas F. Proctor. Owner: Glen Hill Farm. Mutuel Pool $532,571 Daily Double Pool $54,167 Exacta Pool $279,239 Quinella Pool $12,472 Superfecta Pool $168,810 Trifecta Pool $205,357. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-13-6) paid $22.00. Pick Three Pool $62,709.

SUMMERING stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to press the pace, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in the drive and proved best under some left handed urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the place. BIZWHACKS stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and just held third. POSH HOLLY (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged fo9r the show. NOBLE CONTESSA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled inside the winner to the stretch and weakened late. KATHRYN'S SKY pulled between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HYDE PARK CORNER (IRE) chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, also came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. IMPERIAL CREED stalked three deep between foes, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BE A SHERO chased four wide, came six wide into the stretch and did not rally. AFTER THE ROSE pulled along the inside stalking the pace, continued between horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL ALESSANDRA broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'C.E.R.F. Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 45.94 58.00 1:10.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Miss Sunset 121 3 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ Smith 0.60 5 Show It N Moe It 118 4 4 4–½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–ns Bejarano 6.80 3 Dis Smart Cat 119 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ Roman 32.00 6 Lake Time 119 5 5 6–1 3–hd 4–2 4–2¾ Van Dyke 9.10 8 Classy Tune 119 7 6 7 6–hd 5–hd 5–1 Prat 4.10 7 Time for Ebby 119 6 2 5–hd 7 7 6–3¾ Franco 54.80 1 Phantom Proton 119 1 7 3–hd 5–1½ 6–1 7 Talamo 7.70

4 MISS SUNSET 3.20 2.40 2.10 5 SHOW IT N MOE IT 4.20 3.60 3 DIS SMART CAT 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $4.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $6.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6) $33.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $38.85

Winner–Miss Sunset B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of Tuscan Sunset, by Trippi. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Klein, Alan Phillip and Lebherz, Philip. Mutuel Pool $339,013 Daily Double Pool $57,663 Exacta Pool $164,119 Quinella Pool $7,496 Superfecta Pool $90,605 Trifecta Pool $124,094. Scratched–Impasse. $1 Pick Three (13-6-4) paid $9.10. Pick Three Pool $104,114. 50-Cent Pick Four (7/8-13/14-6-2/4) 4 correct paid $24.80. Pick Four Pool $352,355. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-7/8-13/14-6-2/4) 5 correct paid $69.85. Pick Five Pool $1,037,172.

MISS SUNSET pressed the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, gained the lead under some urging with the whip turned down in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SHOW IT N MOE IT stalked off the rail then four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. DIS SMART CAT sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, fought back in the stretch and lost the place between foes late. LAKE TIME stalked just off the rail then between foes, angled to the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. CLASSY TUNE broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then five wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIME FOR EBBY stalked three deep between foes then off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and did not rally. PHANTOM PROTON bobbled in a bit of a slow start, saved ground staking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.28 47.89 1:13.09 1:37.13 1:43.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Secreto Primero 121 1 5 7–5 6–hd 7–1½ 4–hd 1–½ Franco 1.50 7 Comes the Dream 121 5 7 6–½ 7–3½ 5–hd 2–hd 2–¾ Prat 3.60 3 Play Hard to Get 119 2 8 8 8 8 7–1 3–1¾ T Baze 5.10 10 Mr. Opportunist 120 8 3 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–½ 1–1 4–¾ Maldonado 14.30 8 Mongol G 119 6 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–hd 5–hd Elliott 10.40 9 Street Moxie 114 7 2 3–½ 4–3½ 3–hd 5–½ 6–nk Espinoza 13.20 6 Temple Keys 120 4 1 5–1½ 5–1 6–1 8 7–½ Gonzalez 8.80 5 Glorious Crown 119 3 6 4–5 3–hd 4–1 6–hd 8 Pedroza 11.50

1 SECRETO PRIMERO 5.00 3.20 2.60 7 COMES THE DREAM 3.80 3.00 3 PLAY HARD TO GET 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $8.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-3-10) $21.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-3) $14.70

Winner–Secreto Primero Dbb.g.6 by First Samurai out of My Special Secret, by Mineshaft. Bred by Los Samanes Polo & Racing Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Troy Onorato. Mutuel Pool $311,630 Daily Double Pool $30,266 Exacta Pool $171,555 Quinella Pool $8,804 Superfecta Pool $78,640 Trifecta Pool $121,706. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Michael Johnstone. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Glorious Crown by Gulliver Racing LLC, Nentwig, Michael and Slam Dunk Racing. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–The Big Train, Trifecta. $1 Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $7.00. Pick Three Pool $106,660.

