Accelerate makes himself favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic with record win in Pacific Classic at Del Mar

“Since we skipped the San Diego [Handicap] that was our plan,” Hronis said. “We were planning on skipping one or the other since he’d already run four races this year. We wanted him to be on the fresh side. What we thought was best for the team was run Catalina [Cruiser] in the San Diego, [then] go ahead and give Accelerate his break now. I think he’s better a little busy, so I think that’s a better schedule for him.”