Patrick Reed has three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into final round of Masters

Rickie Fowler made eagle on the par-five second and was five under through eight holes. He cooled until the end of his round, when a pair of birdies over the last two holes gave him a 65 and left him five shots behind. Jon Rahm of Spain also chipped in for eagle on No. 8 and saved par on the 13th after hitting into the creek in his round of 65. He was at eight-under 208.