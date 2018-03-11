Pernice holds lead at soggy Toshiba Classic

The morning began with a front moving in off the Pacific, light rain and a 10-mph breeze blowing in off the water. The heavier rain predicted for later in the day never materialized, though there was a fairly constant drizzle throughout, the kind of cool, damp day perfectly suited for the coots and geese hanging around the ponds protecting the third, fourth and 17th holes. Dryer weather is predicted for the final round, where Pernice, Durant and McCarron will be the final group.