SECRETO PRIMERO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, gained the lead under urging between foes a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. COMES THE DREAM stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes past midstretch and continued willingly. PLAY HARD TO GET settled off the pace inside, came out a bit into the second turn, angled four wide into the stretch and finished well. MR. OPPORTUNIST had speed four wide in the chute, kicked away and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, edged away again nearing midstretch, fought back inside in deep stretch and weakened some late. MONGOL G between horses early, angled in and stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened some late. STREET MOXIE stalked outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEMPLE KEYS chased toward the inside then outside a rival, also came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. GLORIOUS CROWN angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not generate the needed late response.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 46.23 1:12.06 1:25.41 1:38.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pepe Tono 118 2 5 9–½ 10 6–1½ 2–1 1–2¼ Delgadillo 12.80 6 Lord Guinness 113 6 6 5–4½ 5–5 4–2½ 3–2½ 2–4¼ Espinoza 16.00 1 Major Cabbie 118 1 9 10 9–hd 8–½ 7–1½ 3–ns Smith 6.30 10 Violent Ridge 120 10 3 4–2 2–hd 1–1 1–hd 4–½ Desormeaux 20.80 3 Magical Mystery 121 3 7 7–½ 7–3½ 9–1½ 8–2½ 5–¾ T Baze 35.60 5 Soltero 118 5 10 6–1 6–hd 5–hd 4–1 6–2¼ Franco 19.20 8 Show Me Da Lute 121 8 8 2–hd 4–4 2–hd 5–hd 7–1 Pedroza 2.70 9 King Cause 118 9 4 8–3½ 8–½ 10 9–5 8–3¼ Prat 11.30 7 Flagstaff 121 7 1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 6–½ 9–31 Van Dyke 1.30 4 Conquest Superstar 121 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 7–1 10 10 Mn Garcia 32.60

2 PEPE TONO 27.60 11.20 9.20 6 LORD GUINNESS 12.00 9.20 1 MAJOR CABBIE 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $88.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $190.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $155.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-10) $1,675.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $590.25

Winner–Pepe Tono Dbb.c.3 by Bodemeister out of Cassis Royale, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $419,917 Daily Double Pool $34,805 Exacta Pool $237,829 Quinella Pool $10,392 Superfecta Pool $138,458 Trifecta Pool $182,242. Scratched–Rapid Red, Solid Wager, Super Sol. $1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $115.70. Pick Three Pool $80,025.

PEPE TONO settled inside then off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and won clear. LORD GUINNESS chased off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. MAJOR CABBIE came off the rail and chased outside a rival, angled three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. VIOLENT RIDGE dueled four wide, inched away and angled in leaving the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and lost third late. MAGICAL MYSTERY settled inside, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. SOLTERO broke slowly, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SHOW ME DA LUTE dueled three deep between rivals then between foes on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. KING CAUSE settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FLAGSTAFF dueled between horses then inside on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. CONQUEST SUPERSTAR had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.97 46.98 1:11.39 1:23.48 1:35.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Rayana 120 10 1 1–½ 1–3 1–3 1–2½ 1–1 Van Dyke 3.00 5 Colonial Creed 120 5 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–2 2–2 2–2¾ Bejarano 0.90 6 Miss Bigly 120 6 4 6–1½ 6–hd 6–1 4–2 3–ns Gonzalez 35.50 9 My Sweet Baboo 120 9 9 7–hd 7–hd 3–½ 3–2 4–½ Prat 8.20 1 Fairy Tale Bliss 120 1 5 8–5 8–7 7–½ 5–2 5–12 Desormeaux 28.50 3 Thanks 120 3 3 5–1 4–1½ 8–5 8–3½ 6–2¼ Pereira 7.50 7 Apples Arch 120 7 8 4–½ 5–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 7–hd Roman 37.80 8 Naturalborn Singer 120 8 6 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 6–1½ 8–nk Gutierrez 23.00 4 Unbridled Huntress 120 4 7 9–4 9–8 9–10 9–14 9–13 Franco 32.60 2 In Her Fashion 120 2 10 10 10 10 10 10 Stevens 26.10

10 RAYANA 8.00 3.80 3.40 5 COLONIAL CREED 2.40 2.60 6 MISS BIGLY 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $125.40 $1 EXACTA (10-5) $8.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-6-9) $42.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-6) $58.65

Winner–Rayana Dbb.f.2 by Scat Daddy out of Tipping Point, by Speightstown. Bred by James W. Matheney Jr. (AR). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. Mutuel Pool $380,320 Daily Double Pool $41,215 Exacta Pool $177,626 Quinella Pool $9,727 Superfecta Pool $104,721 Trifecta Pool $141,683. Scratched–Barbadolla, Bellazano, Flying Blue, Friars Walk (IRE). $1 Pick Three (1-2-10) paid $361.30. Pick Three Pool $77,054.

