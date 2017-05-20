Cloud Computing edges Classic Empire to win the 142nd Preakness Stakes

Amid all the hype, amid all the anticipation, another possible Triple Crown bid ended in a way no one expected.

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and expected rival Classic Empire, the two big favorites, ran a match race for less than a mile with Classic Empire in perfect stalking position. Midway on the far turn it was clear that Always Dreaming just couldn’t keep up.

Classic Empire was all set to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, having a three-length lead entering the stretch. But then he started to lose ground to Cloud Computing, who moved off the rail and eventually passed Classic Empire on the outside.

The official margin of Cloud Computing’s victory was a head. It was only his fourth race and second win. Senior Investment, who also didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby, finished third.

Almost Dreaming finished eighth in the 10-horse field, which drew a record crowd of 140,327.

Cloud Computing had enough points to enter the Kentucky Derby but trainer Chad Brown thought he was too lightly raced to contest the 20-horse field.

“I’m not going to dispute the fact that I brought a fresh horse as part of our strategy,” Brown said. “Classic Empire and Always Dreaming are two outstanding horses and our strategy was, if we are going to ever beat them, let’s take them on two weeks rest, when we have six, and it worked.”

Jockey Javier Castellano rode Gunnevera in the Kentucky Derby but opted to switch to Cloud Computing. It was a good move, giving Castellano his second Preakness victory, 11 years to the day after he guided Bernardini to the win at Pimlico.

Just like at the Kentucky Derby, fashionable, eye-catching hats are often the order of the day during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The fact that this combination won shouldn’t be a surprise as both are the current Eclipse Award winning jockey and trainer, although Brown’s prowess is thought to be as a turf trainer.

Cloud Computing paid $28.80 to win, $8.60 to place and $6.00 to show. Classic Empire returned $4.40 and $4.00. Senior Investment paid $10.20.

The remainder of the field was Lookin at Lee, Gunnevera, Multiplier, Conquest Mo Money, Always Dreaming, Hence and Term Of Art, the only West Coast-based horse in the Preakness.