Tiger Woods makes the Masters cut, and he’s looking to ‘win the golf tournament’

Tiger Woods stood at the edge of the 18th green at Augusta National, turned away from a mighty gust and cupped his hands to his head to hold onto his hat. The blast created a mini-sandstorm that pelted the gallery of patrons like a million pinpricks.

It was that kind of afternoon Friday, when the skies were almost cloudless but strong winds had the flags snapping and Georgia pines swaying.

As for Woods, he was a familiar force of nature.

He’s not leading this storied tournament, which he has won five times, but his even-par 72 meant he safely made his record 24th consecutive Masters cut. That’s one better than legends Fred Couples and Gary Player with whom he had shared the record.

Advertisement

Sports Bryson DeChambeau showing Augusta National more respect after taking Masters lead Bryson DeChambeau says his feelings for Augusta National have changed in the wake of shooting an opening-round 65 to take the lead at the Masters.

“As soon as I’m done with you guys text Freddy and give him a little needle,” Woods told a cluster of reporters after his round.

Although he’s 48 and five years removed from his last victory in a major — his up-from-the-ashes classic in the 2019 Masters — Woods has more in mind than simply making the cut. He started Friday by playing the final five holes of his opening round, as Thursday’s weather-delayed rounds were postponed for darkness.

He said making the cut “means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”