RAYANA had speed four wide then three deep, inched away and set the pace off the rail and held on gamely under urging. COLONIAL CREED had good early speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. MISS BIGLY stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and split horses late for the show. MY SWEET BABOO a bit slow into stride, chased outside a rival then three deep between foes on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and was edged late for third. FAIRY TALE BLISS settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. THANKS saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. APPLES ARCH had speed between foes then dropped back outside a rival, went four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gave way. NATURALBORN SINGER pulled and steadied in tight early, chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn and also gave way. UNBRIDLED HUNTRESS settled off the pace inside and saved ground to no avail. IN HER FASHION broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, angled in on the second turn and was outrun.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 22.53 45.35 1:10.05 1:23.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Game Winner 120 6 2 4–hd 3–½ 3–6 1–1½ Gutierrez 1.60 2 Rowayton 120 2 5 1–4 1–4½ 1–2½ 2–½ Van Dyke 7.30 3 Roadster 120 3 4 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–8½ Smith 0.70 6 Sigalert 120 5 6 6 6 5–3½ 4–5¼ T Baze 35.20 5 Spin Lightning 120 4 3 3–hd 5–2 6 5–¾ Prat 20.90 1 Sparky Ville 120 1 1 5–1 4–1½ 4–1 6 Stevens 33.40

7 GAME WINNER 5.20 3.20 2.10 2 ROWAYTON 5.00 2.40 3 ROADSTER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $16.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-6) $10.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $10.85

Winner–Game Winner B.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $590,469 Daily Double Pool $88,442 Exacta Pool $233,471 Quinella Pool $8,753 Superfecta Pool $121,981 Trifecta Pool $175,938. Scratched–Savagery. $1 Pick Three (2-10-7) paid $258.70. Pick Three Pool $80,676.

GAME WINNER bumped with a rival early, stalked three deep then four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to the lead in deep stretch to prove best. ROWAYTON sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. ROADSTER stalked off the rail then between foes, continued just off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly to be edged for second. SIGALERT bumped between foes early, chased four wide then off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn then angled in some and lacked a rally. SPIN LIGHTNING bumped early, stalked between horses, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. SPARKY VILLE saved ground stalking the pace, fell back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 47.35 1:12.37 1:36.84 1:42.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Highlight Show 118 5 6 5–2½ 5–2 5–1 4–1 1–1 Espinoza 18.60 6 Push Through 120 6 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ 2–hd 2–3½ Gutierrez 1.50 2 Nevermissesabeat 120 2 4 7–1½ 7–½ 7–1 7–1½ 3–ns Van Dyke 7.50 4 Ostini 118 4 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 4–nk Figueroa 15.50 1 Reckless Gravity 123 1 9 9–½ 8–1 8–½ 5–1½ 5–1 Russell 41.60 3 Cool Your Jets 120 3 8 8–1 9–1½ 9–3½ 8–2 6–2¼ Franco 4.00 10 Sir Eddie 120 9 2 4–3 4–2½ 3–1½ 3–½ 7–½ T Baze 4.20 7 The Hunted 120 7 5 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 6–hd 8–7½ Prat 7.40 11 Achieved 123 10 3 3–1½ 3–hd 4–½ 9–6½ 9–1½ Sanchez 83.40 8 According to Buddy 120 8 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 64.90

5 HIGHLIGHT SHOW 39.20 12.40 7.20 6 PUSH THROUGH 3.40 2.60 2 NEVERMISSESABEAT 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $129.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $57.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $36.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4) $219.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-4-1) $17,484.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $176.40

Winner–Highlight Show Dbb.g.4 by Good Journey out of Southern Oasis, by Southern Halo. Bred by Janis R. Whitham (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $484,850 Daily Double Pool $176,371 Exacta Pool $278,115 Quinella Pool $12,442 Superfecta Pool $194,229 Super High Five Pool $91,638 Trifecta Pool $229,797. Scratched–Satrapa. $1 Pick Three (10-7-5) paid $387.80. Pick Three Pool $292,423. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-10-7-5) 4 correct paid $3,392.90. Pick Four Pool $1,008,447. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2/4-2-10-7-5) 5 correct paid $16,357.95. Pick Five Pool $857,335. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1/2/4-2-10-7-5) 5 out of 6 paid $333.20. $2 Pick Six (2/4-1/2/4-2-10-7-5) 6 correct paid $130,795.80. Pick Six Pool $604,870. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $3,307.30. Place Pick All Pool $39,002.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW angled in and chased inside then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch to prove best. PUSH THROUGH saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes to take a short advantage past the eighth pole but could not quite match the winner late. NEVERMISSESABEAT came out and chased outside a rival, angled three wide into the stretch and got up for the show outside foes late. OSTINI dueled inside then inched away into the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and was edged for third between foes. RECKLESS GRAVITY broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with some interest inside. COOL YOUR JETS chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIR EDDIE four wide in the chute and three deep early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. THE HUNTED dueled between horses then drifted out into the first turn, angled in and bid again outside the pacesetter, stalked on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. ACHIEVED five wide in the chute, dueled three deep then was forced out into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival and weakened in the drive. ACCORDING TO BUDDY broke a bit slowly, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the drive.