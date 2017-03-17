Elena Vesnina reaches Indian Wells finals after losing in qualifying in 2016

In a year’s time Elena Vesnina has dramatically reversed her fortunes at the BNP Paribas Open.

Last year, she lost in the first round of qualifying and was ranked No.86 in the world. This year, she arrived at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden ranked No.15 in the world and she has advanced to Sunday’s women’s final.

The 30-year-old Russian raced past Kristina Mladenovic of France in the first set of their semifinal match Friday and held off a late-charging Mladenovic in the second set to earn a 6-3, 6-4 victory under the lights at Stadium 1. Vesnina will appear in her first Indian Wells final in nine main-draw appearances and 10 appearances here overall.

“This is the biggest final. Today was electric, to be honest,” she said during an on-court interview after the match.

Vesnina’s opponent on Sunday will be the winner of Friday night’s late match between No.3 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and No.8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.

Vesnina said her greatest improvement in the past year has come in her mental approach, not a specific shot. “I’m a sports psychologist. I finished university,” she said. “I read a lot of books — OK, let’s be honest, I’ve read a couple of books.”

Reading about other athletes who have overcome adversity lifted her spirits and gave her patience while her overall game got better, even though her ranking did not immediately reflect that.

The last player to lose in Indian Wells qualifying and reach the final in her next appearance was Serena Williams, who lost in qualifying in 1997 and won the title in 1999.

Mladenovic said things often happened too fast for her Friday. “My first feeling right now is I think she played a great match, really. I felt like she was playing very fast, very aggressive,” Mladenovic said. “Actually, I didn’t feel that bad out there on the court. I came up with my game plan and I thought, like, she’s a very aggressive player, so I thought to play my game with some variation. I started with a lot of slices. She responded really well, actually.”

Vesnina’s path to the final included upsets of No.2 seed Angelique Kerber and No. 12 seed Venus Williams, and her ranking could rise to No. 13 in the world if she wins Sunday.

On Friday, Vesnina built up big leads in each set with forceful play that pressured Mladenovic into errors. Vesnina won the first five games of the first set before Mladenovic pushed back; Vesnina also went up, 3-0, and was serving for the match with a 5-2 lead before Mladenovic began what turned out to be a futile rally.

Vesnina has met Pliskova only once before, a grass-court victory for Pliskova in the quarterfinals of a tournament in England in 2016. Vesnina and Kuznetsova have met twice but not recently: Vesnina prevailed in the round of 32 on a hard court in Dubai in 2009, and Kuznetsova won on clay when they met in the semifinals of a tournament in Portugal in 2014.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive $1,175,505. Each runnerup will get $573,680.

