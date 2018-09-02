Loss to Roger Federer should be a learning experience for Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios has to want to turn that switch on more often, though, and he must develop and sustain that fire himself. Kyrgios is skilled enough to have ranked as high as 13th in the world late in 2016 and early in 2017, and he’s smart and likeable. In his second-round match here, when chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani went to the unusual extreme of descending to the court to plead with Kyrgios to be more engaged. It was because Lahyani has seen Kyrgios’ potential and he doesn’t want Kyrgios to waste it. And he's far from the only person in the sport to feel that way.