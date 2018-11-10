Timberwolves trade Jimmy Butler to the 76ers

He leaves Minnesota in rough shape — after barely reaching the playoffs last season the Timberwolves are currently owners of a 4-9 record after they were mired in the muck of Butler’s offseason trade request. In his wake, Karl-Anthony Towns will become the clear alpha with hopes that Andrew Wiggins can continue to develop — something that seemed to get stuck in pause alongside Butler, who has played heavy minutes while appearing in more than 70 games only twice in his previous seven seasons.